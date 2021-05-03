Avory & Company, LLC Buys ContextLogic Inc, Alphabet Inc, Nutanix Inc, Sells PayPal Holdings Inc, Omnicell Inc, Square Inc

New Purchases: WISH, TLT,

Investment company Avory & Company, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys ContextLogic Inc, Alphabet Inc, Nutanix Inc, Facebook Inc, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, sells PayPal Holdings Inc, Omnicell Inc, Square Inc, Planet Fitness Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Avory & Company, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Avory & Company, LLC owns 13 stocks with a total value of $174 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 101,636 shares, 15.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.69% Aterian Inc (ATER) - 783,175 shares, 13.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.34% Facebook Inc (FB) - 68,029 shares, 11.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.73% Nutanix Inc (NTNX) - 664,909 shares, 10.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.87% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 8,208 shares, 9.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 78.28%

Avory & Company, LLC initiated holding in ContextLogic Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.1 and $31.19, with an estimated average price of $22.17. The stock is now traded at around $13.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.67%. The holding were 733,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Avory & Company, LLC initiated holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $133.74 and $156.95, with an estimated average price of $144.6. The stock is now traded at around $138.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.09%. The holding were 26,744 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Avory & Company, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 78.28%. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2353.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.28%. The holding were 8,208 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Avory & Company, LLC added to a holding in Nutanix Inc by 30.87%. The purchase prices were between $25.65 and $35.07, with an estimated average price of $30.48. The stock is now traded at around $27.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.4%. The holding were 664,909 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Avory & Company, LLC added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 23.73%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $325.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.21%. The holding were 68,029 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Avory & Company, LLC added to a holding in Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc by 124.43%. The purchase prices were between $2.26 and $3.97, with an estimated average price of $3.06. The stock is now traded at around $2.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Avory & Company, LLC sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25.

Avory & Company, LLC sold out a holding in Square Inc. The sale prices were between $201.87 and $276.57, with an estimated average price of $234.55.

Avory & Company, LLC sold out a holding in Planet Fitness Inc. The sale prices were between $72 and $88.68, with an estimated average price of $79.34.