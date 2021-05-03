Ground Swell Capital, LLC Buys Costco Wholesale Corp, Texas Instruments Inc, Futu Holdings, Sells Viatris Inc, Virtu Financial Inc, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

- New Purchases: COST, TXN, FUTU, ADSK, AMD, KLAC, TSLA, TLT, TXG, PEP, CCRC, FB, XLC, LBRDA, ATVI, AMGN, CDNS, REGN, CTB, FANG, HD, LRCX, CDW, MKL, LOW, WMT, AGO, FFIN, LSCC, REXR, VRSN, PAYX, BPOP, EXPD, KOD, AVB, ROBO, CNXC, FTNT, HCA, MCD, MVIS, DRE, WST, LOPE, ATI, SCHX, IQV, NHI, IMMR, CSGP, JNJ, SAIA, DOX, VT, BABA, FCNCA, PSB, NVTA, FBP, ROIC, FNB, DRH, SITC, 1GDA, LXP, BBD, FTI, ENBL, ORBC, ITUB, OPK, PLX, VXRT, EXK, BGCP, KDMN, ENLC, NGL, GNCA, TRCH, TEDU, ELP, EGY, CCO, POAI, VTNR, SGRP,
- Added Positions: VNQ, CTAS, MTLS, CSCO,
- Reduced Positions: VIRT, AAPL, ADP,
- Sold Out: VIA, VTI, EWJ, XLP, IVV, VOO, ENPH, IWN, ADI, CMCSA, SCHA, TROW, ULTA, QCOM, XLB, ENTG, URTH, VIAC, AMAT, PENN, JKHY, TTWO, TTEK, MCHP, AEP, XOP, XEL, BKNG, AVGO, IXP, GHC, MSTR, VEU, BMCH, XLU, CVI, W02A, AHT, SMTS, MBII, LYL, GSUM, BOXL, HNRG, LYG, VERB, NAK,
These are the top 5 holdings of Ground Swell Capital, LLC
- Virtu Financial Inc (VIRT) - 97,333 shares, 9.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 38.65%
- Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 3,883 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) - 7,097 shares, 4.35% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Futu Holdings Ltd (FUTU) - 6,970 shares, 3.59% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Autodesk Inc (ADSK) - 3,710 shares, 3.34% of the total portfolio. New Position
Ground Swell Capital, LLC initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18. The stock is now traded at around $372.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.45%. The holding were 3,883 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)
Ground Swell Capital, LLC initiated holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The purchase prices were between $162.11 and $188.99, with an estimated average price of $173.81. The stock is now traded at around $180.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.35%. The holding were 7,097 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Futu Holdings Ltd (FUTU)
Ground Swell Capital, LLC initiated holding in Futu Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $48.94 and $191, with an estimated average price of $124.1. The stock is now traded at around $148.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.59%. The holding were 6,970 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Autodesk Inc (ADSK)
Ground Swell Capital, LLC initiated holding in Autodesk Inc. The purchase prices were between $253.1 and $320.13, with an estimated average price of $288.65. The stock is now traded at around $291.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.34%. The holding were 3,710 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)
Ground Swell Capital, LLC initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.96 and $97.25, with an estimated average price of $86.23. The stock is now traded at around $81.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.27%. The holding were 12,826 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: KLA Corp (KLAC)
Ground Swell Capital, LLC initiated holding in KLA Corp. The purchase prices were between $260.33 and $337.18, with an estimated average price of $301.79. The stock is now traded at around $315.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.08%. The holding were 2,876 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)
Ground Swell Capital, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 65.13%. The purchase prices were between $81.49 and $92.84, with an estimated average price of $87.42. The stock is now traded at around $99.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 5,360 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Cintas Corp (CTAS)
Ground Swell Capital, LLC added to a holding in Cintas Corp by 88.01%. The purchase prices were between $318.12 and $360.04, with an estimated average price of $338.54. The stock is now traded at around $345.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 1,098 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Materialise NV (MTLS)
Ground Swell Capital, LLC added to a holding in Materialise NV by 85.54%. The purchase prices were between $30.25 and $80.62, with an estimated average price of $56. The stock is now traded at around $29.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 7,713 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)
Ground Swell Capital, LLC added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 33.47%. The purchase prices were between $43.96 and $52.57, with an estimated average price of $46.95. The stock is now traded at around $50.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 8,657 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Viatris Inc (VIA)
Ground Swell Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $11.2 and $15.4, with an estimated average price of $13.59.Sold Out: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)
Ground Swell Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The sale prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72.Sold Out: iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ)
Ground Swell Capital, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Japan ETF. The sale prices were between $66.76 and $71.86, with an estimated average price of $69.26.Sold Out: Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR (XLP)
Ground Swell Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $62.96 and $69.27, with an estimated average price of $65.45.Sold Out: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
Ground Swell Capital, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98.Sold Out: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
Ground Swell Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45.
