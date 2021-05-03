Logo
SFE Investment Counsel Buys VMware Inc, Digital Realty Trust Inc, Fiserv Inc, Sells Cleveland-Cliffs Inc, Varian Medical Systems Inc, Lumen Technologies Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 03, 2021
Article's Main Image
Los Angeles, CA, based Investment company SFE Investment Counsel (Current Portfolio) buys VMware Inc, Digital Realty Trust Inc, Fiserv Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Alibaba Group Holding, sells Cleveland-Cliffs Inc, Varian Medical Systems Inc, Lumen Technologies Inc, BioTelemetry Inc, Northrop Grumman Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, SFE Investment Counsel. As of 2021Q1, SFE Investment Counsel owns 107 stocks with a total value of $310 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SFE Investment Counsel's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sfe+investment+counsel/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of SFE Investment Counsel
  1. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF) - 923,029 shares, 5.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.96%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 109,738 shares, 4.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.21%
  3. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 68,801 shares, 3.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.05%
  4. Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 76,702 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.9%
  5. Mesabi Trust (MSB) - 335,536 shares, 3.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.36%
New Purchase: Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR)

SFE Investment Counsel initiated holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.66 and $149.17, with an estimated average price of $138.24. The stock is now traded at around $154.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 17,462 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)

SFE Investment Counsel initiated holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $70.34 and $79.69, with an estimated average price of $75.18. The stock is now traded at around $83.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 4,603 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Latin America 40 ETF (ILF)

SFE Investment Counsel initiated holding in iShares Latin America 40 ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.32 and $30.77, with an estimated average price of $28.3. The stock is now traded at around $28.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 12,136 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)

SFE Investment Counsel initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $421.25 and $489.96, with an estimated average price of $462.8. The stock is now traded at around $456.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 617 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Hexcel Corp (HXL)

SFE Investment Counsel initiated holding in Hexcel Corp. The purchase prices were between $43.66 and $64.16, with an estimated average price of $52.69. The stock is now traded at around $56.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,060 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: The Home Depot Inc (HD)

SFE Investment Counsel initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66. The stock is now traded at around $323.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 678 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: VMware Inc (VMW)

SFE Investment Counsel added to a holding in VMware Inc by 67.44%. The purchase prices were between $132.3 and $154.61, with an estimated average price of $142.98. The stock is now traded at around $160.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 46,465 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Fiserv Inc (FISV)

SFE Investment Counsel added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 170.35%. The purchase prices were between $102.69 and $124.13, with an estimated average price of $114.68. The stock is now traded at around $120.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 30,252 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)

SFE Investment Counsel added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 36.92%. The purchase prices were between $59.34 and $66.74, with an estimated average price of $62.18. The stock is now traded at around $62.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 131,644 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

SFE Investment Counsel added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 288.65%. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $230.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 10,066 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

SFE Investment Counsel added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 85.78%. The purchase prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49. The stock is now traded at around $38.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 101,113 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)

SFE Investment Counsel added to a holding in Roper Technologies Inc by 168.11%. The purchase prices were between $371.89 and $438.53, with an estimated average price of $401.28. The stock is now traded at around $446.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 6,247 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Varian Medical Systems Inc (VAR)

SFE Investment Counsel sold out a holding in Varian Medical Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $175.13 and $176.93, with an estimated average price of $175.95.

Sold Out: BioTelemetry Inc (BEAT)

SFE Investment Counsel sold out a holding in BioTelemetry Inc. The sale prices were between $71.46 and $72.38, with an estimated average price of $71.95.

Reduced: Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF)

SFE Investment Counsel reduced to a holding in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc by 22.96%. The sale prices were between $13.34 and $20.11, with an estimated average price of $16.29. The stock is now traded at around $17.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.42%. SFE Investment Counsel still held 923,029 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN)

SFE Investment Counsel reduced to a holding in Lumen Technologies Inc by 77.79%. The sale prices were between $9.72 and $15.36, with an estimated average price of $12.41. The stock is now traded at around $12.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.61%. SFE Investment Counsel still held 50,640 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC)

SFE Investment Counsel reduced to a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp by 42.63%. The sale prices were between $286.61 and $323.64, with an estimated average price of $301.43. The stock is now traded at around $354.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.27%. SFE Investment Counsel still held 3,388 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Varex Imaging Corp (VREX)

SFE Investment Counsel reduced to a holding in Varex Imaging Corp by 46.47%. The sale prices were between $16.99 and $24.16, with an estimated average price of $21.45. The stock is now traded at around $23.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.25%. SFE Investment Counsel still held 49,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Waters Corp (WAT)

SFE Investment Counsel reduced to a holding in Waters Corp by 38.23%. The sale prices were between $250.15 and $291.31, with an estimated average price of $273.24. The stock is now traded at around $299.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.21%. SFE Investment Counsel still held 3,883 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Invesco China Technology ETF (CQQQ)

SFE Investment Counsel reduced to a holding in Invesco China Technology ETF by 50.45%. The sale prices were between $79.33 and $108.11, with an estimated average price of $92.78. The stock is now traded at around $82.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.11%. SFE Investment Counsel still held 3,770 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of SFE Investment Counsel. Also check out:

1. SFE Investment Counsel's Undervalued Stocks
2. SFE Investment Counsel's Top Growth Companies, and
3. SFE Investment Counsel's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SFE Investment Counsel keeps buying
