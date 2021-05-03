SFE Investment Counsel Buys VMware Inc, Digital Realty Trust Inc, Fiserv Inc, Sells Cleveland-Cliffs Inc, Varian Medical Systems Inc, Lumen Technologies Inc

New Purchases: DLR, XLB, ILF, AVGO, DTE, HXL, HD, GLD,

DLR, XLB, ILF, AVGO, DTE, HXL, HD, GLD, Added Positions: VMW, FISV, BMY, BABA, PFE, ROP, MMM, USB, BDX, AMZN, IBM, PNW, GE, AWK, COST, EIX, LHX, SYY, FSLR, ABBV, TNC, BSCM, LH, DCI, BA, TTWO, KMI, ISRG, ECL, ZTS, NVDA, VZ, FDX, NEE, STM, ELAN, CLH,

VMW, FISV, BMY, BABA, PFE, ROP, MMM, USB, BDX, AMZN, IBM, PNW, GE, AWK, COST, EIX, LHX, SYY, FSLR, ABBV, TNC, BSCM, LH, DCI, BA, TTWO, KMI, ISRG, ECL, ZTS, NVDA, VZ, FDX, NEE, STM, ELAN, CLH, Reduced Positions: CLF, LUMN, WY, NOC, VREX, HASI, WAT, PANW, FRC, THO, AMAT, AAPL, MSB, BSCL, CQQQ, EWBC, CVX, BSJL, QCOM, BEP, OKE, PYPL, WSM, ERII, PI, RYT, OMCL, BRK.B, ETN, GOOGL, J, CVS, CMI, SQ, HON, JNJ, MKSI, DIS, TTEK, ATRS,

CLF, LUMN, WY, NOC, VREX, HASI, WAT, PANW, FRC, THO, AMAT, AAPL, MSB, BSCL, CQQQ, EWBC, CVX, BSJL, QCOM, BEP, OKE, PYPL, WSM, ERII, PI, RYT, OMCL, BRK.B, ETN, GOOGL, J, CVS, CMI, SQ, HON, JNJ, MKSI, DIS, TTEK, ATRS, Sold Out: VAR, BEAT,

Los Angeles, CA, based Investment company SFE Investment Counsel Current Portfolio ) buys VMware Inc, Digital Realty Trust Inc, Fiserv Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Alibaba Group Holding, sells Cleveland-Cliffs Inc, Varian Medical Systems Inc, Lumen Technologies Inc, BioTelemetry Inc, Northrop Grumman Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, SFE Investment Counsel. As of 2021Q1, SFE Investment Counsel owns 107 stocks with a total value of $310 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SFE Investment Counsel's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sfe+investment+counsel/current-portfolio/portfolio

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF) - 923,029 shares, 5.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.96% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 109,738 shares, 4.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.21% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 68,801 shares, 3.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.05% Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 76,702 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.9% Mesabi Trust (MSB) - 335,536 shares, 3.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.36%

SFE Investment Counsel initiated holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.66 and $149.17, with an estimated average price of $138.24. The stock is now traded at around $154.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 17,462 shares as of 2021-03-31.

SFE Investment Counsel initiated holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $70.34 and $79.69, with an estimated average price of $75.18. The stock is now traded at around $83.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 4,603 shares as of 2021-03-31.

SFE Investment Counsel initiated holding in iShares Latin America 40 ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.32 and $30.77, with an estimated average price of $28.3. The stock is now traded at around $28.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 12,136 shares as of 2021-03-31.

SFE Investment Counsel initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $421.25 and $489.96, with an estimated average price of $462.8. The stock is now traded at around $456.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 617 shares as of 2021-03-31.

SFE Investment Counsel initiated holding in Hexcel Corp. The purchase prices were between $43.66 and $64.16, with an estimated average price of $52.69. The stock is now traded at around $56.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,060 shares as of 2021-03-31.

SFE Investment Counsel initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66. The stock is now traded at around $323.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 678 shares as of 2021-03-31.

SFE Investment Counsel added to a holding in VMware Inc by 67.44%. The purchase prices were between $132.3 and $154.61, with an estimated average price of $142.98. The stock is now traded at around $160.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 46,465 shares as of 2021-03-31.

SFE Investment Counsel added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 170.35%. The purchase prices were between $102.69 and $124.13, with an estimated average price of $114.68. The stock is now traded at around $120.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 30,252 shares as of 2021-03-31.

SFE Investment Counsel added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 36.92%. The purchase prices were between $59.34 and $66.74, with an estimated average price of $62.18. The stock is now traded at around $62.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 131,644 shares as of 2021-03-31.

SFE Investment Counsel added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 288.65%. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $230.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 10,066 shares as of 2021-03-31.

SFE Investment Counsel added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 85.78%. The purchase prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49. The stock is now traded at around $38.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 101,113 shares as of 2021-03-31.

SFE Investment Counsel added to a holding in Roper Technologies Inc by 168.11%. The purchase prices were between $371.89 and $438.53, with an estimated average price of $401.28. The stock is now traded at around $446.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 6,247 shares as of 2021-03-31.

SFE Investment Counsel sold out a holding in Varian Medical Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $175.13 and $176.93, with an estimated average price of $175.95.

SFE Investment Counsel sold out a holding in BioTelemetry Inc. The sale prices were between $71.46 and $72.38, with an estimated average price of $71.95.

SFE Investment Counsel reduced to a holding in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc by 22.96%. The sale prices were between $13.34 and $20.11, with an estimated average price of $16.29. The stock is now traded at around $17.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.42%. SFE Investment Counsel still held 923,029 shares as of 2021-03-31.

SFE Investment Counsel reduced to a holding in Lumen Technologies Inc by 77.79%. The sale prices were between $9.72 and $15.36, with an estimated average price of $12.41. The stock is now traded at around $12.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.61%. SFE Investment Counsel still held 50,640 shares as of 2021-03-31.

SFE Investment Counsel reduced to a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp by 42.63%. The sale prices were between $286.61 and $323.64, with an estimated average price of $301.43. The stock is now traded at around $354.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.27%. SFE Investment Counsel still held 3,388 shares as of 2021-03-31.

SFE Investment Counsel reduced to a holding in Varex Imaging Corp by 46.47%. The sale prices were between $16.99 and $24.16, with an estimated average price of $21.45. The stock is now traded at around $23.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.25%. SFE Investment Counsel still held 49,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

SFE Investment Counsel reduced to a holding in Waters Corp by 38.23%. The sale prices were between $250.15 and $291.31, with an estimated average price of $273.24. The stock is now traded at around $299.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.21%. SFE Investment Counsel still held 3,883 shares as of 2021-03-31.

SFE Investment Counsel reduced to a holding in Invesco China Technology ETF by 50.45%. The sale prices were between $79.33 and $108.11, with an estimated average price of $92.78. The stock is now traded at around $82.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.11%. SFE Investment Counsel still held 3,770 shares as of 2021-03-31.