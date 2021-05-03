Unionbancal Corp Buys Apple Inc, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, T-Mobile US Inc, Sells Alphabet Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Micron Technology Inc

San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Unionbancal Corp Current Portfolio ) buys Apple Inc, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, T-Mobile US Inc, Boston Scientific Corp, Las Vegas Sands Corp, sells Alphabet Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Micron Technology Inc, Walmart Inc, Adobe Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Unionbancal Corp. As of 2021Q1, Unionbancal Corp owns 651 stocks with a total value of $5.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 2,697,773 shares, 5.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 50.40% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,046,764 shares, 4.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.9% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 75,793 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.99% Facebook Inc (FB) - 672,466 shares, 3.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.18% Facebook Inc (FB) - 539,900 shares, 2.85% of the total portfolio.

Unionbancal Corp initiated holding in American Electric Power Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.35 and $49.33, with an estimated average price of $47.65. The stock is now traded at around $50.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 115,877 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Unionbancal Corp initiated holding in DTE Energy Co. The purchase prices were between $45.9 and $50.33, with an estimated average price of $47.6. The stock is now traded at around $50.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 84,919 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Unionbancal Corp initiated holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.3 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $46.6. The stock is now traded at around $49.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 58,045 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Unionbancal Corp initiated holding in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond . The purchase prices were between $30.18 and $32.83, with an estimated average price of $31.73. The stock is now traded at around $31.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 40,718 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Unionbancal Corp initiated holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd. The purchase prices were between $99.53 and $140, with an estimated average price of $120.46. The stock is now traded at around $128.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,962 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Unionbancal Corp initiated holding in Vontier Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.27 and $35.9, with an estimated average price of $32.64. The stock is now traded at around $31.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 19,216 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Unionbancal Corp added to a holding in Apple Inc by 50.40%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $131.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 2,697,773 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Unionbancal Corp added to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 49.17%. The purchase prices were between $81.49 and $92.84, with an estimated average price of $87.42. The stock is now traded at around $99.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 598,254 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Unionbancal Corp added to a holding in T-Mobile US Inc by 3435.11%. The purchase prices were between $117.91 and $135.06, with an estimated average price of $125.96. The stock is now traded at around $132.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 61,511 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Unionbancal Corp added to a holding in Boston Scientific Corp by 2286.52%. The purchase prices were between $35.27 and $39.67, with an estimated average price of $37.86. The stock is now traded at around $43.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 203,045 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Unionbancal Corp added to a holding in South Jersey Industries Inc by 511.98%. The purchase prices were between $35.6 and $47.83, with an estimated average price of $40.32. The stock is now traded at around $41.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 190,546 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Unionbancal Corp added to a holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp by 350510.00%. The purchase prices were between $48.09 and $66.2, with an estimated average price of $58.5. The stock is now traded at around $61.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 105,183 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Unionbancal Corp sold out a holding in Twitter Inc. The sale prices were between $45.18 and $77.63, with an estimated average price of $61.29.

Unionbancal Corp sold out a holding in Elanco Animal Health Inc. The sale prices were between $27.85 and $34.49, with an estimated average price of $30.74.

Unionbancal Corp sold out a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The sale prices were between $101.35 and $167.42, with an estimated average price of $133.02.

Unionbancal Corp sold out a holding in Hormel Foods Corp. The sale prices were between $43.97 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $47.3.

Unionbancal Corp sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.1 and $21.13, with an estimated average price of $21.11.

Unionbancal Corp sold out a holding in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund. The sale prices were between $14.74 and $15.45, with an estimated average price of $15.09.