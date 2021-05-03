Logo
Lsv Asset Management Buys VEREIT Inc, The Kraft Heinz Co, General Mills Inc, Sells JPMorgan Chase, VEREIT Inc, Baidu Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 03, 2021
Article's Main Image
Chicago, IL, based Investment company Lsv Asset Management (Current Portfolio) buys VEREIT Inc, The Kraft Heinz Co, General Mills Inc, Travel+Leisure Co, Valvoline Inc, sells JPMorgan Chase, VEREIT Inc, Baidu Inc, Target Corp, Lam Research Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lsv Asset Management. As of 2021Q1, Lsv Asset Management owns 921 stocks with a total value of $58.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of LSV ASSET MANAGEMENT's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lsv+asset+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of LSV ASSET MANAGEMENT
  1. Intel Corp (INTC) - 18,696,917 shares, 2.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.31%
  2. Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) - 17,091,654 shares, 1.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.91%
  3. Pfizer Inc (PFE) - 22,513,967 shares, 1.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.33%
  4. Oracle Corp (ORCL) - 10,742,682 shares, 1.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.5%
  5. Merck & Co Inc (MRK) - 9,677,259 shares, 1.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.26%
New Purchase: VEREIT Inc (VER)

Lsv Asset Management initiated holding in VEREIT Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.05 and $40.29, with an estimated average price of $37.43. The stock is now traded at around $47.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 5,280,881 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Travel+Leisure Co (WD5A)

Lsv Asset Management initiated holding in Travel+Leisure Co. The purchase prices were between $34.6 and $53.92, with an estimated average price of $44.11. The stock is now traded at around $54.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 2,178,167 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Concentrix Corp (CNXC)

Lsv Asset Management initiated holding in Concentrix Corp. The purchase prices were between $99.69 and $149.72, with an estimated average price of $121.02. The stock is now traded at around $155.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 584,408 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (IRWD)

Lsv Asset Management initiated holding in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.04 and $11.86, with an estimated average price of $10.55. The stock is now traded at around $11.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 973,999 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Crown Holdings Inc (CCK)

Lsv Asset Management initiated holding in Crown Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $86 and $101.01, with an estimated average price of $96.41. The stock is now traded at around $109.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 68,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Cedar Realty Trust Inc (CDR)

Lsv Asset Management initiated holding in Cedar Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.4 and $16.85, with an estimated average price of $13. The stock is now traded at around $15.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 467,528 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: The Kraft Heinz Co (KHC)

Lsv Asset Management added to a holding in The Kraft Heinz Co by 82.26%. The purchase prices were between $31.99 and $40.78, with an estimated average price of $36.01. The stock is now traded at around $41.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 11,138,321 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: General Mills Inc (GIS)

Lsv Asset Management added to a holding in General Mills Inc by 204.40%. The purchase prices were between $54.37 and $62.49, with an estimated average price of $57.69. The stock is now traded at around $60.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 4,281,790 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Valvoline Inc (VVV)

Lsv Asset Management added to a holding in Valvoline Inc by 222.81%. The purchase prices were between $22.75 and $26.78, with an estimated average price of $24.93. The stock is now traded at around $31.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 5,881,691 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Aflac Inc (AFL)

Lsv Asset Management added to a holding in Aflac Inc by 33.21%. The purchase prices were between $43.19 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $47.96. The stock is now traded at around $53.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 6,575,222 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC)

Lsv Asset Management added to a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp by 49.96%. The purchase prices were between $286.61 and $323.64, with an estimated average price of $301.43. The stock is now traded at around $354.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 730,462 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB)

Lsv Asset Management added to a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp by 125.21%. The purchase prices were between $128.33 and $139.05, with an estimated average price of $132.72. The stock is now traded at around $133.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 984,094 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: VEREIT Inc (50AA)

Lsv Asset Management sold out a holding in VEREIT Inc. The sale prices were between $28.57 and $33.73, with an estimated average price of $30.74.

Sold Out: Dillard's Inc (DDS)

Lsv Asset Management sold out a holding in Dillard's Inc. The sale prices were between $55.55 and $104.46, with an estimated average price of $81.23.

Sold Out: Pitney Bowes Inc (PBI)

Lsv Asset Management sold out a holding in Pitney Bowes Inc. The sale prices were between $6.33 and $13.63, with an estimated average price of $8.58.

Sold Out: China Mobile Ltd (CHL)

Lsv Asset Management sold out a holding in China Mobile Ltd. The sale prices were between $26.1 and $29.35, with an estimated average price of $27.51.

Sold Out: Greenbrier Companies Inc (GBX)

Lsv Asset Management sold out a holding in Greenbrier Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $35.42 and $49.83, with an estimated average price of $42.77.

Sold Out: Ralph Lauren Corp (RL)

Lsv Asset Management sold out a holding in Ralph Lauren Corp. The sale prices were between $100.81 and $126.55, with an estimated average price of $114.02.



Here is the complete portfolio of LSV ASSET MANAGEMENT. Also check out:

1. LSV ASSET MANAGEMENT's Undervalued Stocks
2. LSV ASSET MANAGEMENT's Top Growth Companies, and
3. LSV ASSET MANAGEMENT's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that LSV ASSET MANAGEMENT keeps buying
