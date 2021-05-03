Lsv Asset Management Buys VEREIT Inc, The Kraft Heinz Co, General Mills Inc, Sells JPMorgan Chase, VEREIT Inc, Baidu Inc

New Purchases: VER, WD5A, CNXC, IRWD, 7H80, QRVO, R9L, RUSHA, CCK, CDR, LFT, ABM, BGFV, A0B0, PINE, HBT, ETRN, BSVN, CGBD, BLK, SPKE, WPG, PAHC, TACO, PFSI, HOLX, CAT, TSLA, CNX, RILY, CLW, RLGT, TGH, STC, BH, ESCA, OTTR, MLI,

Reduced Positions: JPM, BIDU, TGT, LRCX, ALXN, BAC, EXC, T, AZO, VIAC, KSS, PEG, CMCSA, JNJ, ORCL, DOX, BRK.B, TRN, PSX, AMAT, CMI, PVH, RBC, EAT, CRUS, PNC, WMT, CSCO, RSG, SPR, AGO, CE, KR, WBA, DFS, ALL, BLDR, CVS, EMN, SJM, KLAC, HCA, MO, AMGN, BMY, COP, ETR, UHS, VLO, EBAY, WU, JAZZ, NLY, FFIV, IBM, JBLU, LNC, MS, PHM, TSN, WM, EVRG, WIT, MPC, ABBV, OUT, XHR, AGCO, AFG, AMP, JNPR, ON, PPL, WRK, SNBR, VOYA, CFG, CIEN, INGR, DIOD, EBIX, GD, GSK, NRG, NEM, OSK, RF, SNY, SKYW, STT, TCF, TXT, TM, UAL, USB, URI, ZION, PRG, SEM, CIT, GM, HII, ALSN, LADR, VBTX, MMM, AZZ, ARCH, BDN, CACI, CAH, C, DTE, DRH, RE, FITB, GILD, GPI, IP, IRM, KNL, KRO, LH, MTZ, NCR, NFG, NTTYY, OHI, OMC, RDN, RCII, SKM, STX, SEE, SCVL, TRV, SCS, TKR, WCC, PM, LEA, PDM, LYB, BKU, INN, CPRI, SAIC, ALLY, TSE, LNTH, CDK, WOW, ACCO, ALK, AAPL, ARW, MTOR, ABG, ASB, AVT, AXS, BHE, BHLB, BBY, BIIB, BWA, BPFH, BC, BKE, CAJ, COF, CTSH, DXC, CMTL, CTB, CORT, CR, CW, DHI, DVA, SITC, DVN, DKS, DISCA, DLTR, FNB, TGNA, GS, GEF, HIG, HFC, SVC, HST, HUN, JBL, K, KEY, LKQ, LAMR, MDC, MTG, MGPI, MAN, MCK, MSFT, TAP, VTRS, NHI, NAV, NTAP, JWN, ODP, OMI, PDCO, MD, PFG, PSEC, PRU, PWR, DGX, REGN, RCL, DHC, SFNC, SNA, SON, STLD, RGR, SYKE, PAG, UTHR, UNH, UNM, WTI, WFC, WAL, WSM, HEES, LUKOY, DK, DAL, RGA, KRA, FN, WD, AMCX, ACHC, REGI, HY, GLPI, BRX, ESNT, HPE, NGVT, GMS, ATKR, FBK, PK, ILPT, TRTN, CARR, OTIS, ADES, ANF, ADBE, AMG, AMZN, AEL, AIG, ARC, AMWD, ABC, APOG, AINV, ABR, AHT, ANZBY, BCBP, BLX, BOCH, BMO, BZH, BDC, BIG, BKH, CAL, BG, CCNE, CSGS, CPE, CAC, CM, CCL, CRI, CATY, LUMN, CHMG, CI, CMA, CMC, CNO, CXW, CUZ, ATGE, UFS, DHT, DCO, EIX, LLY, EBF, AUD, AUD, EVC, ETH, FFG, FMNB, AGM, M, FHI, FBIZ, CIVB, FCF, PACW, PFC, FFBC, THFF, FHN, FRME, FNLC, FE, FVE, FONR, FL, F, FSP, FRD, FULT, GCO, GNW, GOOD, GT, GOOGL, HWC, HVT, HA, MLHR, HT, HIBB, HON, HBNC, DIN, IBCP, IMKTA, NSIT, TILE, IBOC, JCI, KELYA, KFRC, KLIC, LCNB, LZB, TBI, LBAI, LCI, LOW, LDL, MTB, MHO, MFA, MTSC, MDT, MCY, MU, MLR, NASB, HOPE, NWLI, NWL, NEWT, NBN, NTRS, OSIS, ONB, ORI, OFG, ORRF, OI, PH, PEBO, BPOP, PFBC, PFBI, PDEX, PG, WSTG, STL, RBCAA, RVSB, RHHBY, RCKY, SASR, SCSC, SWM, SHBI, BSRR, SAH, LUV, SWN, SPTN, AVNW, SMMF, SNV, TROW, THC, GEO, INVA, TSBK, TOL, TG, UCTT, UMPQ, AUB, UMC, UNFI, KMPR, UVV, UVSP, VLY, VTR, VSH, WNC, WDR, DIS, WBS, WTBA, WLFC, WGO, INT, WOR, INTT, UVE, LEN.B, BMA, EHTH, CPRX, EBS, SBH, GLDD, CAI, GRBK, ENSG, CIM, GTS, CDNAF, OPBK, INBK, V, MOFG, AXOA, DAN, HBCP, GPRK, OPI, PMT, STWD, AVGO, ARI, CLDT, QUAD, VPG, HRZN, AL, DOOR, MITT, RLJ, LPI, CUBI, RM, RPAI, TCPC, FB, SRC, OFS, PBF, NCLH, BCC, IBTX, TMHC, EVTC, AHH, BHR, MBUU, FCBP, GOOG, TSLX, CIO, FSK, NAVI, CTRE, TSQ, OEC, SYF, BSIG, GWB, PGRE, AINC, UNIT, APLE, UNVR, PYPL, ASIX, DFIN, ATH, CADE, HCC, GNTY, CARS, SGH, AVYA, NVT, PRSP, RVI, ARNC, AAN,

Sold Out: 50AA, DDS, PBI, CHL, TER, GBX, RL, LXP, TEX, NLOK, SWKS, RICK, BLMN, CDH, BBBY, ITGR, STOR, DCOM, AEIS, AMAL, TALO, AMPY, LKSDQ, PRTY, PLAY, SYNH, W02A, BLBD, OTEL, NGHC, EGRX, GCI, EHC, CIB, BDGE, CHA, ED, DBI, DECK, FMC, GPS, NTIOF, HUBG, MAS, CASH, NAII, PBCT, SYNA, UNP,

Chicago, IL, based Investment company Lsv Asset Management Current Portfolio ) buys VEREIT Inc, The Kraft Heinz Co, General Mills Inc, Travel+Leisure Co, Valvoline Inc, sells JPMorgan Chase, VEREIT Inc, Baidu Inc, Target Corp, Lam Research Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lsv Asset Management. As of 2021Q1, Lsv Asset Management owns 921 stocks with a total value of $58.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Intel Corp (INTC) - 18,696,917 shares, 2.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.31% Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) - 17,091,654 shares, 1.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.91% Pfizer Inc (PFE) - 22,513,967 shares, 1.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.33% Oracle Corp (ORCL) - 10,742,682 shares, 1.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.5% Merck & Co Inc (MRK) - 9,677,259 shares, 1.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.26%

Lsv Asset Management initiated holding in VEREIT Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.05 and $40.29, with an estimated average price of $37.43. The stock is now traded at around $47.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 5,280,881 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lsv Asset Management initiated holding in Travel+Leisure Co. The purchase prices were between $34.6 and $53.92, with an estimated average price of $44.11. The stock is now traded at around $54.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 2,178,167 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lsv Asset Management initiated holding in Concentrix Corp. The purchase prices were between $99.69 and $149.72, with an estimated average price of $121.02. The stock is now traded at around $155.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 584,408 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lsv Asset Management initiated holding in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.04 and $11.86, with an estimated average price of $10.55. The stock is now traded at around $11.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 973,999 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lsv Asset Management initiated holding in Crown Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $86 and $101.01, with an estimated average price of $96.41. The stock is now traded at around $109.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 68,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lsv Asset Management initiated holding in Cedar Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.4 and $16.85, with an estimated average price of $13. The stock is now traded at around $15.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 467,528 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lsv Asset Management added to a holding in The Kraft Heinz Co by 82.26%. The purchase prices were between $31.99 and $40.78, with an estimated average price of $36.01. The stock is now traded at around $41.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 11,138,321 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lsv Asset Management added to a holding in General Mills Inc by 204.40%. The purchase prices were between $54.37 and $62.49, with an estimated average price of $57.69. The stock is now traded at around $60.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 4,281,790 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lsv Asset Management added to a holding in Valvoline Inc by 222.81%. The purchase prices were between $22.75 and $26.78, with an estimated average price of $24.93. The stock is now traded at around $31.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 5,881,691 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lsv Asset Management added to a holding in Aflac Inc by 33.21%. The purchase prices were between $43.19 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $47.96. The stock is now traded at around $53.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 6,575,222 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lsv Asset Management added to a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp by 49.96%. The purchase prices were between $286.61 and $323.64, with an estimated average price of $301.43. The stock is now traded at around $354.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 730,462 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lsv Asset Management added to a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp by 125.21%. The purchase prices were between $128.33 and $139.05, with an estimated average price of $132.72. The stock is now traded at around $133.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 984,094 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lsv Asset Management sold out a holding in VEREIT Inc. The sale prices were between $28.57 and $33.73, with an estimated average price of $30.74.

Lsv Asset Management sold out a holding in Dillard's Inc. The sale prices were between $55.55 and $104.46, with an estimated average price of $81.23.

Lsv Asset Management sold out a holding in Pitney Bowes Inc. The sale prices were between $6.33 and $13.63, with an estimated average price of $8.58.

Lsv Asset Management sold out a holding in China Mobile Ltd. The sale prices were between $26.1 and $29.35, with an estimated average price of $27.51.

Lsv Asset Management sold out a holding in Greenbrier Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $35.42 and $49.83, with an estimated average price of $42.77.

Lsv Asset Management sold out a holding in Ralph Lauren Corp. The sale prices were between $100.81 and $126.55, with an estimated average price of $114.02.