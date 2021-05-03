Logo
Oakworth Capital, Inc. Buys Walmart Inc, Qualcomm Inc, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF, Markel Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 03, 2021
Article's Main Image
Birmingham, AL, based Investment company Oakworth Capital, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Walmart Inc, Qualcomm Inc, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Texas Pacific Land Corp, sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF, Markel Corp, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , ServiceNow Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Oakworth Capital, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Oakworth Capital, Inc. owns 578 stocks with a total value of $880 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Oakworth Capital, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/oakworth+capital%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Oakworth Capital, Inc.
  1. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 499,482 shares, 13.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.29%
  2. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 680,837 shares, 11.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.73%
  3. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR) - 1,059,563 shares, 8.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.12%
  4. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 836,916 shares, 7.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.10%
  5. iShares S&P 100 ETF (OEF) - 311,861 shares, 6.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.03%
New Purchase: Texas Pacific Land Corp (TPL)

Oakworth Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The purchase prices were between $756.56 and $1703.78, with an estimated average price of $1120.36. The stock is now traded at around $1540.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 640 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Total SE (TOT)

Oakworth Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Total SE. The purchase prices were between $42.03 and $50.26, with an estimated average price of $45.54. The stock is now traded at around $44.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Corning Inc (GLW)

Oakworth Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Corning Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.92 and $43.6, with an estimated average price of $38.42. The stock is now traded at around $44.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,705 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (JPC)

Oakworth Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund. The purchase prices were between $9.05 and $9.49, with an estimated average price of $9.22. The stock is now traded at around $9.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 6,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Unilever PLC (UL)

Oakworth Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Unilever PLC. The purchase prices were between $52.06 and $60.97, with an estimated average price of $56.58. The stock is now traded at around $58.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 981 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Diageo PLC (DEO)

Oakworth Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Diageo PLC. The purchase prices were between $154.26 and $169.51, with an estimated average price of $163.65. The stock is now traded at around $179.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 327 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Walmart Inc (WMT)

Oakworth Capital, Inc. added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 1146.98%. The purchase prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05. The stock is now traded at around $139.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 113,475 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

Oakworth Capital, Inc. added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 1323.79%. The purchase prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31. The stock is now traded at around $138.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 112,821 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

Oakworth Capital, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 24722.08%. The purchase prices were between $50.28 and $56.42, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $52.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 231,590 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Oakworth Capital, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 37.40%. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $224.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 170,588 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: W.P. Carey Inc (WPC)

Oakworth Capital, Inc. added to a holding in W.P. Carey Inc by 978.04%. The purchase prices were between $66.32 and $71.74, with an estimated average price of $68.48. The stock is now traded at around $74.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,401 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Regions Financial Corp (RF)

Oakworth Capital, Inc. added to a holding in Regions Financial Corp by 27.53%. The purchase prices were between $15.95 and $22.21, with an estimated average price of $19.55. The stock is now traded at around $21.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 75,616 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Prologis Inc (PLD)

Oakworth Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in Prologis Inc. The sale prices were between $93.91 and $107.76, with an estimated average price of $101.99.

Sold Out: Ford Motor Co (F)

Oakworth Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in Ford Motor Co. The sale prices were between $8.52 and $13.37, with an estimated average price of $11.44.

Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL)

Oakworth Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $112.41 and $122.16, with an estimated average price of $117.64.

Sold Out: Nutrien Ltd (NTR)

Oakworth Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in Nutrien Ltd. The sale prices were between $49.17 and $58.81, with an estimated average price of $54.42.

Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD)

Oakworth Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $39.68 and $46.97, with an estimated average price of $43.78.

Sold Out: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)

Oakworth Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in ServiceNow Inc. The sale prices were between $464.05 and $594.47, with an estimated average price of $528.89.



Here is the complete portfolio of Oakworth Capital, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Oakworth Capital, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Oakworth Capital, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Oakworth Capital, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Oakworth Capital, Inc. keeps buying
Author's Avatar

insider