Thomas Story & Son Llc Buys FedEx Corp, Fifth Third Bancorp

Oak Brook, IL, based Investment company Thomas Story & Son Llc Current Portfolio ) buys FedEx Corp, Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Thomas Story & Son Llc. As of 2021Q1, Thomas Story & Son Llc owns 59 stocks with a total value of $263 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Visa Inc (V) - 80,185 shares, 6.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.2% Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) - 89,484 shares, 6.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.47% Intel Corp (INTC) - 241,318 shares, 5.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.05% Accenture PLC (ACN) - 54,275 shares, 5.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.41% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 83,954 shares, 5.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.07%

Thomas Story & Son Llc initiated holding in Fifth Third Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $27.23 and $39.09, with an estimated average price of $33.89. The stock is now traded at around $40.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 7,250 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Thomas Story & Son Llc added to a holding in FedEx Corp by 31.41%. The purchase prices were between $235.34 and $285.92, with an estimated average price of $257.69. The stock is now traded at around $290.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 30,940 shares as of 2021-03-31.