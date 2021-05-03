Kornitzer Capital Management Inc Buys PowerShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury Pr, Sotera Health Co, GenMark Diagnostics Inc, Sells Penn National Gaming Inc, IAA Inc, Pluralsight Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc Buys PowerShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury Pr, Sotera Health Co, GenMark Diagnostics Inc, Sells Penn National Gaming Inc, IAA Inc, Pluralsight Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 03, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Kornitzer Capital Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys PowerShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury Pr, Sotera Health Co, GenMark Diagnostics Inc, HealthEquity Inc, GoDaddy Inc, sells Penn National Gaming Inc, IAA Inc, Pluralsight Inc, RealPage Inc, Cardlytics Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc . As of 2021Q1, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc owns 460 stocks with a total value of $6.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of KORNITZER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC 's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/kornitzer+capital+management+inc+/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of KORNITZER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 783,877 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.84%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 583,134 shares, 1.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.88%
  3. PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 463,008 shares, 1.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.16%
  4. Kansas City Southern (KSU) - 233,958 shares, 1.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.47%
  5. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (LGND) - 404,775 shares, 1.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.25%
New Purchase: PowerShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury Pr (TBT)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc initiated holding in PowerShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury Pr. The purchase prices were between $16.47 and $22.34, with an estimated average price of $19.37. The stock is now traded at around $20.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 1,421,975 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Sotera Health Co (SHC)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Sotera Health Co. The purchase prices were between $24.03 and $28.98, with an estimated average price of $26.47. The stock is now traded at around $25.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 1,140,715 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: GoDaddy Inc (GDDY)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc initiated holding in GoDaddy Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.21 and $92.85, with an estimated average price of $80.56. The stock is now traded at around $86.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 296,630 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: VF Corp (VFC)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc initiated holding in VF Corp. The purchase prices were between $75.92 and $88.28, with an estimated average price of $81.14. The stock is now traded at around $87.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 228,698 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Paya Holdings Inc (PAYA)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Paya Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.95 and $14.13, with an estimated average price of $12.75. The stock is now traded at around $11.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 1,649,150 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Marvell Technology Inc (9MW)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.86 and $45.48, with an estimated average price of $40.62. The stock is now traded at around $38.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 346,854 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: GenMark Diagnostics Inc (GNMK)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc added to a holding in GenMark Diagnostics Inc by 1464.67%. The purchase prices were between $13.42 and $24.17, with an estimated average price of $18.65. The stock is now traded at around $24.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 1,062,410 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: HealthEquity Inc (HQY)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc added to a holding in HealthEquity Inc by 223.31%. The purchase prices were between $67 and $91.01, with an estimated average price of $78.67. The stock is now traded at around $75.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 486,355 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Lyft Inc (LYFT)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Lyft Inc by 235.90%. The purchase prices were between $43.62 and $67.42, with an estimated average price of $55.85. The stock is now traded at around $55.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 406,443 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: F5 Networks Inc (FFIV)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc added to a holding in F5 Networks Inc by 378.05%. The purchase prices were between $175.85 and $210.62, with an estimated average price of $197.19. The stock is now traded at around $186.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 81,196 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: NV5 Global Inc (NVEE)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc added to a holding in NV5 Global Inc by 424.21%. The purchase prices were between $77.53 and $108.05, with an estimated average price of $95.42. The stock is now traded at around $90.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 159,885 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vroom Inc (VRM)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Vroom Inc by 1028.53%. The purchase prices were between $31.61 and $50.93, with an estimated average price of $40.66. The stock is now traded at around $46.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 352,780 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Pluralsight Inc (PS)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Pluralsight Inc. The sale prices were between $20.52 and $22.38, with an estimated average price of $21.44.

Sold Out: RealPage Inc (RP)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in RealPage Inc. The sale prices were between $85.4 and $87.45, with an estimated average price of $86.92.

Sold Out: Cardlytics Inc (CDLX)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Cardlytics Inc. The sale prices were between $109.42 and $157.18, with an estimated average price of $132.45.

Sold Out: Etsy Inc (ETSY)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Etsy Inc. The sale prices were between $167.57 and $244.58, with an estimated average price of $209.7.

Sold Out: Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $40.06 and $54.43, with an estimated average price of $49.08.

Sold Out: VeriSign Inc (VRSN)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in VeriSign Inc. The sale prices were between $188.1 and $213.58, with an estimated average price of $196.59.

Reduced: Penn National Gaming Inc (PENN)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc reduced to a holding in Penn National Gaming Inc by 57.23%. The sale prices were between $80.89 and $136.47, with an estimated average price of $110.89. The stock is now traded at around $89.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.56%. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc still held 279,060 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: IAA Inc (IAA)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc reduced to a holding in IAA Inc by 67.21%. The sale prices were between $53.97 and $66.09, with an estimated average price of $59.4. The stock is now traded at around $62.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.54%. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc still held 235,771 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Moody's Corporation (MCO)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc reduced to a holding in Moody's Corporation by 89.78%. The sale prices were between $263.04 and $306.97, with an estimated average price of $281.57. The stock is now traded at around $326.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.43%. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc still held 9,724 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc reduced to a holding in DocuSign Inc by 95.76%. The sale prices were between $192.84 and $265.16, with an estimated average price of $232.4. The stock is now traded at around $222.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.41%. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc still held 4,775 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Natera Inc (NTRA)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc reduced to a holding in Natera Inc by 25.76%. The sale prices were between $91.47 and $124.36, with an estimated average price of $109.81. The stock is now traded at around $110.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.3%. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc still held 501,965 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Republic Services Inc (RSG)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc reduced to a holding in Republic Services Inc by 62.96%. The sale prices were between $88.96 and $101.29, with an estimated average price of $93.75. The stock is now traded at around $106.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.28%. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc still held 101,053 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of KORNITZER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC . Also check out:

1. KORNITZER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC 's Undervalued Stocks
2. KORNITZER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC 's Top Growth Companies, and
3. KORNITZER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC 's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that KORNITZER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider