MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Buys MP Materials Corp, Tesla Inc, The Trade Desk Inc, Sells Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc, Corsair Gaming Inc, GoodRx Holdings Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 03, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company MADDEN SECURITIES Corp (Current Portfolio) buys MP Materials Corp, Tesla Inc, The Trade Desk Inc, QuantumScape Corp, C3.ai Inc, sells Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc, Corsair Gaming Inc, GoodRx Holdings Inc, Royal Gold Inc, Qualcomm Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp. As of 2021Q1, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp owns 130 stocks with a total value of $169 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/madden+securities+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp
  1. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,522 shares, 6.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.31%
  2. Chevron Corp (CVX) - 57,950 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.25%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 49,355 shares, 3.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.58%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 22,412 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.06%
  5. DraftKings Inc (DKNG) - 73,380 shares, 2.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.1%
New Purchase: MP Materials Corp (MP)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp initiated holding in MP Materials Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.14 and $49.44, with an estimated average price of $36.94. The stock is now traded at around $30.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 91,870 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $709.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 4,598 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: The Trade Desk Inc (TTD)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp initiated holding in The Trade Desk Inc. The purchase prices were between $612.58 and $903.35, with an estimated average price of $774.27. The stock is now traded at around $729.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 4,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: QuantumScape Corp (QS)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp initiated holding in QuantumScape Corp. The purchase prices were between $42.33 and $66.52, with an estimated average price of $52.47. The stock is now traded at around $36.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 63,783 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: C3.ai Inc (AI)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp initiated holding in C3.ai Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.01 and $168.92, with an estimated average price of $116.91. The stock is now traded at around $66.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 27,475 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Square Inc (SQ)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp initiated holding in Square Inc. The purchase prices were between $201.87 and $276.57, with an estimated average price of $234.55. The stock is now traded at around $244.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 4,394 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 48.88%. The purchase prices were between $63.23 and $73.67, with an estimated average price of $68.24. The stock is now traded at around $74.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 34,209 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 277.06%. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $380.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 3,024 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Alteryx Inc (AYX)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp added to a holding in Alteryx Inc by 37.39%. The purchase prices were between $79.46 and $138.66, with an estimated average price of $106.14. The stock is now traded at around $81.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 24,455 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp added to a holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP by 39.42%. The purchase prices were between $19.29 and $23.7, with an estimated average price of $21.98. The stock is now traded at around $23.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 80,390 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 28.34%. The purchase prices were between $128.83 and $144.81, with an estimated average price of $137.16. The stock is now traded at around $144.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 10,569 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp added to a holding in Schwab International Equity ETF by 22.74%. The purchase prices were between $35.74 and $38.15, with an estimated average price of $37.29. The stock is now traded at around $38.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 38,554 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (BMRN)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp sold out a holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. The sale prices were between $74.73 and $90.69, with an estimated average price of $81.78.

Sold Out: GoodRx Holdings Inc (GDRX)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp sold out a holding in GoodRx Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $35.03 and $56.99, with an estimated average price of $45.15.

Sold Out: Royal Gold Inc (RGLD)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp sold out a holding in Royal Gold Inc. The sale prices were between $102.15 and $111.05, with an estimated average price of $106.74.

Sold Out: RealPage Inc (RP)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp sold out a holding in RealPage Inc. The sale prices were between $85.4 and $87.45, with an estimated average price of $86.92.

Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98.

Sold Out: Comerica Inc (CMA)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp sold out a holding in Comerica Inc. The sale prices were between $55.5 and $72.17, with an estimated average price of $65.44.



Here is the complete portfolio of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp. Also check out:

1. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp's Undervalued Stocks
2. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp's Top Growth Companies, and
3. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that MADDEN SECURITIES Corp keeps buying
