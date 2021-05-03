Sigma Investment Counselors Inc Buys Oak Street Health Inc, Snowflake Inc, Eaton Corp PLC, Sells ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF, UnitedHealth Group Inc, NextEra Energy Inc

- New Purchases: OSH, SNOW, ETN, ITOT, JCI, KR, MCD, SCHW, USB, WDC,
- Added Positions: VEA, SJNK, TIP, VCIT, VTI, VWO, QQQ, IAU, NVDA, VRTX, URI, SCHB, PG, NFLX, KO, DOCU, COST, DIS, LNT, GOOG, T, CVX, VNQ, TGT, MRK, XLK, SCHE, PLD, DTE, PEP, ABT,
- Reduced Positions: IJR, JETS, UNH, IJH, DHR, VYM, MSFT, AMZN, VCSH, PRF, IWB, IEFA, IWR, LII, AAPL, JPM, IWM, KMI, SNPS, SYK, LOW, KMB, XLV, SWKS, MMM, SNA, SPY, XLE, IEMG, SCHA, ROP, HRL, GS, TSLA, AJG, FB, TJX, CVS, VOO, CAT, BMY, BAC, XME, STX, SCHM, XLF, MDY, IJK, VZ, HDV, GOOGL, AMGN, BRK.B, CSCO, DUK, XOM, GNTX, INTC, ICF, SCHD, IGSB, IWO, IWS, IJS, GOVT, KEY, LLY, PAYX, PGR,
- Sold Out: NEE, IWP, IYZ,
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 608,371 shares, 22.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.84%
- iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 331,719 shares, 8.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.66%
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 1,684,540 shares, 7.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.50%
- iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 546,924 shares, 5.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.13%
- iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) - 310,716 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.97%
Sigma Investment Counselors Inc initiated holding in Oak Street Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.96 and $64.99, with an estimated average price of $55.78. The stock is now traded at around $61.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 68,219 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)
Sigma Investment Counselors Inc initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $208.6 and $314.29, with an estimated average price of $267.41. The stock is now traded at around $231.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 9,019 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: McDonald's Corp (MCD)
Sigma Investment Counselors Inc initiated holding in McDonald's Corp. The purchase prices were between $204.84 and $227.35, with an estimated average price of $213.87. The stock is now traded at around $236.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,062 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW)
Sigma Investment Counselors Inc initiated holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The purchase prices were between $51.54 and $67.65, with an estimated average price of $60.6. The stock is now traded at around $70.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,574 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Western Digital Corp (WDC)
Sigma Investment Counselors Inc initiated holding in Western Digital Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.47 and $72.21, with an estimated average price of $61.92. The stock is now traded at around $70.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,277 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI)
Sigma Investment Counselors Inc initiated holding in Johnson Controls International PLC. The purchase prices were between $46.18 and $62.29, with an estimated average price of $54.94. The stock is now traded at around $62.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,602 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP)
Sigma Investment Counselors Inc sold out a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $96.89 and $111.99, with an estimated average price of $104.51.Sold Out: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)
Sigma Investment Counselors Inc sold out a holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $70.7 and $86.87, with an estimated average price of $78.13.Sold Out: BTC iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (IYZ)
Sigma Investment Counselors Inc sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF. The sale prices were between $29.97 and $32.56, with an estimated average price of $31.37.
