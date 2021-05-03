Hengehold Capital Management Llc Buys Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Sells Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, iShares National Muni Bo

New Purchases: IVOL, RPV, IEMG, TFC, NVDA, SUSA, BA, DSI, XLE, AMP, SLYV, SCHA, GOOG, NOC, SJM, FISV, DOV, BAC, SENS,

IVOL, RPV, IEMG, TFC, NVDA, SUSA, BA, DSI, XLE, AMP, SLYV, SCHA, GOOG, NOC, SJM, FISV, DOV, BAC, SENS, Added Positions: SHM, ISTB, BSCM, SCHB, PG, IWM, PSX, XOM, MSFT, AFG, IVV, CTAS, PFE, VTI, BMY, AMZN, DES, BND, PEP, LOPE, T, MRK, SCHF, INTC, VIG, CCI, VUG, RSP, V, NOBL, IGSB, VRSK, SBUX, JNJ, GOOGL, DHR, CI, APD,

SHM, ISTB, BSCM, SCHB, PG, IWM, PSX, XOM, MSFT, AFG, IVV, CTAS, PFE, VTI, BMY, AMZN, DES, BND, PEP, LOPE, T, MRK, SCHF, INTC, VIG, CCI, VUG, RSP, V, NOBL, IGSB, VRSK, SBUX, JNJ, GOOGL, DHR, CI, APD, Reduced Positions: SCHZ, RPG, MUB, JPEM, BSCL, SCHG, IBM, USMV, XLP, DGRW, FNDF, VLUE, CWB, QQQ, EMR, SPY, EFA, SCHX, DIA, SDOG, SDY, XME, ABBV, PRLB, TSLA, WFC, AMGN, PRU, PAA, CVX, FITB, CMCSA, MMM, BOND, BRK.B, GE, KR, WMT, FNDE,

SCHZ, RPG, MUB, JPEM, BSCL, SCHG, IBM, USMV, XLP, DGRW, FNDF, VLUE, CWB, QQQ, EMR, SPY, EFA, SCHX, DIA, SDOG, SDY, XME, ABBV, PRLB, TSLA, WFC, AMGN, PRU, PAA, CVX, FITB, CMCSA, MMM, BOND, BRK.B, GE, KR, WMT, FNDE, Sold Out: SCZ, SPLV, VTRS, PHYS, BL, FSKR, TZA,

Cincinnati, OH, based Investment company Hengehold Capital Management Llc Current Portfolio ) buys Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa, ISHARES TRUST, sells Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equit, Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hengehold Capital Management Llc. As of 2021Q1, Hengehold Capital Management Llc owns 146 stocks with a total value of $703 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (CWI) - 2,812,433 shares, 11.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.21% Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 773,085 shares, 10.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.03% Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) - 1,175,804 shares, 9.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.19% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 343,946 shares, 6.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.56% iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) - 298,512 shares, 4.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.37%

Hengehold Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H. The purchase prices were between $27.82 and $28.78, with an estimated average price of $28.35. The stock is now traded at around $28.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.23%. The holding were 794,846 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hengehold Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.36 and $76.31, with an estimated average price of $68.95. The stock is now traded at around $76.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.36%. The holding were 224,689 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hengehold Capital Management Llc initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79. The stock is now traded at around $65.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 165,969 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hengehold Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Truist Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $47.18 and $60.17, with an estimated average price of $54.8. The stock is now traded at around $59.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 35,334 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hengehold Capital Management Llc initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $600.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 770 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hengehold Capital Management Llc initiated holding in MSCI USA ESG Select ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.1 and $87.82, with an estimated average price of $85.08. The stock is now traded at around $92.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,086 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hengehold Capital Management Llc added to a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa by 484.25%. The purchase prices were between $49.34 and $49.76, with an estimated average price of $49.56. The stock is now traded at around $49.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 236,959 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hengehold Capital Management Llc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 76.38%. The purchase prices were between $51.13 and $51.51, with an estimated average price of $51.34. The stock is now traded at around $51.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 323,243 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hengehold Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 2234.03%. The purchase prices were between $21.58 and $21.64, with an estimated average price of $21.62. The stock is now traded at around $21.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 247,034 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hengehold Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Phillips 66 by 38.28%. The purchase prices were between $67.38 and $88.66, with an estimated average price of $78.44. The stock is now traded at around $80.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 31,242 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hengehold Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 26.92%. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $57.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 51,130 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hengehold Capital Management Llc added to a holding in American Financial Group Inc by 57.34%. The purchase prices were between $79.44 and $118.5, with an estimated average price of $103.41. The stock is now traded at around $122.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 7,787 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hengehold Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $68.09 and $73.16, with an estimated average price of $70.98.

Hengehold Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF. The sale prices were between $53.77 and $58.66, with an estimated average price of $56.03.

Hengehold Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in FS KKR Capital Corp II. The sale prices were between $16.32 and $20.32, with an estimated average price of $18.14.

Hengehold Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33.

Hengehold Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in BlackLine Inc. The sale prices were between $103.68 and $150.37, with an estimated average price of $124.86.

Hengehold Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Sprott Physical Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $13.26 and $15.39, with an estimated average price of $14.18.