LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Buys Marvell Technology Inc, ResMed Inc, Teladoc Health Inc, Sells Intel Corp, Varian Medical Systems Inc, Goldman Sachs Group Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 03, 2021
Article's Main Image
Grand Rapids, MI, based Investment company LaFleur & Godfrey LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Marvell Technology Inc, ResMed Inc, Teladoc Health Inc, Coca-Cola Co, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, sells Intel Corp, Varian Medical Systems Inc, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Merck Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC. As of 2021Q1, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC owns 89 stocks with a total value of $513 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lafleur+%26+godfrey+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 299,247 shares, 7.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.75%
  2. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 160,093 shares, 4.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.42%
  3. Stryker Corp (SYK) - 85,520 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.96%
  4. Ecolab Inc (ECL) - 87,122 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.06%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 73,926 shares, 3.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.42%
New Purchase: Quidel Corp (QDEL)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC initiated holding in Quidel Corp. The purchase prices were between $123.19 and $254, with an estimated average price of $185.33. The stock is now traded at around $104.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,640 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Beyond Meat Inc (BYND)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC initiated holding in Beyond Meat Inc. The purchase prices were between $116.64 and $192.08, with an estimated average price of $147.49. The stock is now traded at around $131.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,655 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84. The stock is now traded at around $274.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 790 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (IJT)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $113.07 and $134.23, with an estimated average price of $126.9. The stock is now traded at around $130.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,722 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Sonos Inc (SONO)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC initiated holding in Sonos Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.24 and $43.09, with an estimated average price of $33.78. The stock is now traded at around $40.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC added to a holding in Marvell Technology Inc by 3292.63%. The purchase prices were between $40.06 and $54.43, with an estimated average price of $49.08. The stock is now traded at around $45.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 172,176 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: ResMed Inc (RMD)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC added to a holding in ResMed Inc by 219.39%. The purchase prices were between $179.46 and $222.28, with an estimated average price of $200.53. The stock is now traded at around $187.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 30,019 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC added to a holding in Teladoc Health Inc by 49.29%. The purchase prices were between $171.3 and $294.54, with an estimated average price of $232.94. The stock is now traded at around $172.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 52,939 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Coca-Cola Co (KO)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 49.04%. The purchase prices were between $48.15 and $53.85, with an estimated average price of $50.34. The stock is now traded at around $53.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 139,268 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 58.04%. The purchase prices were between $54.42 and $54.93, with an estimated average price of $54.75. The stock is now traded at around $54.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 110,414 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: The Kraft Heinz Co (KHC)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC added to a holding in The Kraft Heinz Co by 195.59%. The purchase prices were between $31.99 and $40.78, with an estimated average price of $36.01. The stock is now traded at around $41.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 73,209 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $48.42 and $58.04, with an estimated average price of $52.83.

Sold Out: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC sold out a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $108.96 and $140.05, with an estimated average price of $124.1.

Sold Out: Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC sold out a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The sale prices were between $286.61 and $323.64, with an estimated average price of $301.43.

Sold Out: Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC sold out a holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $125.66 and $149.17, with an estimated average price of $138.24.

Sold Out: Black Hills Corp (BKH)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC sold out a holding in Black Hills Corp. The sale prices were between $58.97 and $67.21, with an estimated average price of $62.14.

Sold Out: BTC iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (ITB)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF. The sale prices were between $54.53 and $68.53, with an estimated average price of $61.64.



Here is the complete portfolio of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC. Also check out:

1. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that LaFleur & Godfrey LLC keeps buying
