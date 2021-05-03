ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Buys Bank of America Corp, ConocoPhillips, Adobe Inc, Sells Lam Research Corp, Tiffany, Charles Schwab Corp

New Purchases: COP, ADBE, NOW, ROP, FB, TYL,

COP, ADBE, NOW, ROP, FB, TYL, Added Positions: BAC, MCD, CERN, SAP, WU, WFC, NOC, BK, CRM, LNG, KO, LMT, PFE, HMC, MRK, MO, K, PM, GILD, AMZN,

BAC, MCD, CERN, SAP, WU, WFC, NOC, BK, CRM, LNG, KO, LMT, PFE, HMC, MRK, MO, K, PM, GILD, AMZN, Reduced Positions: SCHW, USB, CMCSA,

SCHW, USB, CMCSA, Sold Out: LRCX, TIF, MMM, AXP, GWRE, MCHP,

Investment company ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Current Portfolio ) buys Bank of America Corp, ConocoPhillips, Adobe Inc, ServiceNow Inc, Roper Technologies Inc, sells Lam Research Corp, Tiffany, Charles Schwab Corp, U.S. Bancorp, 3M Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd. As of 2021Q1, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd owns 45 stocks with a total value of $195 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/icici+prudential+asset+management+co+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 354,247 shares, 7.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 145.29% ConocoPhillips (COP) - 132,500 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio. New Position SAP SE (SAP) - 57,150 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 43.77% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 24,340 shares, 2.90% of the total portfolio. Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX) - 69,848 shares, 2.79% of the total portfolio.

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd initiated holding in ConocoPhillips. The purchase prices were between $39.57 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $49.25. The stock is now traded at around $51.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.63%. The holding were 132,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $421.2 and $501.64, with an estimated average price of $467.93. The stock is now traded at around $508.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.91%. The holding were 8,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd initiated holding in ServiceNow Inc. The purchase prices were between $464.05 and $594.47, with an estimated average price of $528.89. The stock is now traded at around $506.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 7,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd initiated holding in Roper Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $371.89 and $438.53, with an estimated average price of $401.28. The stock is now traded at around $446.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 8,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $325.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 11,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd initiated holding in Tyler Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $379.56 and $477.05, with an estimated average price of $432.71. The stock is now traded at around $424.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 6,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 145.29%. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49. The stock is now traded at around $40.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.2%. The holding were 354,247 shares as of 2021-03-31.

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd added to a holding in McDonald's Corp by 112.00%. The purchase prices were between $204.84 and $227.35, with an estimated average price of $213.87. The stock is now traded at around $236.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 21,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd added to a holding in Cerner Corp by 94.45%. The purchase prices were between $68.22 and $83.3, with an estimated average price of $75.13. The stock is now traded at around $75.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 64,852 shares as of 2021-03-31.

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd added to a holding in SAP SE by 43.77%. The purchase prices were between $121.09 and $134.88, with an estimated average price of $126.82. The stock is now traded at around $139.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 57,150 shares as of 2021-03-31.

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd added to a holding in The Western Union Co by 87.33%. The purchase prices were between $21.66 and $25.37, with an estimated average price of $23.55. The stock is now traded at around $25.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 168,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 79.12%. The purchase prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37. The stock is now traded at around $45.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 105,042 shares as of 2021-03-31.

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd sold out a holding in Lam Research Corp. The sale prices were between $478.02 and $598.81, with an estimated average price of $545.54.

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd sold out a holding in 3M Co. The sale prices were between $165.2 and $195.74, with an estimated average price of $179.02.

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd sold out a holding in American Express Co. The sale prices were between $114.09 and $150.27, with an estimated average price of $132.09.

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd sold out a holding in Guidewire Software Inc. The sale prices were between $97.8 and $132.54, with an estimated average price of $116.48.

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd sold out a holding in Microchip Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $133.04 and $163.05, with an estimated average price of $149.33.