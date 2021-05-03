Logo
Hengehold Capital Management Llc Buys Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Sells Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, iShares National Muni Bo

Author's Avatar
insider
May 03, 2021
Article's Main Image
Cincinnati, OH, based Investment company Hengehold Capital Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa, ISHARES TRUST, sells Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equit, Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hengehold Capital Management Llc. As of 2021Q1, Hengehold Capital Management Llc owns 146 stocks with a total value of $703 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of HENGEHOLD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hengehold+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of HENGEHOLD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC
  1. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (CWI) - 2,812,433 shares, 11.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.21%
  2. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 773,085 shares, 10.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.03%
  3. Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) - 1,175,804 shares, 9.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.19%
  4. Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 343,946 shares, 6.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.56%
  5. iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) - 298,512 shares, 4.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.37%
New Purchase: Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H (IVOL)

Hengehold Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H. The purchase prices were between $27.82 and $28.78, with an estimated average price of $28.35. The stock is now traded at around $28.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.23%. The holding were 794,846 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV)

Hengehold Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.36 and $76.31, with an estimated average price of $68.95. The stock is now traded at around $76.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.36%. The holding were 224,689 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)

Hengehold Capital Management Llc initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79. The stock is now traded at around $65.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 165,969 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Truist Financial Corp (TFC)

Hengehold Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Truist Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $47.18 and $60.17, with an estimated average price of $54.8. The stock is now traded at around $59.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 35,334 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Hengehold Capital Management Llc initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $600.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 770 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA)

Hengehold Capital Management Llc initiated holding in MSCI USA ESG Select ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.1 and $87.82, with an estimated average price of $85.08. The stock is now traded at around $92.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,086 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa (SHM)

Hengehold Capital Management Llc added to a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa by 484.25%. The purchase prices were between $49.34 and $49.76, with an estimated average price of $49.56. The stock is now traded at around $49.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 236,959 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: ISHARES TRUST (ISTB)

Hengehold Capital Management Llc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 76.38%. The purchase prices were between $51.13 and $51.51, with an estimated average price of $51.34. The stock is now traded at around $51.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 323,243 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCM)

Hengehold Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 2234.03%. The purchase prices were between $21.58 and $21.64, with an estimated average price of $21.62. The stock is now traded at around $21.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 247,034 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Phillips 66 (PSX)

Hengehold Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Phillips 66 by 38.28%. The purchase prices were between $67.38 and $88.66, with an estimated average price of $78.44. The stock is now traded at around $80.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 31,242 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Hengehold Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 26.92%. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $57.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 51,130 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: American Financial Group Inc (AFG)

Hengehold Capital Management Llc added to a holding in American Financial Group Inc by 57.34%. The purchase prices were between $79.44 and $118.5, with an estimated average price of $103.41. The stock is now traded at around $122.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 7,787 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ)

Hengehold Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $68.09 and $73.16, with an estimated average price of $70.98.

Sold Out: Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV)

Hengehold Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF. The sale prices were between $53.77 and $58.66, with an estimated average price of $56.03.

Sold Out: FS KKR Capital Corp II (FSKR)

Hengehold Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in FS KKR Capital Corp II. The sale prices were between $16.32 and $20.32, with an estimated average price of $18.14.

Sold Out: Viatris Inc (VTRS)

Hengehold Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33.

Sold Out: BlackLine Inc (BL)

Hengehold Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in BlackLine Inc. The sale prices were between $103.68 and $150.37, with an estimated average price of $124.86.

Sold Out: Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS)

Hengehold Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Sprott Physical Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $13.26 and $15.39, with an estimated average price of $14.18.



