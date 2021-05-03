Logo
Unionbancal Corp Buys Apple Inc, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, T-Mobile US Inc, Sells Alphabet Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Micron Technology Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 03, 2021
Article's Main Image
San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Unionbancal Corp (Current Portfolio) buys Apple Inc, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, T-Mobile US Inc, Boston Scientific Corp, Las Vegas Sands Corp, sells Alphabet Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Micron Technology Inc, Walmart Inc, Adobe Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Unionbancal Corp. As of 2021Q1, Unionbancal Corp owns 651 stocks with a total value of $5.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of UNIONBANCAL CORP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/unionbancal+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of UNIONBANCAL CORP
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 2,697,773 shares, 5.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 50.40%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,046,764 shares, 4.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.9%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 75,793 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.99%
  4. Facebook Inc (FB) - 672,466 shares, 3.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.18%
  5. Facebook Inc (FB) - 539,900 shares, 2.85% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: American Electric Power Co Inc (AEPPL)

Unionbancal Corp initiated holding in American Electric Power Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.35 and $49.33, with an estimated average price of $47.65. The stock is now traded at around $50.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 115,877 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: DTE Energy Co (DTP)

Unionbancal Corp initiated holding in DTE Energy Co. The purchase prices were between $45.9 and $50.33, with an estimated average price of $47.6. The stock is now traded at around $50.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 84,919 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFFT)

Unionbancal Corp initiated holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.3 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $46.6. The stock is now traded at around $49.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 58,045 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond (EMLC)

Unionbancal Corp initiated holding in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond . The purchase prices were between $30.18 and $32.83, with an estimated average price of $31.73. The stock is now traded at around $31.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 40,718 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN)

Unionbancal Corp initiated holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd. The purchase prices were between $99.53 and $140, with an estimated average price of $120.46. The stock is now traded at around $128.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,962 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vontier Corp (VNT)

Unionbancal Corp initiated holding in Vontier Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.27 and $35.9, with an estimated average price of $32.64. The stock is now traded at around $31.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 19,216 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Unionbancal Corp added to a holding in Apple Inc by 50.40%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $131.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 2,697,773 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)

Unionbancal Corp added to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 49.17%. The purchase prices were between $81.49 and $92.84, with an estimated average price of $87.42. The stock is now traded at around $99.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 598,254 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)

Unionbancal Corp added to a holding in T-Mobile US Inc by 3435.11%. The purchase prices were between $117.91 and $135.06, with an estimated average price of $125.96. The stock is now traded at around $132.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 61,511 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Boston Scientific Corp (BSX)

Unionbancal Corp added to a holding in Boston Scientific Corp by 2286.52%. The purchase prices were between $35.27 and $39.67, with an estimated average price of $37.86. The stock is now traded at around $43.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 203,045 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: South Jersey Industries Inc (SJIU)

Unionbancal Corp added to a holding in South Jersey Industries Inc by 511.98%. The purchase prices were between $35.6 and $47.83, with an estimated average price of $40.32. The stock is now traded at around $41.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 190,546 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS)

Unionbancal Corp added to a holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp by 350510.00%. The purchase prices were between $48.09 and $66.2, with an estimated average price of $58.5. The stock is now traded at around $61.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 105,183 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Twitter Inc (TWTR)

Unionbancal Corp sold out a holding in Twitter Inc. The sale prices were between $45.18 and $77.63, with an estimated average price of $61.29.

Sold Out: Elanco Animal Health Inc (ELAN)

Unionbancal Corp sold out a holding in Elanco Animal Health Inc. The sale prices were between $27.85 and $34.49, with an estimated average price of $30.74.

Sold Out: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)

Unionbancal Corp sold out a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The sale prices were between $101.35 and $167.42, with an estimated average price of $133.02.

Sold Out: Hormel Foods Corp (HRL)

Unionbancal Corp sold out a holding in Hormel Foods Corp. The sale prices were between $43.97 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $47.3.

Sold Out: Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCL)

Unionbancal Corp sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.1 and $21.13, with an estimated average price of $21.11.

Sold Out: Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAD)

Unionbancal Corp sold out a holding in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund. The sale prices were between $14.74 and $15.45, with an estimated average price of $15.09.



Here is the complete portfolio of UNIONBANCAL CORP. Also check out:

1. UNIONBANCAL CORP's Undervalued Stocks
2. UNIONBANCAL CORP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. UNIONBANCAL CORP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that UNIONBANCAL CORP keeps buying
