LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Buys Marvell Technology Inc, ResMed Inc, Teladoc Health Inc, Sells Intel Corp, Varian Medical Systems Inc, Goldman Sachs Group Inc

- New Purchases: QDEL, BRK.B, SONO, BYND, IJT,
- Added Positions: MRVL, RMD, TDOC, KO, IGSB, AAPL, KHC, CIEN, DOCU, FLOT, TFC, USB, MSFT, VZ, BMY, VMW, IGIB, WDAY, JPM, ABBV, STZ, NTNX, NEAR, MMM, VCIT, TMO, WSO, LMT, CSCO, CHD, STE, ZBH, XOM, AMZN, CMA,
- Reduced Positions: INTC, VAR, GS, RTX, MRK, VMC, GNTX, BA, VCSH, ALC, NVS, DIS, ROP, CPRT, CAT, FSLR, KL, TIP, HUBB, HD, DHR, AMGN, T, PFE, SYY, COP, SH, MBWM, RPM,
- Sold Out: CMCSA, TSM, NOC, DLR, BKH, ITB, GTY, XHB,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 299,247 shares, 7.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.75%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 160,093 shares, 4.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.42%
- Stryker Corp (SYK) - 85,520 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.96%
- Ecolab Inc (ECL) - 87,122 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.06%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 73,926 shares, 3.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.42%
LaFleur & Godfrey LLC initiated holding in Quidel Corp. The purchase prices were between $123.19 and $254, with an estimated average price of $185.33. The stock is now traded at around $104.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,640 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Beyond Meat Inc (BYND)
LaFleur & Godfrey LLC initiated holding in Beyond Meat Inc. The purchase prices were between $116.64 and $192.08, with an estimated average price of $147.49. The stock is now traded at around $131.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,655 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
LaFleur & Godfrey LLC initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84. The stock is now traded at around $274.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 790 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (IJT)
LaFleur & Godfrey LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $113.07 and $134.23, with an estimated average price of $126.9. The stock is now traded at around $130.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,722 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Sonos Inc (SONO)
LaFleur & Godfrey LLC initiated holding in Sonos Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.24 and $43.09, with an estimated average price of $33.78. The stock is now traded at around $40.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL)
LaFleur & Godfrey LLC added to a holding in Marvell Technology Inc by 3292.63%. The purchase prices were between $40.06 and $54.43, with an estimated average price of $49.08. The stock is now traded at around $45.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 172,176 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: ResMed Inc (RMD)
LaFleur & Godfrey LLC added to a holding in ResMed Inc by 219.39%. The purchase prices were between $179.46 and $222.28, with an estimated average price of $200.53. The stock is now traded at around $187.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 30,019 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)
LaFleur & Godfrey LLC added to a holding in Teladoc Health Inc by 49.29%. The purchase prices were between $171.3 and $294.54, with an estimated average price of $232.94. The stock is now traded at around $172.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 52,939 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Coca-Cola Co (KO)
LaFleur & Godfrey LLC added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 49.04%. The purchase prices were between $48.15 and $53.85, with an estimated average price of $50.34. The stock is now traded at around $53.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 139,268 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)
LaFleur & Godfrey LLC added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 58.04%. The purchase prices were between $54.42 and $54.93, with an estimated average price of $54.75. The stock is now traded at around $54.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 110,414 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: The Kraft Heinz Co (KHC)
LaFleur & Godfrey LLC added to a holding in The Kraft Heinz Co by 195.59%. The purchase prices were between $31.99 and $40.78, with an estimated average price of $36.01. The stock is now traded at around $41.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 73,209 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)
LaFleur & Godfrey LLC sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $48.42 and $58.04, with an estimated average price of $52.83.Sold Out: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)
LaFleur & Godfrey LLC sold out a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $108.96 and $140.05, with an estimated average price of $124.1.Sold Out: Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC)
LaFleur & Godfrey LLC sold out a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The sale prices were between $286.61 and $323.64, with an estimated average price of $301.43.Sold Out: Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR)
LaFleur & Godfrey LLC sold out a holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $125.66 and $149.17, with an estimated average price of $138.24.Sold Out: Black Hills Corp (BKH)
LaFleur & Godfrey LLC sold out a holding in Black Hills Corp. The sale prices were between $58.97 and $67.21, with an estimated average price of $62.14.Sold Out: BTC iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (ITB)
LaFleur & Godfrey LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF. The sale prices were between $54.53 and $68.53, with an estimated average price of $61.64.
