Smith, Salley & Associates Buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Vontier Corp, Roper Technologies Inc, Sells Laboratory Corp of America Holdings, Pfizer Inc, iShares Russell 3000 ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 03, 2021
Article's Main Image
Greensboro, NC, based Investment company Smith, Salley & Associates (Current Portfolio) buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Vontier Corp, Roper Technologies Inc, PepsiCo Inc, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, sells Laboratory Corp of America Holdings, Pfizer Inc, iShares Russell 3000 ETF, iShares Gold Trust, Polaris Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Smith, Salley & Associates. As of 2021Q1, Smith, Salley & Associates owns 217 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Smith, Salley & Associates's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/smith%2C+salley+%26+associates/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Smith, Salley & Associates
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 226,438 shares, 4.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.90%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 363,585 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.68%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 10,784 shares, 3.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.74%
  4. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 192,138 shares, 2.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.10%
  5. Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 138,578 shares, 2.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.97%
New Purchase: Vontier Corp (VNT)

Smith, Salley & Associates initiated holding in Vontier Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.27 and $35.9, with an estimated average price of $32.64. The stock is now traded at around $31.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 207,449 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)

Smith, Salley & Associates initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $191.01 and $222.87, with an estimated average price of $210.15. The stock is now traded at around $222.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 10,683 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (IUSB)

Smith, Salley & Associates initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $52.47 and $54.23, with an estimated average price of $53.42. The stock is now traded at around $53.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 35,018 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Amcor PLC (AMCR)

Smith, Salley & Associates initiated holding in Amcor PLC. The purchase prices were between $10.89 and $11.93, with an estimated average price of $11.4. The stock is now traded at around $11.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 137,772 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR)

Smith, Salley & Associates initiated holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $67.27 and $75.48, with an estimated average price of $72.11. The stock is now traded at around $77.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 22,289 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)

Smith, Salley & Associates initiated holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $114.92 and $117.49, with an estimated average price of $116.27. The stock is now traded at around $116.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 13,588 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)

Smith, Salley & Associates added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1167.47%. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $50.78, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.755000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.1%. The holding were 489,229 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)

Smith, Salley & Associates added to a holding in Roper Technologies Inc by 42.73%. The purchase prices were between $371.89 and $438.53, with an estimated average price of $401.28. The stock is now traded at around $446.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 32,736 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)

Smith, Salley & Associates added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 23.11%. The purchase prices were between $128.83 and $144.81, with an estimated average price of $137.16. The stock is now traded at around $144.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 98,530 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

Smith, Salley & Associates added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 44.25%. The purchase prices were between $68.58 and $73.12, with an estimated average price of $71.46. The stock is now traded at around $74.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 81,456 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)

Smith, Salley & Associates added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 174.01%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79. The stock is now traded at around $65.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 37,816 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)

Smith, Salley & Associates added to a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc by 25.90%. The purchase prices were between $60 and $68.46, with an estimated average price of $64.52. The stock is now traded at around $63.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 57,242 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH)

Smith, Salley & Associates sold out a holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. The sale prices were between $72.4 and $81.95, with an estimated average price of $77.25.

Sold Out: Deere & Co (DE)

Smith, Salley & Associates sold out a holding in Deere & Co. The sale prices were between $267.64 and $380.41, with an estimated average price of $327.94.

Sold Out: Micron Technology Inc (MU)

Smith, Salley & Associates sold out a holding in Micron Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $74.05 and $94.76, with an estimated average price of $84.89.

Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (SHY)

Smith, Salley & Associates sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $86.17 and $86.34, with an estimated average price of $86.28.



