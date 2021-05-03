Logo
Ground Swell Capital, LLC Buys Costco Wholesale Corp, Texas Instruments Inc, Futu Holdings, Sells Viatris Inc, Virtu Financial Inc, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 03, 2021
Article's Main Image
Folly Beach, SC, based Investment company Ground Swell Capital, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Costco Wholesale Corp, Texas Instruments Inc, Futu Holdings, Autodesk Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, sells Viatris Inc, Virtu Financial Inc, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, iShares MSCI Japan ETF, Apple Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ground Swell Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Ground Swell Capital, LLC owns 95 stocks with a total value of $31 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Ground Swell Capital, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ground+swell+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Ground Swell Capital, LLC
  1. Virtu Financial Inc (VIRT) - 97,333 shares, 9.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 38.65%
  2. Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 3,883 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) - 7,097 shares, 4.35% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Futu Holdings Ltd (FUTU) - 6,970 shares, 3.59% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Autodesk Inc (ADSK) - 3,710 shares, 3.34% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)

Ground Swell Capital, LLC initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18. The stock is now traded at around $372.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.45%. The holding were 3,883 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)

Ground Swell Capital, LLC initiated holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The purchase prices were between $162.11 and $188.99, with an estimated average price of $173.81. The stock is now traded at around $180.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.35%. The holding were 7,097 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Futu Holdings Ltd (FUTU)

Ground Swell Capital, LLC initiated holding in Futu Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $48.94 and $191, with an estimated average price of $124.1. The stock is now traded at around $148.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.59%. The holding were 6,970 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Autodesk Inc (ADSK)

Ground Swell Capital, LLC initiated holding in Autodesk Inc. The purchase prices were between $253.1 and $320.13, with an estimated average price of $288.65. The stock is now traded at around $291.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.34%. The holding were 3,710 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)

Ground Swell Capital, LLC initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.96 and $97.25, with an estimated average price of $86.23. The stock is now traded at around $81.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.27%. The holding were 12,826 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: KLA Corp (KLAC)

Ground Swell Capital, LLC initiated holding in KLA Corp. The purchase prices were between $260.33 and $337.18, with an estimated average price of $301.79. The stock is now traded at around $315.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.08%. The holding were 2,876 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)

Ground Swell Capital, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 65.13%. The purchase prices were between $81.49 and $92.84, with an estimated average price of $87.42. The stock is now traded at around $99.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 5,360 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Cintas Corp (CTAS)

Ground Swell Capital, LLC added to a holding in Cintas Corp by 88.01%. The purchase prices were between $318.12 and $360.04, with an estimated average price of $338.54. The stock is now traded at around $345.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 1,098 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Materialise NV (MTLS)

Ground Swell Capital, LLC added to a holding in Materialise NV by 85.54%. The purchase prices were between $30.25 and $80.62, with an estimated average price of $56. The stock is now traded at around $29.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 7,713 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)

Ground Swell Capital, LLC added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 33.47%. The purchase prices were between $43.96 and $52.57, with an estimated average price of $46.95. The stock is now traded at around $50.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 8,657 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Viatris Inc (VIA)

Ground Swell Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $11.2 and $15.4, with an estimated average price of $13.59.

Sold Out: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Ground Swell Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The sale prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ)

Ground Swell Capital, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Japan ETF. The sale prices were between $66.76 and $71.86, with an estimated average price of $69.26.

Sold Out: Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR (XLP)

Ground Swell Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $62.96 and $69.27, with an estimated average price of $65.45.

Sold Out: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Ground Swell Capital, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98.

Sold Out: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Ground Swell Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45.



Here is the complete portfolio of Ground Swell Capital, LLC. Also check out:

