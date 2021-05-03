Oakworth Capital, Inc. Buys Walmart Inc, Qualcomm Inc, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF, Markel Corp

New Purchases: TPL, CPB, GLW, DEO, JPC, TOT, UL, XPER, FEZ, HFRO, TPB, GER, ACM, EBS, SPB, WY, ATR, SNY, REGN, NOV, MRTN, LAZ, CHD, CSL, CALM,

WMT, QCOM, IWR, IWD, VWO, IWF, IWM, OEF, XLB, XLY, GLD, JPM, XLP, GOOG, AAPL, XLK, RF, WPC, BRK.B, BA, JNJ, LOW, MRK, RTX, ABBV, ABT, AEP, AMGN, BAC, BMY, CSX, CP, CVX, C, EPD, XOM, NEE, GSK, HFC, HD, HON, IBM, INTC, MPW, MS, PPL, PG, SO, SYY, VZ, VMC, WFC, KYN, CARR, OTIS, EEM, EFA, IAU, MINT, SCHD, SHM, VEA, MMM, T, ACN, ADP, BP, BCRX, BLK, CL, CMCSA, DXC, STZ, MCF, COST, CCI, DHR, EXC, HPQ, SJM, K, TAP, MSI, VTRS, NOC, PNC, PAYX, ROST, SLB, LUV, SBUX, UNH, WAB, WDR, DIS, ZBH, MA, FSLR, FNV, DG, KMI, ZTS, IQV, AVNS, HPE, MFGP, PRSP, IJJ, IJR, MGC, SPTL, Reduced Positions: SPY, XLU, IYH, IVV, PFE, SFBS, KO, CSCO, PM, TSLA, GL, MKL, MO, GILD, BABA, PSX, TRIP, HLT, DVY, LYB, CHTR, BUD, BX, WU, ET, EBAY, WBA, LQD, XLV, XLI, XLE, VTI, VNQ, VIG, USMV, MDIV, MBB, PYPL, IWO, IVW, IJS, IJK, EFG, USB, AOA, AGG, BTI, FE, FITB, M, FDX, D, COP, CMP, CI, CMS, GD, BDX, AZN, AJG, AMP, LNT, APD, AFL, ADBE, MET, VLO, UNP, CB, TD, CRM, PRU, LIN, PXD, OXY, VTR, SPGI, MRO, LMT, MDLZ, IP, HAS, HAL, GE,

Birmingham, AL, based Investment company Oakworth Capital, Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys Walmart Inc, Qualcomm Inc, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Texas Pacific Land Corp, sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF, Markel Corp, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , ServiceNow Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Oakworth Capital, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Oakworth Capital, Inc. owns 578 stocks with a total value of $880 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 499,482 shares, 13.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.29% iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 680,837 shares, 11.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.73% iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR) - 1,059,563 shares, 8.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.12% Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 836,916 shares, 7.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.10% iShares S&P 100 ETF (OEF) - 311,861 shares, 6.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.03%

Oakworth Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The purchase prices were between $756.56 and $1703.78, with an estimated average price of $1120.36. The stock is now traded at around $1540.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 640 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Oakworth Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Total SE. The purchase prices were between $42.03 and $50.26, with an estimated average price of $45.54. The stock is now traded at around $44.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Oakworth Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Corning Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.92 and $43.6, with an estimated average price of $38.42. The stock is now traded at around $44.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,705 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Oakworth Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund. The purchase prices were between $9.05 and $9.49, with an estimated average price of $9.22. The stock is now traded at around $9.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 6,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Oakworth Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Unilever PLC. The purchase prices were between $52.06 and $60.97, with an estimated average price of $56.58. The stock is now traded at around $58.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 981 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Oakworth Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Diageo PLC. The purchase prices were between $154.26 and $169.51, with an estimated average price of $163.65. The stock is now traded at around $179.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 327 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Oakworth Capital, Inc. added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 1146.98%. The purchase prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05. The stock is now traded at around $139.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 113,475 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Oakworth Capital, Inc. added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 1323.79%. The purchase prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31. The stock is now traded at around $138.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 112,821 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Oakworth Capital, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 24722.08%. The purchase prices were between $50.28 and $56.42, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $52.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 231,590 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Oakworth Capital, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 37.40%. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $224.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 170,588 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Oakworth Capital, Inc. added to a holding in W.P. Carey Inc by 978.04%. The purchase prices were between $66.32 and $71.74, with an estimated average price of $68.48. The stock is now traded at around $74.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,401 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Oakworth Capital, Inc. added to a holding in Regions Financial Corp by 27.53%. The purchase prices were between $15.95 and $22.21, with an estimated average price of $19.55. The stock is now traded at around $21.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 75,616 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Oakworth Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in Prologis Inc. The sale prices were between $93.91 and $107.76, with an estimated average price of $101.99.

Oakworth Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in Ford Motor Co. The sale prices were between $8.52 and $13.37, with an estimated average price of $11.44.

Oakworth Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $112.41 and $122.16, with an estimated average price of $117.64.

Oakworth Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in Nutrien Ltd. The sale prices were between $49.17 and $58.81, with an estimated average price of $54.42.

Oakworth Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $39.68 and $46.97, with an estimated average price of $43.78.

Oakworth Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in ServiceNow Inc. The sale prices were between $464.05 and $594.47, with an estimated average price of $528.89.