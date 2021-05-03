MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Buys MP Materials Corp, Tesla Inc, The Trade Desk Inc, Sells Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc, Corsair Gaming Inc, GoodRx Holdings Inc

- New Purchases: MP, TSLA, TTD, QS, AI, SQ, ARKK, SWKS, BA, NUV, INTC, ARKG, ORCL, DGS, EMR, RTX,
- Added Positions: SCHD, LMT, AMZN, AYX, ABBV, EPD, PEP, SCHF, PYPL, WMT, NVDA, SCHX, IEX, CRM, TQQQ, ARKW, ZION, SCHC, SLYG, ORLY, GIS, IEMG, TRMB, SO, ROKU, EL, EOG, SLYV, AXP,
- Reduced Positions: CRSR, QCOM, PINS, QQQ, SCHB, SCHG, SCHA, AKAM, BRK.B, TPL, KO, BKI, PKI, T, VZ, GLD, MSFT, ADBE, SCHM, FE, AAPL, EFA, DKNG, MO, GILD, PM, PFE, ROP, CCI, SPY, MGC, RETA, MCO, VOO, DIA, XAR, TMO, PG, DHR, CMI, FB, DIS, TXN, JPM, HSY, BMY, BAC, DD, SCHV, CVS,
- Sold Out: BMRN, GDRX, RGLD, RP, BABA, CMA, VTV, VIG, IBM, CPRT, KMB, CAT, SLV,
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,522 shares, 6.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.31%
- Chevron Corp (CVX) - 57,950 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.25%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 49,355 shares, 3.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.58%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 22,412 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.06%
- DraftKings Inc (DKNG) - 73,380 shares, 2.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.1%
MADDEN SECURITIES Corp initiated holding in MP Materials Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.14 and $49.44, with an estimated average price of $36.94. The stock is now traded at around $30.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 91,870 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
MADDEN SECURITIES Corp initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $709.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 4,598 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: The Trade Desk Inc (TTD)
MADDEN SECURITIES Corp initiated holding in The Trade Desk Inc. The purchase prices were between $612.58 and $903.35, with an estimated average price of $774.27. The stock is now traded at around $729.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 4,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: QuantumScape Corp (QS)
MADDEN SECURITIES Corp initiated holding in QuantumScape Corp. The purchase prices were between $42.33 and $66.52, with an estimated average price of $52.47. The stock is now traded at around $36.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 63,783 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: C3.ai Inc (AI)
MADDEN SECURITIES Corp initiated holding in C3.ai Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.01 and $168.92, with an estimated average price of $116.91. The stock is now traded at around $66.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 27,475 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Square Inc (SQ)
MADDEN SECURITIES Corp initiated holding in Square Inc. The purchase prices were between $201.87 and $276.57, with an estimated average price of $234.55. The stock is now traded at around $244.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 4,394 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)
MADDEN SECURITIES Corp added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 48.88%. The purchase prices were between $63.23 and $73.67, with an estimated average price of $68.24. The stock is now traded at around $74.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 34,209 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)
MADDEN SECURITIES Corp added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 277.06%. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $380.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 3,024 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Alteryx Inc (AYX)
MADDEN SECURITIES Corp added to a holding in Alteryx Inc by 37.39%. The purchase prices were between $79.46 and $138.66, with an estimated average price of $106.14. The stock is now traded at around $81.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 24,455 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD)
MADDEN SECURITIES Corp added to a holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP by 39.42%. The purchase prices were between $19.29 and $23.7, with an estimated average price of $21.98. The stock is now traded at around $23.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 80,390 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)
MADDEN SECURITIES Corp added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 28.34%. The purchase prices were between $128.83 and $144.81, with an estimated average price of $137.16. The stock is now traded at around $144.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 10,569 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF)
MADDEN SECURITIES Corp added to a holding in Schwab International Equity ETF by 22.74%. The purchase prices were between $35.74 and $38.15, with an estimated average price of $37.29. The stock is now traded at around $38.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 38,554 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (BMRN)
MADDEN SECURITIES Corp sold out a holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. The sale prices were between $74.73 and $90.69, with an estimated average price of $81.78.Sold Out: GoodRx Holdings Inc (GDRX)
MADDEN SECURITIES Corp sold out a holding in GoodRx Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $35.03 and $56.99, with an estimated average price of $45.15.Sold Out: Royal Gold Inc (RGLD)
MADDEN SECURITIES Corp sold out a holding in Royal Gold Inc. The sale prices were between $102.15 and $111.05, with an estimated average price of $106.74.Sold Out: RealPage Inc (RP)
MADDEN SECURITIES Corp sold out a holding in RealPage Inc. The sale prices were between $85.4 and $87.45, with an estimated average price of $86.92.Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
MADDEN SECURITIES Corp sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98.Sold Out: Comerica Inc (CMA)
MADDEN SECURITIES Corp sold out a holding in Comerica Inc. The sale prices were between $55.5 and $72.17, with an estimated average price of $65.44.
