Ground Swell Capital, LLC Buys Costco Wholesale Corp, Texas Instruments Inc, Futu Holdings, Sells Viatris Inc, Virtu Financial Inc, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Folly Beach, SC, based Investment company Ground Swell Capital, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Costco Wholesale Corp, Texas Instruments Inc, Futu Holdings, Autodesk Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, sells Viatris Inc, Virtu Financial Inc, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, iShares MSCI Japan ETF, Apple Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ground Swell Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Ground Swell Capital, LLC owns 95 stocks with a total value of $31 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Virtu Financial Inc (VIRT) - 97,333 shares, 9.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 38.65% Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 3,883 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. New Position Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) - 7,097 shares, 4.35% of the total portfolio. New Position Futu Holdings Ltd (FUTU) - 6,970 shares, 3.59% of the total portfolio. New Position Autodesk Inc (ADSK) - 3,710 shares, 3.34% of the total portfolio. New Position

Ground Swell Capital, LLC initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18. The stock is now traded at around $372.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.45%. The holding were 3,883 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ground Swell Capital, LLC initiated holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The purchase prices were between $162.11 and $188.99, with an estimated average price of $173.81. The stock is now traded at around $180.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.35%. The holding were 7,097 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ground Swell Capital, LLC initiated holding in Futu Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $48.94 and $191, with an estimated average price of $124.1. The stock is now traded at around $148.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.59%. The holding were 6,970 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ground Swell Capital, LLC initiated holding in Autodesk Inc. The purchase prices were between $253.1 and $320.13, with an estimated average price of $288.65. The stock is now traded at around $291.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.34%. The holding were 3,710 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ground Swell Capital, LLC initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.96 and $97.25, with an estimated average price of $86.23. The stock is now traded at around $81.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.27%. The holding were 12,826 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ground Swell Capital, LLC initiated holding in KLA Corp. The purchase prices were between $260.33 and $337.18, with an estimated average price of $301.79. The stock is now traded at around $315.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.08%. The holding were 2,876 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ground Swell Capital, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 65.13%. The purchase prices were between $81.49 and $92.84, with an estimated average price of $87.42. The stock is now traded at around $99.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 5,360 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ground Swell Capital, LLC added to a holding in Cintas Corp by 88.01%. The purchase prices were between $318.12 and $360.04, with an estimated average price of $338.54. The stock is now traded at around $345.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 1,098 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ground Swell Capital, LLC added to a holding in Materialise NV by 85.54%. The purchase prices were between $30.25 and $80.62, with an estimated average price of $56. The stock is now traded at around $29.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 7,713 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ground Swell Capital, LLC added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 33.47%. The purchase prices were between $43.96 and $52.57, with an estimated average price of $46.95. The stock is now traded at around $50.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 8,657 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ground Swell Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $11.2 and $15.4, with an estimated average price of $13.59.

Ground Swell Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The sale prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72.

Ground Swell Capital, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Japan ETF. The sale prices were between $66.76 and $71.86, with an estimated average price of $69.26.

Ground Swell Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $62.96 and $69.27, with an estimated average price of $65.45.

Ground Swell Capital, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98.

Ground Swell Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45.