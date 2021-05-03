Logo
LeoVegas starts game studio

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 03, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

STOCKHOLM, May 3, 2021

STOCKHOLM, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LeoVegas is starting its own game studio, Blue Guru Games, to develop new, innovative games. The studio will develop exclusive games for LeoVegas and will also offer games to other operators. The first games will be released in late 2021.

LeoVegas Mobile Gaming Group has, through LeoVentures, started the game studio Blue Guru Games and LeoVegas' share of ownership in 85%. From the start the company will have a team with more than 20 years of experience in game development and will draw upon all of the experience and knowledge of LeoVegas. The studio will develop and offer games both for the Group's own brands and for other game operators. The ambition is to produce at least 20 games in the coming 24 months through Blue Guru Games.

"For a long time we have created exclusive games with the help of external providers, but now the time is right to take the step to do game development entirely on our own," comments Gustaf Hagman, Group CEO, LeoVegas. "Drawing from our data and casino knowledge we will be able to drive innovation and create games that our customers truly enjoy. These may be everything from niche, local games for individual markets to broad international games. In addition, we will create games and unique characters that can be used in our marketing, which will build stronger loyalty to our brands. Having great flexibility in producing games is a competitive advantage, and it will also give us a new revenue stream over time."

Blue Guru Games will complement the games from the other 60 casino game providers that LeoVegas has access to today. The first games from the studio are expected to be released towards the end of 2021. These proprietary games will also give LeoVegas IP rights that will offer greater flexibility in how the characters and games may be used.

The new game studio is part of LeoVegas' strategy to cost effectively control a larger share of the gaming industry's value chain. In addition to Blue Guru Games, LeoVentures has invested in, among other companies, CasinoGrounds, Pixel.bet and SharedPlay. LeoVegas also recently acquired the sports betting company Expekt.

for further INFORMATION, please contact:

Gustaf Hagman
Group CEO
+46 (0) 8 410 367 66
gustaf.ha[email protected]

Philip Doftvik
Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Finance
+46 73 512 07 20
[email protected]

about leovegas mobile gaming group:

LeoVegas vision and position is "King of Casino". The global group LeoVegas Mobile Gaming Group offers games on Casino, Live Casino, Bingo and Sport. The parent company LeoVegas AB (publ.) is located in Sweden and its operations are mainly located in Malta. The company's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. www.leovegasgroup.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/leovegas-mobile-gaming-group/r/leovegas-starts-game-studio,c3338394

The following files are available for download:

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/leovegas-starts-game-studio-301281893.html

SOURCE LeoVegas Mobile Gaming Group

