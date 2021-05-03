Logo
Mexus Performs Successful Blast At Its Santa Elena Mine

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 03, 2021
Article's Main Image

CABORCA, Mexico, May 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mexus Gold US ( MXSG) (Mexus or the Company) announced that on April 29th, the company performed a successful blast in the Quartz 2 vein area at its Santa Elena mine located near Caborca, MX. 150 meter strike length was charged in a 2.5 x 2.5 meter grid along four lines. Approximately 10,000 to 15,000 tons of mineralized material was produced. This material will have lime added to it and be hauled to the crushing area to continue with the heap leaching process. The company believes this material will show between 2 to 4 g/t Au average. Numerous samples are being processed as fire assays to confirm the gold and silver content of the new mineral being processed.

While waiting for the necessary blasting permits, the company was busy improving the gold recovery circuit. The heap leach pad was prepared with trenches and mounts to increase oxygen addition and the percolation of leaching solution. Also, an added compressed air system is proving to increase recovery from the heap leach pad.

In addition, Mexus continues to attract potential partners and major investors to fulfill the great mineral potential of the area. One of these companies is planning to visit the Santa Elena project next week and is very interested in Mexus mining of low angle quartz and shear zone structures. This company is bringing their mining engineering crew to exchange ideas on how to improve the mining circuit moving forward.

The much awaited blast which just occurred is a monumental step for Mexus. The company had been producing gold at lower volume and at lower grades which would have made expansion difficult due to low profit margins. Mining this higher grade material is going to allow Mexus the ability to expand the scale and scope of the company at much faster rate, added CEO Paul Thompson.

Pre blast photo

Post blast photo 1

Post blast photo 2

About Mexus Gold US

Mexus Gold US is an American based mining company with holdings in Mexico. The fully owned Santa Elena mine is located 54km NW of Caborca, Mexico. Mexus also owns rights to the Ures property located 80km N of Hermosillo, Mexico. This property contains 6900 acres and has both gold and copper on the property. Founded in 2009, Mexus Gold US is committed to protecting the environment, mine safety and employing members of the communities in which it operates.

For more information on Mexus Gold US, visit www.mexusgoldus.com.

Mexus Gold US (775) 721-9960 Paul Thompson Sr

Cautionary Statement

Forward looking Statement: Statements in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including the failure to complete successfully the development of new or enhanced products, the Company's future capital needs, the lack of market demand for any new or enhanced products the Company may develop, any actions by the Company's partners that may be adverse to the Company, the success of competitive products, other economic factors affecting the Company and its markets, seasonal changes, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The actual results may differ materially from those contained in this press release. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any statements in this press release.

