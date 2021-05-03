Thomas Story & Son Llc Buys FedEx Corp, Fifth Third Bancorp

- New Purchases: FITB,
- Added Positions: FDX, TRUP, MSFT, WEC, NEE, LLY, JPM,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, WSM, V, MDY,
For the details of THOMAS STORY & SON LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/thomas+story+%26+son+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of THOMAS STORY & SON LLC
- Visa Inc (V) - 80,185 shares, 6.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.2%
- Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) - 89,484 shares, 6.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.47%
- Intel Corp (INTC) - 241,318 shares, 5.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.05%
- Accenture PLC (ACN) - 54,275 shares, 5.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.41%
- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 83,954 shares, 5.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.07%
Thomas Story & Son Llc initiated holding in Fifth Third Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $27.23 and $39.09, with an estimated average price of $33.89. The stock is now traded at around $40.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 7,250 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: FedEx Corp (FDX)
Thomas Story & Son Llc added to a holding in FedEx Corp by 31.41%. The purchase prices were between $235.34 and $285.92, with an estimated average price of $257.69. The stock is now traded at around $290.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 30,940 shares as of 2021-03-31.
