Kornitzer Capital Management Inc Buys PowerShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury Pr, Sotera Health Co, GenMark Diagnostics Inc, Sells Penn National Gaming Inc, IAA Inc, Pluralsight Inc

New Purchases: TBT, SHC, GDDY, VFC, PAYA, 9MW, ARRY, IR, MGM, DMYD, RSI, LSPD, HYFM, DMTK, IT, ERIC, ABST, VTRS, TDG, TMX, ELAT, OSTK, OSW, GDS, TRNS, UMBF, IIPR, ET, NOK, CAT,

TBT, SHC, GDDY, VFC, PAYA, 9MW, ARRY, IR, MGM, DMYD, RSI, LSPD, HYFM, DMTK, IT, ERIC, ABST, VTRS, TDG, TMX, ELAT, OSTK, OSW, GDS, TRNS, UMBF, IIPR, ET, NOK, CAT, Added Positions: GNMK, HQY, LYFT, FFIV, NVEE, VRM, FAST, CRL, EB, LITE, SPGI, BAND, FLT, PLMR, TENB, CSTL, ICLR, QTS, CLDR, ESTA, MXL, SVMK, ANET, K, MU, VRSK, DCPH, FCN, GH, SBAC, VICR, APH, BALY, BSX, CTLT, GWRE, PEP, SDC, OLED, ADTN, MIME, PHR, YUMC, ADPT, CMBM, EVER, GILD, MAR, NEM, OSUR, TSCO, WING, ATSG, CPRT, ICFI, KMB, SHOO, MMM, BGS, BMY, CFG, KO, COST, IAC, INS, KMI, MRK, SYNH, ZBH, ABMD, ACEL, APA, AZN, BAC, CIEN, COP, CVS, DOW, DAVA, ENV, XOM, HD, TLT, IBM, KNSL, MBUU, MPC, PFE, RHHBY, SFT, VRRM, VRCA, WMT, AMRN, CPB, CHE, C, CODI, EOG, HSTM, IAU, IEF, JPM, JAZZ, SJM, KHC, MKC, MDT, MDLZ, PAYX, KRMD, UPS, VLO, VNOM, WLDN, XYL,

GNMK, HQY, LYFT, FFIV, NVEE, VRM, FAST, CRL, EB, LITE, SPGI, BAND, FLT, PLMR, TENB, CSTL, ICLR, QTS, CLDR, ESTA, MXL, SVMK, ANET, K, MU, VRSK, DCPH, FCN, GH, SBAC, VICR, APH, BALY, BSX, CTLT, GWRE, PEP, SDC, OLED, ADTN, MIME, PHR, YUMC, ADPT, CMBM, EVER, GILD, MAR, NEM, OSUR, TSCO, WING, ATSG, CPRT, ICFI, KMB, SHOO, MMM, BGS, BMY, CFG, KO, COST, IAC, INS, KMI, MRK, SYNH, ZBH, ABMD, ACEL, APA, AZN, BAC, CIEN, COP, CVS, DOW, DAVA, ENV, XOM, HD, TLT, IBM, KNSL, MBUU, MPC, PFE, RHHBY, SFT, VRRM, VRCA, WMT, AMRN, CPB, CHE, C, CODI, EOG, HSTM, IAU, IEF, JPM, JAZZ, SJM, KHC, MKC, MDT, MDLZ, PAYX, KRMD, UPS, VLO, VNOM, WLDN, XYL, Reduced Positions: PENN, IAA, MCO, DOCU, NTRA, RSG, MTN, TTWO, LHX, INTC, NOW, KAR, EL, ATVI, UPWK, TREX, ALNY, VRNS, LOVE, GNRC, HES, BP, EHTH, HUBS, CALX, CDNA, IFF, LGND, MSFT, SYY, BG, DD, TFC, DIS, GRFS, GES, MGPI, PSX, QTRX, TSM, ABB, ABT, WMS, BAX, CERN, CMP, DG, LLY, EQIX, GD, IDXX, ATER, ABC, BUD, CDMO, BWA, CBRE, CINF, CTVA, CYBR, EHC, FMC, AJG, JNJ, KTOS, LGF.A, SNN, UBER, VEEV, WBA, WM, WELL, XLNX, ZTS, ABBV, BKR, BAYRY, BC, CIGI, CAG, HFC, ITW, IP, DBC, IWD, IWM, IVV, KDP, LGF.B, LMT, LOW, MRO, VOO, MORN, NSRGY, NWL, NTRS, PM, RTX, SLB, TRMB, TSN, UL, USB, EGY, VMBS, WY,

PENN, IAA, MCO, DOCU, NTRA, RSG, MTN, TTWO, LHX, INTC, NOW, KAR, EL, ATVI, UPWK, TREX, ALNY, VRNS, LOVE, GNRC, HES, BP, EHTH, HUBS, CALX, CDNA, IFF, LGND, MSFT, SYY, BG, DD, TFC, DIS, GRFS, GES, MGPI, PSX, QTRX, TSM, ABB, ABT, WMS, BAX, CERN, CMP, DG, LLY, EQIX, GD, IDXX, ATER, ABC, BUD, CDMO, BWA, CBRE, CINF, CTVA, CYBR, EHC, FMC, AJG, JNJ, KTOS, LGF.A, SNN, UBER, VEEV, WBA, WM, WELL, XLNX, ZTS, ABBV, BKR, BAYRY, BC, CIGI, CAG, HFC, ITW, IP, DBC, IWD, IWM, IVV, KDP, LGF.B, LMT, LOW, MRO, VOO, MORN, NSRGY, NWL, NTRS, PM, RTX, SLB, TRMB, TSN, UL, USB, EGY, VMBS, WY, Sold Out: PS, RP, CDLX, ETSY, MRVL, VRSN, RGEN, PODD, CHGG, ACAD, PGNY, CMPS, VIA, SVW, BDX, VRTU, OXFD, CMD, CHWY, MTLS, TRIT, EGOV, GE, HYLB, RKT, CARR, FBM, BRK.A, OTIS, AYI,

Investment company Kornitzer Capital Management Inc Current Portfolio ) buys PowerShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury Pr, Sotera Health Co, GenMark Diagnostics Inc, HealthEquity Inc, GoDaddy Inc, sells Penn National Gaming Inc, IAA Inc, Pluralsight Inc, RealPage Inc, Cardlytics Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc . As of 2021Q1, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc owns 460 stocks with a total value of $6.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of KORNITZER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC 's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/kornitzer+capital+management+inc+/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 783,877 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.84% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 583,134 shares, 1.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.88% PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 463,008 shares, 1.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.16% Kansas City Southern (KSU) - 233,958 shares, 1.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.47% Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (LGND) - 404,775 shares, 1.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.25%

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc initiated holding in PowerShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury Pr. The purchase prices were between $16.47 and $22.34, with an estimated average price of $19.37. The stock is now traded at around $20.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 1,421,975 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Sotera Health Co. The purchase prices were between $24.03 and $28.98, with an estimated average price of $26.47. The stock is now traded at around $25.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 1,140,715 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc initiated holding in GoDaddy Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.21 and $92.85, with an estimated average price of $80.56. The stock is now traded at around $86.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 296,630 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc initiated holding in VF Corp. The purchase prices were between $75.92 and $88.28, with an estimated average price of $81.14. The stock is now traded at around $87.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 228,698 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Paya Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.95 and $14.13, with an estimated average price of $12.75. The stock is now traded at around $11.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 1,649,150 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.86 and $45.48, with an estimated average price of $40.62. The stock is now traded at around $38.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 346,854 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc added to a holding in GenMark Diagnostics Inc by 1464.67%. The purchase prices were between $13.42 and $24.17, with an estimated average price of $18.65. The stock is now traded at around $24.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 1,062,410 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc added to a holding in HealthEquity Inc by 223.31%. The purchase prices were between $67 and $91.01, with an estimated average price of $78.67. The stock is now traded at around $75.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 486,355 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Lyft Inc by 235.90%. The purchase prices were between $43.62 and $67.42, with an estimated average price of $55.85. The stock is now traded at around $55.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 406,443 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc added to a holding in F5 Networks Inc by 378.05%. The purchase prices were between $175.85 and $210.62, with an estimated average price of $197.19. The stock is now traded at around $186.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 81,196 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc added to a holding in NV5 Global Inc by 424.21%. The purchase prices were between $77.53 and $108.05, with an estimated average price of $95.42. The stock is now traded at around $90.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 159,885 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Vroom Inc by 1028.53%. The purchase prices were between $31.61 and $50.93, with an estimated average price of $40.66. The stock is now traded at around $46.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 352,780 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Pluralsight Inc. The sale prices were between $20.52 and $22.38, with an estimated average price of $21.44.

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in RealPage Inc. The sale prices were between $85.4 and $87.45, with an estimated average price of $86.92.

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Cardlytics Inc. The sale prices were between $109.42 and $157.18, with an estimated average price of $132.45.

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Etsy Inc. The sale prices were between $167.57 and $244.58, with an estimated average price of $209.7.

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $40.06 and $54.43, with an estimated average price of $49.08.

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in VeriSign Inc. The sale prices were between $188.1 and $213.58, with an estimated average price of $196.59.

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc reduced to a holding in Penn National Gaming Inc by 57.23%. The sale prices were between $80.89 and $136.47, with an estimated average price of $110.89. The stock is now traded at around $89.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.56%. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc still held 279,060 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc reduced to a holding in IAA Inc by 67.21%. The sale prices were between $53.97 and $66.09, with an estimated average price of $59.4. The stock is now traded at around $62.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.54%. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc still held 235,771 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc reduced to a holding in Moody's Corporation by 89.78%. The sale prices were between $263.04 and $306.97, with an estimated average price of $281.57. The stock is now traded at around $326.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.43%. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc still held 9,724 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc reduced to a holding in DocuSign Inc by 95.76%. The sale prices were between $192.84 and $265.16, with an estimated average price of $232.4. The stock is now traded at around $222.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.41%. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc still held 4,775 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc reduced to a holding in Natera Inc by 25.76%. The sale prices were between $91.47 and $124.36, with an estimated average price of $109.81. The stock is now traded at around $110.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.3%. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc still held 501,965 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc reduced to a holding in Republic Services Inc by 62.96%. The sale prices were between $88.96 and $101.29, with an estimated average price of $93.75. The stock is now traded at around $106.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.28%. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc still held 101,053 shares as of 2021-03-31.