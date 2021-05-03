Global Strategic Investment Solutions, LLC Buys BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Berkeley Lights Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Sells Schwab International Equity ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, ISHARES TRUST

- New Purchases: BLI, BSV, VONG, VTWO, SRLN, AGG, GOOS, VO, GLD, VONE, NOBL, JPM, HQI, BLK, AMLP, C, FITB, LMT, RY, TFC, TIP, DLTR, KMI, TMUS, AVGO, TXN, EMR, UPS, CVX, BMY, PGR, SCZ, CSX, WHR, OGI, SNDL,
- Added Positions: IEFA, IEMG, VONV, VB, SPY, HD, MSFT, GOOGL, JNJ, VTV, AMZN, AAPL, EFA, DIS, APD, TMO, HON, PG, UNP, PEP, NEE, COST, ABT, PFE, QUAL, EDIV, IBM, XOM,
- Reduced Positions: SCHF, VEA, ISTB, SCHG, SCHV, SCHE, VWO, SPSM, SPDW, GNR, SCHA, PPBI, SPEM, VUG, SCHD, V, VDE, IWF, VAW,
- Sold Out: VCSH, SCHX, IGSB, SPSB, QLYS,
These are the top 5 holdings of Global Strategic Investment Solutions, LLC
- BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 785,717 shares, 10.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 313.01%
- SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 1,061,292 shares, 7.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.79%
- SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) - 656,399 shares, 5.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.97%
- Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 110,699 shares, 5.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.27%
- Berkeley Lights Inc (BLI) - 516,145 shares, 4.89% of the total portfolio. New Position
Global Strategic Investment Solutions, LLC initiated holding in Berkeley Lights Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.33 and $89.26, with an estimated average price of $68.37. The stock is now traded at around $49.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.89%. The holding were 516,145 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)
Global Strategic Investment Solutions, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.99 and $82.62, with an estimated average price of $82.38. The stock is now traded at around $82.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.63%. The holding were 234,151 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (VONG)
Global Strategic Investment Solutions, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $59.02 and $65.39, with an estimated average price of $62.49. The stock is now traded at around $66.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.74%. The holding were 58,124 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (VTWO)
Global Strategic Investment Solutions, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $77.85 and $94.52, with an estimated average price of $88. The stock is now traded at around $90.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 38,698 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN)
Global Strategic Investment Solutions, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.08 and $45.74, with an estimated average price of $45.57. The stock is now traded at around $45.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 94,786 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)
Global Strategic Investment Solutions, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $113.25 and $117.47, with an estimated average price of $115.44. The stock is now traded at around $114.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 20,325 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)
Global Strategic Investment Solutions, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 313.01%. The purchase prices were between $68.58 and $73.12, with an estimated average price of $71.46. The stock is now traded at around $74.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.1%. The holding were 785,717 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)
Global Strategic Investment Solutions, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1242.42%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79. The stock is now traded at around $65.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.84%. The holding were 252,938 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (VONV)
Global Strategic Investment Solutions, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund by 256.06%. The purchase prices were between $58.96 and $66.86, with an estimated average price of $63.22. The stock is now traded at around $69.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.27%. The holding were 125,841 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: The Home Depot Inc (HD)
Global Strategic Investment Solutions, LLC added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 82.45%. The purchase prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66. The stock is now traded at around $323.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,129 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Global Strategic Investment Solutions, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 31.35%. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2353.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 683 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
Global Strategic Investment Solutions, LLC added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 127.63%. The purchase prices were between $153.07 and $170.48, with an estimated average price of $161.89. The stock is now traded at around $162.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,642 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)
Global Strategic Investment Solutions, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $82.07 and $82.92, with an estimated average price of $82.61.Sold Out: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX)
Global Strategic Investment Solutions, LLC sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $89.8 and $96.67, with an estimated average price of $94.Sold Out: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)
Global Strategic Investment Solutions, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $54.42 and $54.93, with an estimated average price of $54.75.Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB)
Global Strategic Investment Solutions, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $31.2 and $31.33, with an estimated average price of $31.28.Sold Out: Qualys Inc (QLYS)
Global Strategic Investment Solutions, LLC sold out a holding in Qualys Inc. The sale prices were between $91.75 and $145.3, with an estimated average price of $111.79.
