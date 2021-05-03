Logo
Sigma Investment Counselors Inc Buys Oak Street Health Inc, Snowflake Inc, Eaton Corp PLC, Sells ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF, UnitedHealth Group Inc, NextEra Energy Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 03, 2021
Article's Main Image
Southfield, MI, based Investment company Sigma Investment Counselors Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Oak Street Health Inc, Snowflake Inc, Eaton Corp PLC, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, Johnson Controls International PLC, sells ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF, UnitedHealth Group Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. As of 2021Q1, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc owns 166 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SIGMA INVESTMENT COUNSELORS INC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sigma+investment+counselors+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of SIGMA INVESTMENT COUNSELORS INC
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 608,371 shares, 22.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.84%
  2. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 331,719 shares, 8.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.66%
  3. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 1,684,540 shares, 7.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.50%
  4. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 546,924 shares, 5.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.13%
  5. iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) - 310,716 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.97%
New Purchase: Oak Street Health Inc (OSH)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc initiated holding in Oak Street Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.96 and $64.99, with an estimated average price of $55.78. The stock is now traded at around $61.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 68,219 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $208.6 and $314.29, with an estimated average price of $267.41. The stock is now traded at around $231.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 9,019 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: McDonald's Corp (MCD)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc initiated holding in McDonald's Corp. The purchase prices were between $204.84 and $227.35, with an estimated average price of $213.87. The stock is now traded at around $236.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,062 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc initiated holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The purchase prices were between $51.54 and $67.65, with an estimated average price of $60.6. The stock is now traded at around $70.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,574 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Western Digital Corp (WDC)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc initiated holding in Western Digital Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.47 and $72.21, with an estimated average price of $61.92. The stock is now traded at around $70.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,277 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc initiated holding in Johnson Controls International PLC. The purchase prices were between $46.18 and $62.29, with an estimated average price of $54.94. The stock is now traded at around $62.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,602 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc sold out a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $96.89 and $111.99, with an estimated average price of $104.51.

Sold Out: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc sold out a holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $70.7 and $86.87, with an estimated average price of $78.13.

Sold Out: BTC iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (IYZ)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF. The sale prices were between $29.97 and $32.56, with an estimated average price of $31.37.



Here is the complete portfolio of SIGMA INVESTMENT COUNSELORS INC. Also check out:

1. SIGMA INVESTMENT COUNSELORS INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. SIGMA INVESTMENT COUNSELORS INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. SIGMA INVESTMENT COUNSELORS INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SIGMA INVESTMENT COUNSELORS INC keeps buying
insider

insider