Smith, Salley & Associates Buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Vontier Corp, Roper Technologies Inc, Sells Laboratory Corp of America Holdings, Pfizer Inc, iShares Russell 3000 ETF

- New Purchases: VNT, VB, IUSB, AMCR, IWR, MUB, VEA, PLD, VO, FREL, MBB, FLOT, YUM, FUTY, IGSB, SHYG, VOO, IJH, YUMC, WMT, USIG, EEM,
- Added Positions: JPST, MSFT, ROP, PEP, CVX, IEFA, IEMG, AMZN, DIS, CSCO, ACN, BRK.B, ABT, V, BAM, JPM, ADI, GILD, AME, DEO, LOW, MDT, ABBV, TJX, PG, STZ, XYL, MKL, MRK, GOOG, MA, RTX, UNP, LHX, FTEC, D, VZ, PNC, HON, TMO, NXPI, IVE, AVGO, JNJ, ADBE, SPGI, LIN, TXN, HD, FDIS, BND, MMM, QCOM, UNH, NKE, NVDA, FB, INTC, ENB, USB, PM, VYM, NVS, ABB, T, APD, AMGN, BAC, BMY, CME, KO, INGR, CCI, DLR, ETN, LLY, ECL, MCO, EMR, HBAN, MCD, LMT, SYY, VCR, IWM, MO, TSCO, FHLC, BA, UL, ELAN, CAT, MDLZ, XOM, DHR, AGNC, BBI,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, LH, PFE, AGG, IWV, SPY, IAU, PII, NSC, ISRG, CL, COST, DUK, IVV, ILMN, RODM, IJR, AMNB, IWD, XLV, IWF, ADSK, LQD, IEI, HELE, GD, VGT, XLI, EFA, TFC, AFL, HDV, XLY, VUG, XLF, XLK, XLP, IBM, ALL, ATR, BLK, CBRE, FIS, EA, NEE, IT, HSY, ANET, JBL, J, KLAC, MAR, NDAQ, CRM, TSN, UPS, ZBRA,
- Sold Out: CTSH, DE, MU, SHY,
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 226,438 shares, 4.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.90%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 363,585 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.68%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 10,784 shares, 3.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.74%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 192,138 shares, 2.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.10%
- Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 138,578 shares, 2.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.97%
Smith, Salley & Associates initiated holding in Vontier Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.27 and $35.9, with an estimated average price of $32.64. The stock is now traded at around $31.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 207,449 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)
Smith, Salley & Associates initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $191.01 and $222.87, with an estimated average price of $210.15. The stock is now traded at around $222.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 10,683 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (IUSB)
Smith, Salley & Associates initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $52.47 and $54.23, with an estimated average price of $53.42. The stock is now traded at around $53.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 35,018 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Amcor PLC (AMCR)
Smith, Salley & Associates initiated holding in Amcor PLC. The purchase prices were between $10.89 and $11.93, with an estimated average price of $11.4. The stock is now traded at around $11.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 137,772 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR)
Smith, Salley & Associates initiated holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $67.27 and $75.48, with an estimated average price of $72.11. The stock is now traded at around $77.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 22,289 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)
Smith, Salley & Associates initiated holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $114.92 and $117.49, with an estimated average price of $116.27. The stock is now traded at around $116.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 13,588 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)
Smith, Salley & Associates added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1167.47%. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $50.78, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.755000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.1%. The holding were 489,229 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)
Smith, Salley & Associates added to a holding in Roper Technologies Inc by 42.73%. The purchase prices were between $371.89 and $438.53, with an estimated average price of $401.28. The stock is now traded at around $446.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 32,736 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)
Smith, Salley & Associates added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 23.11%. The purchase prices were between $128.83 and $144.81, with an estimated average price of $137.16. The stock is now traded at around $144.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 98,530 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)
Smith, Salley & Associates added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 44.25%. The purchase prices were between $68.58 and $73.12, with an estimated average price of $71.46. The stock is now traded at around $74.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 81,456 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)
Smith, Salley & Associates added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 174.01%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79. The stock is now traded at around $65.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 37,816 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)
Smith, Salley & Associates added to a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc by 25.90%. The purchase prices were between $60 and $68.46, with an estimated average price of $64.52. The stock is now traded at around $63.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 57,242 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH)
Smith, Salley & Associates sold out a holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. The sale prices were between $72.4 and $81.95, with an estimated average price of $77.25.Sold Out: Deere & Co (DE)
Smith, Salley & Associates sold out a holding in Deere & Co. The sale prices were between $267.64 and $380.41, with an estimated average price of $327.94.Sold Out: Micron Technology Inc (MU)
Smith, Salley & Associates sold out a holding in Micron Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $74.05 and $94.76, with an estimated average price of $84.89.Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (SHY)
Smith, Salley & Associates sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $86.17 and $86.34, with an estimated average price of $86.28.
