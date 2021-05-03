Logo
Jones Financial Companies Lllp Buys Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index , Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, ISHARES TRUST, Sells Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, iShares Russell 3000 ETF, A.O. Smith Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 03, 2021
Article's Main Image
St Louis, MO, based Investment company Jones Financial Companies Lllp (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index , Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, ISHARES TRUST, iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF, Lockheed Martin Corp, sells Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, iShares Russell 3000 ETF, A.O. Smith Corp, Insperity Inc, Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Jones Financial Companies Lllp. As of 2021Q1, Jones Financial Companies Lllp owns 777 stocks with a total value of $60.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of JONES FINANCIAL COMPANIES LLLP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/jones+financial+companies+lllp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of JONES FINANCIAL COMPANIES LLLP
  1. Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 69,577,289 shares, 15.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.36%
  2. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 64,073,804 shares, 12.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.74%
  3. VANGUARD BD IDX FD (BND) - 38,767,362 shares, 5.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.76%
  4. Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 12,124,117 shares, 5.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.98%
  5. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 55,381,911 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.95%
New Purchase: Compass Minerals International Inc (CMP)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp initiated holding in Compass Minerals International Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.26 and $68.72, with an estimated average price of $64. The stock is now traded at around $67.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 771 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Stepan Co (SCL)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp initiated holding in Stepan Co. The purchase prices were between $112.68 and $131.06, with an estimated average price of $123.88. The stock is now traded at around $130.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 22 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Iron Mountain Inc (IRM)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp initiated holding in Iron Mountain Inc. The purchase prices were between $28 and $37.28, with an estimated average price of $33.43. The stock is now traded at around $40.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (EWT)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp initiated holding in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.78 and $60.31, with an estimated average price of $58.11. The stock is now traded at around $64.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,993 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp initiated holding in Zebra Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $378.13 and $512.69, with an estimated average price of $446.55. The stock is now traded at around $487.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 12 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Martin Marietta Materials Inc (MLM)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp initiated holding in Martin Marietta Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $277.8 and $347.57, with an estimated average price of $319.59. The stock is now traded at around $353.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 8 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index (VSS)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index by 1381.83%. The purchase prices were between $121.06 and $131.2, with an estimated average price of $126.71. The stock is now traded at around $133.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.66%. The holding were 18,294,695 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5475.11%. The purchase prices were between $50.28 and $56.42, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $52.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.63%. The holding were 43,017,723 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: ISHARES TRUST (IUSB)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 457.47%. The purchase prices were between $52.47 and $54.23, with an estimated average price of $53.42. The stock is now traded at around $53.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 18,225,221 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 111.16%. The purchase prices were between $68.09 and $73.16, with an estimated average price of $70.98. The stock is now traded at around $74.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 13,246,525 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 649.41%. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $380.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 8,191 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Fortinet Inc (FTNT)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp added to a holding in Fortinet Inc by 2491.33%. The purchase prices were between $138.11 and $192.03, with an estimated average price of $163.6. The stock is now traded at around $204.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 19,124 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp sold out a holding in Nuance Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $40.35 and $50.51, with an estimated average price of $46.02.

Sold Out: Shopify Inc (SHOP)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp sold out a holding in Shopify Inc. The sale prices were between $1039.91 and $1474, with an estimated average price of $1212.21.

Sold Out: A.O. Smith Corp (AOS)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp sold out a holding in A.O. Smith Corp. The sale prices were between $53.19 and $69.49, with an estimated average price of $60.8.

Sold Out: BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (BJ)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp sold out a holding in BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $37.24 and $48.81, with an estimated average price of $41.96.

Sold Out: MercadoLibre Inc (MELI)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp sold out a holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The sale prices were between $1369.54 and $1984.34, with an estimated average price of $1700.69.

Sold Out: BWX Technologies Inc (BWXT)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp sold out a holding in BWX Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $53.92 and $66, with an estimated average price of $59.9.



Here is the complete portfolio of JONES FINANCIAL COMPANIES LLLP.

1. JONES FINANCIAL COMPANIES LLLP's Undervalued Stocks
2. JONES FINANCIAL COMPANIES LLLP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. JONES FINANCIAL COMPANIES LLLP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that JONES FINANCIAL COMPANIES LLLP keeps buying


