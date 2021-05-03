Kornitzer Capital Management Inc Buys PowerShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury Pr, Sotera Health Co, GenMark Diagnostics Inc, Sells Penn National Gaming Inc, IAA Inc, Pluralsight Inc

- New Purchases: TBT, SHC, GDDY, VFC, PAYA, 9MW, ARRY, IR, MGM, DMYD, RSI, LSPD, HYFM, DMTK, IT, ERIC, ABST, VTRS, TDG, TMX, ELAT, OSTK, OSW, GDS, TRNS, UMBF, IIPR, ET, NOK, CAT,
- Added Positions: GNMK, HQY, LYFT, FFIV, NVEE, VRM, FAST, CRL, EB, LITE, SPGI, BAND, FLT, PLMR, TENB, CSTL, ICLR, QTS, CLDR, ESTA, MXL, SVMK, ANET, K, MU, VRSK, DCPH, FCN, GH, SBAC, VICR, APH, BALY, BSX, CTLT, GWRE, PEP, SDC, OLED, ADTN, MIME, PHR, YUMC, ADPT, CMBM, EVER, GILD, MAR, NEM, OSUR, TSCO, WING, ATSG, CPRT, ICFI, KMB, SHOO, MMM, BGS, BMY, CFG, KO, COST, IAC, INS, KMI, MRK, SYNH, ZBH, ABMD, ACEL, APA, AZN, BAC, CIEN, COP, CVS, DOW, DAVA, ENV, XOM, HD, TLT, IBM, KNSL, MBUU, MPC, PFE, RHHBY, SFT, VRRM, VRCA, WMT, AMRN, CPB, CHE, C, CODI, EOG, HSTM, IAU, IEF, JPM, JAZZ, SJM, KHC, MKC, MDT, MDLZ, PAYX, KRMD, UPS, VLO, VNOM, WLDN, XYL,
- Reduced Positions: PENN, IAA, MCO, DOCU, NTRA, RSG, MTN, TTWO, LHX, INTC, NOW, KAR, EL, ATVI, UPWK, TREX, ALNY, VRNS, LOVE, GNRC, HES, BP, EHTH, HUBS, CALX, CDNA, IFF, LGND, MSFT, SYY, BG, DD, TFC, DIS, GRFS, GES, MGPI, PSX, QTRX, TSM, ABB, ABT, WMS, BAX, CERN, CMP, DG, LLY, EQIX, GD, IDXX, ATER, ABC, BUD, CDMO, BWA, CBRE, CINF, CTVA, CYBR, EHC, FMC, AJG, JNJ, KTOS, LGF.A, SNN, UBER, VEEV, WBA, WM, WELL, XLNX, ZTS, ABBV, BKR, BAYRY, BC, CIGI, CAG, HFC, ITW, IP, DBC, IWD, IWM, IVV, KDP, LGF.B, LMT, LOW, MRO, VOO, MORN, NSRGY, NWL, NTRS, PM, RTX, SLB, TRMB, TSN, UL, USB, EGY, VMBS, WY,
- Sold Out: PS, RP, CDLX, ETSY, MRVL, VRSN, RGEN, PODD, CHGG, ACAD, PGNY, CMPS, VIA, SVW, BDX, VRTU, OXFD, CMD, CHWY, MTLS, TRIT, EGOV, GE, HYLB, RKT, CARR, FBM, BRK.A, OTIS, AYI,
For the details of KORNITZER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC 's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/kornitzer+capital+management+inc+/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of KORNITZER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 783,877 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.84%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 583,134 shares, 1.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.88%
- PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 463,008 shares, 1.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.16%
- Kansas City Southern (KSU) - 233,958 shares, 1.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.47%
- Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (LGND) - 404,775 shares, 1.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.25%
Kornitzer Capital Management Inc initiated holding in PowerShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury Pr. The purchase prices were between $16.47 and $22.34, with an estimated average price of $19.37. The stock is now traded at around $20.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 1,421,975 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Sotera Health Co (SHC)
Kornitzer Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Sotera Health Co. The purchase prices were between $24.03 and $28.98, with an estimated average price of $26.47. The stock is now traded at around $25.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 1,140,715 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: GoDaddy Inc (GDDY)
Kornitzer Capital Management Inc initiated holding in GoDaddy Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.21 and $92.85, with an estimated average price of $80.56. The stock is now traded at around $86.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 296,630 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: VF Corp (VFC)
Kornitzer Capital Management Inc initiated holding in VF Corp. The purchase prices were between $75.92 and $88.28, with an estimated average price of $81.14. The stock is now traded at around $87.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 228,698 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Paya Holdings Inc (PAYA)
Kornitzer Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Paya Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.95 and $14.13, with an estimated average price of $12.75. The stock is now traded at around $11.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 1,649,150 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Marvell Technology Inc (9MW)
Kornitzer Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.86 and $45.48, with an estimated average price of $40.62. The stock is now traded at around $38.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 346,854 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: GenMark Diagnostics Inc (GNMK)
Kornitzer Capital Management Inc added to a holding in GenMark Diagnostics Inc by 1464.67%. The purchase prices were between $13.42 and $24.17, with an estimated average price of $18.65. The stock is now traded at around $24.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 1,062,410 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: HealthEquity Inc (HQY)
Kornitzer Capital Management Inc added to a holding in HealthEquity Inc by 223.31%. The purchase prices were between $67 and $91.01, with an estimated average price of $78.67. The stock is now traded at around $75.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 486,355 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Lyft Inc (LYFT)
Kornitzer Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Lyft Inc by 235.90%. The purchase prices were between $43.62 and $67.42, with an estimated average price of $55.85. The stock is now traded at around $55.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 406,443 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: F5 Networks Inc (FFIV)
Kornitzer Capital Management Inc added to a holding in F5 Networks Inc by 378.05%. The purchase prices were between $175.85 and $210.62, with an estimated average price of $197.19. The stock is now traded at around $186.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 81,196 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: NV5 Global Inc (NVEE)
Kornitzer Capital Management Inc added to a holding in NV5 Global Inc by 424.21%. The purchase prices were between $77.53 and $108.05, with an estimated average price of $95.42. The stock is now traded at around $90.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 159,885 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vroom Inc (VRM)
Kornitzer Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Vroom Inc by 1028.53%. The purchase prices were between $31.61 and $50.93, with an estimated average price of $40.66. The stock is now traded at around $46.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 352,780 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Pluralsight Inc (PS)
Kornitzer Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Pluralsight Inc. The sale prices were between $20.52 and $22.38, with an estimated average price of $21.44.Sold Out: RealPage Inc (RP)
Kornitzer Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in RealPage Inc. The sale prices were between $85.4 and $87.45, with an estimated average price of $86.92.Sold Out: Cardlytics Inc (CDLX)
Kornitzer Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Cardlytics Inc. The sale prices were between $109.42 and $157.18, with an estimated average price of $132.45.Sold Out: Etsy Inc (ETSY)
Kornitzer Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Etsy Inc. The sale prices were between $167.57 and $244.58, with an estimated average price of $209.7.Sold Out: Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL)
Kornitzer Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $40.06 and $54.43, with an estimated average price of $49.08.Sold Out: VeriSign Inc (VRSN)
Kornitzer Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in VeriSign Inc. The sale prices were between $188.1 and $213.58, with an estimated average price of $196.59.Reduced: Penn National Gaming Inc (PENN)
Kornitzer Capital Management Inc reduced to a holding in Penn National Gaming Inc by 57.23%. The sale prices were between $80.89 and $136.47, with an estimated average price of $110.89. The stock is now traded at around $89.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.56%. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc still held 279,060 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: IAA Inc (IAA)
Kornitzer Capital Management Inc reduced to a holding in IAA Inc by 67.21%. The sale prices were between $53.97 and $66.09, with an estimated average price of $59.4. The stock is now traded at around $62.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.54%. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc still held 235,771 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Moody's Corporation (MCO)
Kornitzer Capital Management Inc reduced to a holding in Moody's Corporation by 89.78%. The sale prices were between $263.04 and $306.97, with an estimated average price of $281.57. The stock is now traded at around $326.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.43%. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc still held 9,724 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)
Kornitzer Capital Management Inc reduced to a holding in DocuSign Inc by 95.76%. The sale prices were between $192.84 and $265.16, with an estimated average price of $232.4. The stock is now traded at around $222.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.41%. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc still held 4,775 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Natera Inc (NTRA)
Kornitzer Capital Management Inc reduced to a holding in Natera Inc by 25.76%. The sale prices were between $91.47 and $124.36, with an estimated average price of $109.81. The stock is now traded at around $110.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.3%. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc still held 501,965 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Republic Services Inc (RSG)
Kornitzer Capital Management Inc reduced to a holding in Republic Services Inc by 62.96%. The sale prices were between $88.96 and $101.29, with an estimated average price of $93.75. The stock is now traded at around $106.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.28%. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc still held 101,053 shares as of 2021-03-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of KORNITZER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC . Also check out:
1. KORNITZER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC 's Undervalued Stocks
2. KORNITZER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC 's Top Growth Companies, and
3. KORNITZER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC 's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that KORNITZER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC keeps buying