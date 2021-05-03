Jones Financial Companies Lllp Buys Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index , Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, ISHARES TRUST, Sells Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, iShares Russell 3000 ETF, A.O. Smith Corp

- New Purchases: SRPT, ABMD, ASX, AKAM, ALGN, ACC, ABC, WTRG, ARW, BK, GOLD, BWA, BXP, BAM, BRKR, CAH, CRI, CWST, CE, CNC, CRL, XEC, CLH, CSGP, COLM, ABEV, CMP, COO, CTB, INGR, CR, DRI, DAR, DIOD, DLTR, EW, EQIX, EXAS, EXR, FNB, M, FHI, PACW, FMBH, FLEX, BEN, GNTX, GIL, HAIN, MNST, HOG, EHC, HSIC, HPQ, HRC, HBAN, MTCH, ING, IEX, ILMN, IART, IHG, IRM, ITRI, JBHT, KLAC, KR, KLIC, LHCG, LKQ, LH, LAZ, LEN, LB, MDC, MGM, MLM, MAS, MXIM, MU, MAA, TAP, MPWR, NKSH, NTES, NBIX, NEM, PKG, PTC, PBCT, PNW, STL, PRU, DGX, RIO, WRK, RCL, POOL, SANM, SLB, SCVL, SBNY, SIMO, SWKS, JOE, STLD, SCL, SYKE, NLOK, SYNA, TTWO, THS, WEN, TSN, UFPI, VSH, GRA, WTS, WST, WSM, ZBRA, L, NUV, PMO, MFT, PPT, BOE, HBI, EDU, WU, LDOS, EXG, AER, DAL, ACM, DFS, VMW, MSCI, TAK, AGNC, JBT, RGA, EOT, SEM, VRSK, GNRC, HII, HZNP, FBHS, MTSI, QLYS, BERY, EVTC, MUSA, MC, CZR, ETSY, TWNK, HPE, VVV, FND, ROKU, WH, LTHM, DELL, LYFT, UBER, NVST, FSKR, LESL, A8C3, ARKK, DES, DWX, EEM, EPP, EWC, EWH, EWI, EWJ, EWT, EWY, EZU, FEX, FPE, FTCS, FVD, FXL, FYX, GDXJ, GWX, ITA, IVOO, IXC, MCHI, MINT, MOAT, NOBL, RSP, SHV, SLYG, USMV, VGT, VONV, VTWO, WDIV, XBI,
- Added Positions: VSS, VWO, IUSB, AGG, SCZ, BND, RWO, SCHH, LMT, FTNT, BSV, VIG, VTEB, MMM, CB, ASML, ABT, ATVI, ADBE, AAP, APD, AIN, ARE, LNT, ALL, MO, AMZN, HES, AEP, AIG, AMT, AMP, AME, AMGN, APH, IVZ, ANIK, AAPL, AMAT, ADM, AZN, ATO, BCE, BP, BMI, BOH, BDX, BBY, BMY, BTI, BRKS, CF, CVS, CP, COF, CAT, CNP, FIS, CAKE, CVX, CIEN, CI, CSCO, CLX, KO, VALE, COP, ED, CREE, DTE, DHR, DVA, DVN, DEO, DLR, D, DCI, EMN, LLY, EMR, ENB, ENTG, ETR, EXC, XOM, FFIV, NEE, FAST, FDX, FITB, CLGX, FFIN, F, GD, GE, GIS, GILD, GSK, GS, GGG, HDB, HELE, HSY, HD, HRL, IBM, ITW, TT, INTC, ICE, IP, INTU, JKHY, JNJ, KMB, MDLZ, SR, LSTR, LNC, MDU, MFC, MRO, MKC, MCD, SPGI, MCK, MDT, MET, MCHP, MSFT, MS, MSI, VTRS, NVDA, FIZZ, NFLX, NKE, ES, NOC, NVS, NVO, ORLY, OGE, ON, OLN, OTEX, OSK, PPL, PEP, PFE, PHG, PNFP, NTR, PG, PHM, QCOM, ROLL, RLI, RPM, RJF, RELX, RBC, RF, ROST, RDS.A, CRM, SNY, SMG, SRE, SHW, SNA, LUV, TRV, STE, SU, SNPS, TJX, TGT, TXN, TXT, TMO, THO, GL, TOT, TM, TSCO, TRP, UBS, USB, UNF, UL, UPS, URI, RTX, UNH, VLO, VAR, VTR, VOD, WDFC, WAB, WMT, DIS, WM, ANTM, WFC, EVRG, WY, XLNX, YUM, ZION, EBAY, FTS, POR, BBL, MA, AWI, ULTA, V, BUD, AVGO, DG, PRI, GM, KMI, HCA, APTV, PSX, FB, NOW, FANG, ABBV, ZTS, IQV, BURL, GOOG, PAYC, TMX, BABA, CFG, QRVO, LITE, HLI, PFGC, SQ, MGP, SITE, FHB, VST, YUMC, LW, ROAD, OTIS, BNDX, DGRO, DIA, DVY, EMB, HDV, IDV, IGOV, ISTB, IVV, MUB, QQQ, SCHZ, USHY, VGIT, VHT, VIGI, VNQ, VWOB, VXF, XLF, XLI, XLK, XLV, XLY,
- Reduced Positions: VTV, VV, BIV, IEFA, VEA, IWB, VB, IJS, VEU, EFA, IWN, IWD, EFV, IWM, IWV, VUG, VBR, EFG, IWR, VBK, OEF, VO, IUSG, IWS, IWP, VOE, IJH, IJR, VYM, PLD, ACN, AFL, ADS, DOX, AEE, AXP, ADI, ANSS, AON, ACGL, AJG, AZPN, AZO, ADSK, ADP, TFC, BHP, BLL, BAX, BMRN, BLK, BA, BSX, CASY, CERN, SCHW, CHKP, CME, CHD, CTAS, C, CTXS, TPR, CTSH, CL, STZ, CPRT, COST, CCI, CMI, XRAY, DE, DD, DRE, E, EOG, ETN, ECL, EIX, EFX, EQR, EL, FMC, FISV, FCX, ROCK, GPN, GOOGL, LHX, HIG, HAS, WELL, HXL, HON, HST, HUM, INFO, IDA, IDXX, INFY, JPM, J, JCI, KSU, K, LVS, LYV, LOW, MTB, MMC, MUFG, MCO, NDAQ, NI, NSC, NUE, ODFL, OMC, OKE, PNC, PPG, PH, PAYX, PXD, LIN, PGR, PEG, PSA, O, RMD, ROK, ROP, RYAAY, SAP, STX, SFNC, SO, SWK, SBUX, STT, SRCL, SYK, SUI, SYY, TROW, TSM, TDY, TRI, TRMB, VFC, VZ, VRTX, WBA, WAL, WDC, WEC, BRK.A, TEL, LULU, PM, NXPI, COR, BAH, FRC, DOOR, MPC, SPLK, FIVE, PNR, ICLR, VOYA, CDW, TWTR, ATHM, SYF, KEYS, SYNH, SEDG, PYPL, LSXMK, CVNA, VRT, FOXA, DOW, ALC, KTB, CTVA, CRNC, CARR, BWX, DON, GOVT, GUNR, IEMG, IJJ, IJK, IJT, ITOT, IUSV, IVE, IWF, IWO, IXUS, LQD, MBB, QUAL, SCHA, SCHE, SCHF, SCHM, SDY, VCIT, VFH, VOO, VOT, VTI, XLE,
- Sold Out: AOS, NSP, ALSK, Y, AVY, BIO, BIIB, CWT, LUMN, CGNX, SBS, DLB, DHT, EXPE, EXPD, EXPO, FLIR, FNF, FE, IT, GPC, HAE, HUBB, HUN, IBN, ISRG, IONS, LANC, LECO, LAD, MKL, MAR, MOH, NOV, NDSN, NRT, NUVA, NUAN, TLK, PUK, KWR, DORM, RSG, RBA, SCI, SFL, SLGN, SNN, SON, SCCO, EQNR, TECH, TXRH, TIF, TTC, UTL, WCN, WAT, WMB, WWD, WWE, WOR, SMFG, PRG, MXF, QRTEA, IPGP, BR, PODD, MELI, SSNC, FAF, HPP, BWXT, UI, EPAM, RXN, WDAY, PBF, BLUE, AAL, CTLT, CDK, HUBS, LBRDK, SHAK, SHOP, BKI, KHC, RPD, OLLI, RACE, WSC, RMR, FTV, HWM, ARD, COLD, DOCU, EQH, BJ, CLVT, CHWY, IAA, REYN, AAN, IGSB, DTN, IYF, IYH, PDBC, SLV,
These are the top 5 holdings of JONES FINANCIAL COMPANIES LLLP
- Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 69,577,289 shares, 15.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.36%
- iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 64,073,804 shares, 12.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.74%
- VANGUARD BD IDX FD (BND) - 38,767,362 shares, 5.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.76%
- Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 12,124,117 shares, 5.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.98%
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 55,381,911 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.95%
Jones Financial Companies Lllp initiated holding in Compass Minerals International Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.26 and $68.72, with an estimated average price of $64. The stock is now traded at around $67.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 771 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Stepan Co (SCL)
Jones Financial Companies Lllp initiated holding in Stepan Co. The purchase prices were between $112.68 and $131.06, with an estimated average price of $123.88. The stock is now traded at around $130.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 22 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Iron Mountain Inc (IRM)
Jones Financial Companies Lllp initiated holding in Iron Mountain Inc. The purchase prices were between $28 and $37.28, with an estimated average price of $33.43. The stock is now traded at around $40.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (EWT)
Jones Financial Companies Lllp initiated holding in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.78 and $60.31, with an estimated average price of $58.11. The stock is now traded at around $64.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,993 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA)
Jones Financial Companies Lllp initiated holding in Zebra Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $378.13 and $512.69, with an estimated average price of $446.55. The stock is now traded at around $487.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 12 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Martin Marietta Materials Inc (MLM)
Jones Financial Companies Lllp initiated holding in Martin Marietta Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $277.8 and $347.57, with an estimated average price of $319.59. The stock is now traded at around $353.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 8 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index (VSS)
Jones Financial Companies Lllp added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index by 1381.83%. The purchase prices were between $121.06 and $131.2, with an estimated average price of $126.71. The stock is now traded at around $133.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.66%. The holding were 18,294,695 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)
Jones Financial Companies Lllp added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5475.11%. The purchase prices were between $50.28 and $56.42, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $52.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.63%. The holding were 43,017,723 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: ISHARES TRUST (IUSB)
Jones Financial Companies Lllp added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 457.47%. The purchase prices were between $52.47 and $54.23, with an estimated average price of $53.42. The stock is now traded at around $53.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 18,225,221 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ)
Jones Financial Companies Lllp added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 111.16%. The purchase prices were between $68.09 and $73.16, with an estimated average price of $70.98. The stock is now traded at around $74.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 13,246,525 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)
Jones Financial Companies Lllp added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 649.41%. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $380.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 8,191 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Fortinet Inc (FTNT)
Jones Financial Companies Lllp added to a holding in Fortinet Inc by 2491.33%. The purchase prices were between $138.11 and $192.03, with an estimated average price of $163.6. The stock is now traded at around $204.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 19,124 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN)
Jones Financial Companies Lllp sold out a holding in Nuance Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $40.35 and $50.51, with an estimated average price of $46.02.Sold Out: Shopify Inc (SHOP)
Jones Financial Companies Lllp sold out a holding in Shopify Inc. The sale prices were between $1039.91 and $1474, with an estimated average price of $1212.21.Sold Out: A.O. Smith Corp (AOS)
Jones Financial Companies Lllp sold out a holding in A.O. Smith Corp. The sale prices were between $53.19 and $69.49, with an estimated average price of $60.8.Sold Out: BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (BJ)
Jones Financial Companies Lllp sold out a holding in BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $37.24 and $48.81, with an estimated average price of $41.96.Sold Out: MercadoLibre Inc (MELI)
Jones Financial Companies Lllp sold out a holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The sale prices were between $1369.54 and $1984.34, with an estimated average price of $1700.69.Sold Out: BWX Technologies Inc (BWXT)
Jones Financial Companies Lllp sold out a holding in BWX Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $53.92 and $66, with an estimated average price of $59.9.
