Unionbancal Corp Buys Apple Inc, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, T-Mobile US Inc, Sells Alphabet Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Micron Technology Inc

- New Purchases: AEPPL, DTP, IFFT, EMLC, MAIN, RCL, EQNR, VNT, WYNN, DSL, DPG, SABR, SYF, AVNS, NH, ATH, SWT, FSKR, AGGY, FHLC, LIT, RWO, SDOG, SLY, SMH, VOX, ET, SAN, BXMT, HXL, LAZ, MKSI, MAC, NOK, SKX, VLO, VNO, NML, FAX, BHK, GGN, AWP, PMT, SBRA, NLSN, NLY, PCI,
- Added Positions: AAPL, VNQ, VEA, VWO, TMUS, BSX, AMZN, LVS, SJIU, VB, VBR, VTV, PLD, PCGU, MRK, GWW, BKLN, VYM, AMGN, GLW, EOG, VFC, VMC, NEEPO, IEMG, PFF, AIG, BA, SCHW, CVX, D, QCOM, TEL, AGG, HEFA, IEFA, VBK, AMD, BMY, CSCO, LLY, HIG, HON, JPM, MCD, NOC, SRE, SBUX, UPS, WDAY, VICI, EFV, T, AKAM, AMT, ADI, BMRN, BLK, CVS, CME, C, CMCSA, EPD, XOM, FAST, FISV, JBHT, LMT, ES, LIN, O, SPG, SU, TJX, RTX, UNH, ANTM, WMB, BX, KMI, APTV, PYPL, KHC, OTIS, BND, BSV, CMF, DJP, DWX, ICF, SCHV, TIP, VUG, XLRE, ASML, ALB, ALNY, MO, BP, BXP, CMS, CSX, LUMN, CAG, ED, DRI, DEO, DUK, EMN, ENB, GD, HBAN, MET, OXY, PAYX, PRU, PSA, RDS.A, SWKS, SO, SCCO, USB, UAA, VTR, EVRG, WDC, ZBH, PM, RGA, HII, KEYS, UA, ALC, BIV, BNDX, CMBS, DSI, EMB, EWS, EWW, GOVT, IYR, JNK, JPIN, MUB, SCHA, SDY, USIG, VIG, VMBS, VONE, VTWO, VXF, XLE, XLU,
- Reduced Positions: GOOGL, MSFT, NVDA, FB, MU, WMT, ADBE, DIS, GM, NEEPQ, ABT, DLTR, VZ, IVV, PNC, PFE, AEP, KKR, EFA, IJR, IVW, IWM, SCHG, CB, WTRG, BRK.B, ECL, AEPPZ, GLD, IVE, IWR, SPY, AMAT, ADP, AVY, BDX, BIIB, CMI, DHR, INTC, MDLZ, VTRS, NSC, PEP, REGN, SWK, TGT, WEC, XLNX, BUD, PSX, GOOG, NEEPP, NEEPP, DVY, EEM, EFG, HDV, IJH, IJK, IWF, IWN, IWO, IWP, MDY, SCHX, VOT, VTEB, MMM, ACN, ATVI, AFL, A, APD, ALL, IVZ, TFC, BAC, BAX, VIAC, CNI, CAT, CHD, CTAS, CTSH, CL, CMA, COP, CCI, DE, DOV, DD, ETN, EIX, EMR, ETR, EFX, EQIX, ESS, EL, FDX, GIS, GNTX, GPC, GILD, HAL, LHX, PEAK, HSY, HOLX, HUM, ILMN, ICE, INTU, SJM, KLAC, KSU, KIM, LEN, MMC, MRVL, MKC, SPGI, MCK, MCHP, NEM, NKE, NTRS, NVS, NVO, OMC, PCAR, PPG, PPL, PGR, PEG, PHM, RPM, WRK, ROK, ROP, ROST, SLB, STX, SHW, SONY, TRV, STT, SYK, NLOK, SYY, TROW, TFX, TMO, TOT, TSN, UL, UNP, VAR, VRTX, WBA, WY, EBAY, DFS, LULU, AWK, V, AVGO, DG, FRC, ABBV, ZTS, IQV, OUT, BABA, CFG, TDOC, HPE, SQ, PRSP, FOXA, CTVA, CARR, AGZ, BLV, DIA, EPI, ESGE, IDV, IJJ, IJT, IWB, IWD, IWS, LQD, MBB, NOBL, PCY, RSP, RWX, SLV, VGT, VOE, VTI, XLB, XLF, XLP, XLY,
- Sold Out: TWTR, ELAN, PTON, AOS, ABMD, AEG, ARE, ALXN, ALKS, LNT, HES, APH, APA, AJG, AIZ, ATO, ADSK, BLL, BIO, BWA, EAT, BF.B, CBRE, CDNS, ELY, CCJ, CPB, KMX, CCL, CE, CNP, FIS, CCEP, CGNX, DXC, COO, CPRT, DHI, XRAY, DVA, DLR, DRE, RE, EXPE, EXPD, EXR, FFIV, FMC, FFIN, F, FCX, GRMN, GPN, MNST, WELL, HSIC, HRL, INFO, ING, ITT, IEX, IDXX, IDCC, ISRG, JKHY, J, KGC, LRCX, LYV, MMP, MFC, MRO, MLM, MAS, MAA, TAP, MCO, MOG.A, NDAQ, NFLX, NI, ODFL, OKE, OCC, PKI, PBT, BKNG, PWR, RMD, ROL, SBAC, STE, RGR, TTWO, TIF, TGA, RIG, UAL, UDR, UTMD, VECO, WRB, WLTW, XRX, OPK, CMG, L, GURE, TDG, VMO, NAD, NEA, WU, LDOS, IPGP, DAL, MSCI, FTI, NYCBPU.PFD, VRSK, CHTR, CBOE, FN, TSLA, FLT, WD, HCA, XYL, PFPT, SUPN, NOW, FANG, CDW, NWS, NWSA, DOC, VEEV, ALLE, AAL, FCBP, PAYC, CTRE, ANET, STOR, QRVO, ETSY, UNIT, ENR, KNSL, LW, IR, CHNG, CCIV.U, HEC, HPX, CCIV, AIV, AIV, ARKK, BSCL, DBC, GVI, JPST, PTLC, SCHP, SDIV, TDTT,
For the details of UNIONBANCAL CORP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/unionbancal+corp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of UNIONBANCAL CORP
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 2,697,773 shares, 5.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 50.40%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,046,764 shares, 4.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.9%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 75,793 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.99%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 672,466 shares, 3.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.18%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 539,900 shares, 2.85% of the total portfolio.
Unionbancal Corp initiated holding in American Electric Power Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.35 and $49.33, with an estimated average price of $47.65. The stock is now traded at around $50.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 115,877 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: DTE Energy Co (DTP)
Unionbancal Corp initiated holding in DTE Energy Co. The purchase prices were between $45.9 and $50.33, with an estimated average price of $47.6. The stock is now traded at around $50.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 84,919 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFFT)
Unionbancal Corp initiated holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.3 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $46.6. The stock is now traded at around $49.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 58,045 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond (EMLC)
Unionbancal Corp initiated holding in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond . The purchase prices were between $30.18 and $32.83, with an estimated average price of $31.73. The stock is now traded at around $31.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 40,718 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN)
Unionbancal Corp initiated holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd. The purchase prices were between $99.53 and $140, with an estimated average price of $120.46. The stock is now traded at around $128.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,962 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vontier Corp (VNT)
Unionbancal Corp initiated holding in Vontier Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.27 and $35.9, with an estimated average price of $32.64. The stock is now traded at around $31.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 19,216 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Unionbancal Corp added to a holding in Apple Inc by 50.40%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $131.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 2,697,773 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)
Unionbancal Corp added to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 49.17%. The purchase prices were between $81.49 and $92.84, with an estimated average price of $87.42. The stock is now traded at around $99.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 598,254 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)
Unionbancal Corp added to a holding in T-Mobile US Inc by 3435.11%. The purchase prices were between $117.91 and $135.06, with an estimated average price of $125.96. The stock is now traded at around $132.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 61,511 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Boston Scientific Corp (BSX)
Unionbancal Corp added to a holding in Boston Scientific Corp by 2286.52%. The purchase prices were between $35.27 and $39.67, with an estimated average price of $37.86. The stock is now traded at around $43.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 203,045 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: South Jersey Industries Inc (SJIU)
Unionbancal Corp added to a holding in South Jersey Industries Inc by 511.98%. The purchase prices were between $35.6 and $47.83, with an estimated average price of $40.32. The stock is now traded at around $41.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 190,546 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS)
Unionbancal Corp added to a holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp by 350510.00%. The purchase prices were between $48.09 and $66.2, with an estimated average price of $58.5. The stock is now traded at around $61.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 105,183 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Twitter Inc (TWTR)
Unionbancal Corp sold out a holding in Twitter Inc. The sale prices were between $45.18 and $77.63, with an estimated average price of $61.29.Sold Out: Elanco Animal Health Inc (ELAN)
Unionbancal Corp sold out a holding in Elanco Animal Health Inc. The sale prices were between $27.85 and $34.49, with an estimated average price of $30.74.Sold Out: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)
Unionbancal Corp sold out a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The sale prices were between $101.35 and $167.42, with an estimated average price of $133.02.Sold Out: Hormel Foods Corp (HRL)
Unionbancal Corp sold out a holding in Hormel Foods Corp. The sale prices were between $43.97 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $47.3.Sold Out: Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCL)
Unionbancal Corp sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.1 and $21.13, with an estimated average price of $21.11.Sold Out: Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAD)
Unionbancal Corp sold out a holding in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund. The sale prices were between $14.74 and $15.45, with an estimated average price of $15.09.
