Global Strategic Investment Solutions, LLC Buys BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Berkeley Lights Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Sells Schwab International Equity ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, ISHARES TRUST

Author's Avatar
insider
May 03, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Global Strategic Investment Solutions, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Berkeley Lights Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, sells Schwab International Equity ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, ISHARES TRUST, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Global Strategic Investment Solutions, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Global Strategic Investment Solutions, LLC owns 126 stocks with a total value of $530 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Global Strategic Investment Solutions, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/global+strategic+investment+solutions%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Global Strategic Investment Solutions, LLC
  1. BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 785,717 shares, 10.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 313.01%
  2. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 1,061,292 shares, 7.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.79%
  3. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) - 656,399 shares, 5.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.97%
  4. Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 110,699 shares, 5.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.27%
  5. Berkeley Lights Inc (BLI) - 516,145 shares, 4.89% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Berkeley Lights Inc (BLI)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions, LLC initiated holding in Berkeley Lights Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.33 and $89.26, with an estimated average price of $68.37. The stock is now traded at around $49.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.89%. The holding were 516,145 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.99 and $82.62, with an estimated average price of $82.38. The stock is now traded at around $82.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.63%. The holding were 234,151 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (VONG)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $59.02 and $65.39, with an estimated average price of $62.49. The stock is now traded at around $66.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.74%. The holding were 58,124 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (VTWO)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $77.85 and $94.52, with an estimated average price of $88. The stock is now traded at around $90.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 38,698 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.08 and $45.74, with an estimated average price of $45.57. The stock is now traded at around $45.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 94,786 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $113.25 and $117.47, with an estimated average price of $115.44. The stock is now traded at around $114.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 20,325 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 313.01%. The purchase prices were between $68.58 and $73.12, with an estimated average price of $71.46. The stock is now traded at around $74.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.1%. The holding were 785,717 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1242.42%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79. The stock is now traded at around $65.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.84%. The holding were 252,938 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (VONV)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund by 256.06%. The purchase prices were between $58.96 and $66.86, with an estimated average price of $63.22. The stock is now traded at around $69.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.27%. The holding were 125,841 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: The Home Depot Inc (HD)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions, LLC added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 82.45%. The purchase prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66. The stock is now traded at around $323.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,129 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 31.35%. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2353.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 683 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions, LLC added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 127.63%. The purchase prices were between $153.07 and $170.48, with an estimated average price of $161.89. The stock is now traded at around $162.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,642 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $82.07 and $82.92, with an estimated average price of $82.61.

Sold Out: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions, LLC sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $89.8 and $96.67, with an estimated average price of $94.

Sold Out: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $54.42 and $54.93, with an estimated average price of $54.75.

Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $31.2 and $31.33, with an estimated average price of $31.28.

Sold Out: Qualys Inc (QLYS)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions, LLC sold out a holding in Qualys Inc. The sale prices were between $91.75 and $145.3, with an estimated average price of $111.79.



Here is the complete portfolio of Global Strategic Investment Solutions, LLC. Also check out:

1. Global Strategic Investment Solutions, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Global Strategic Investment Solutions, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Global Strategic Investment Solutions, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Global Strategic Investment Solutions, LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider