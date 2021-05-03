Stordahl Capital Management, Inc. Buys ISHARES TRUST, Exxon Mobil Corp, Boeing Co, Sells Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF

New Purchases: XOM, BA,

XOM, BA, Added Positions: SHY, BND, STIP, VOOV, VCSH, MSFT, AGG, IVOO,

SHY, BND, STIP, VOOV, VCSH, MSFT, AGG, IVOO, Reduced Positions: VIOO, SCHX, VOO, VOOG, SPY, VEA, VWO, EFA, IWM, SCHM, IVW, SCHA, IJK, IWO, EEM, IJJ,

VIOO, SCHX, VOO, VOOG, SPY, VEA, VWO, EFA, IWM, SCHM, IVW, SCHA, IJK, IWO, EEM, IJJ, Sold Out: SCHZ, SCHF, AAPL, WMT,

Investment company Stordahl Capital Management, Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys ISHARES TRUST, Exxon Mobil Corp, Boeing Co, sells Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF, Schwab International Equity ETF, Apple Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Stordahl Capital Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Stordahl Capital Management, Inc. owns 39 stocks with a total value of $213 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 150,139 shares, 25.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.14% Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) - 220,758 shares, 14.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.22% VANGUARD BD IDX FD (BND) - 352,346 shares, 14.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.36% iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) - 141,427 shares, 7.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.77% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 29,174 shares, 5.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.89%

Stordahl Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $57.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 4,639 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stordahl Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Boeing Co. The purchase prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08. The stock is now traded at around $234.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 812 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stordahl Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 152.05%. The purchase prices were between $86.17 and $86.34, with an estimated average price of $86.28. The stock is now traded at around $86.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.79%. The holding were 114,048 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stordahl Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $53.65 and $55.66, with an estimated average price of $54.7.

Stordahl Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Schwab International Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $35.74 and $38.15, with an estimated average price of $37.29.

Stordahl Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Apple Inc. The sale prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47.

Stordahl Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Walmart Inc. The sale prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05.