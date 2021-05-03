McKinley Carter Wealth Services, Inc. Buys iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Grow

- New Purchases: SCHF, TIP, SPEM, SUB, IDV, SPDW, ISTB, USHY, KXI, DVYE, BNL, EEM, DWX, EMB, AOA, AOR, DEM, IUSV, ACWI, FSKR, BOND, YORW, BABA, ESGD, AGR, SPTS, NXPI, CSX, XLE,
- Added Positions: AGG, VEA, GOVT, IGSB, IEMG, IEFA, LQD, MUB, IVE, USIG, IWN, VWO, MBB, MTUM, BND, VONV, IEI, IJR, PG, IWM, AAPL, GPN, EFA, VEU, MSFT, PEP, UBSI, T, KMX, NFLX, TMO, VZ, MMM, ATVI, ADP, CVX, KO, COST, XOM, GOOGL, HD, INTC, JNJ, LMT, LOW, MCD, SPGI, MDT, QCOM, O, SO, SBUX, TROW, TXN, UNH, ABBV, VTI, ACN, APD, CACI, CAT, CTAS, CSCO, CL, LLY, INTU, JPM, MVBF, ORLY, PFE, PGR, RPM, TGT, USB, WM, MA, BX, AOM, FDN, JPIN, QQQ, SCHD, SCHE, AEP, BLK, BA, BMY, CME, CMCSA, DUK, ECL, FITB, HSY, IBM, MDLZ, MRK, NKE, ORCL, UPS, BGCP, V, PM, FB, GOOG, AMLP, GLD, IAGG, IWY, JKK, NOBL, SPLV, VCSH, VXF, XLK,
- Reduced Positions: QUAL, SPLG, IVV, EFG, IXN, IWP, IHI, CERN, AKAM, ROP, IYG, ESGU, TSLA, IWF, TLT, VLUE, BNDX, IWS, FBT, IJS, VGIT, IWO, VCLT, IJT, VBR, VBK, IEF, RSP, IJH, ITOT, USRT, GUNR, ZTS, JNK, CVS, VOO, AMZN, VNQ, SPMD, TSCO, SPSM, GILD, VGT, SLYG, EL, VB, SPTM, BRK.B, NNN, USMV, VAW, QTEC, KMB, MAA, SHW, LSI, XEL, ADBE, VO, VUG, IGIB, HEFA, ALXN, VMBS, VYM, CINF, XSLV, CLX, SPYV, SPYG, SLYV, SCHX, LHX, WEC, IVW, ITE, IOO, BIP, CWB, EZM,
- Sold Out: SPTL, SUSA, BDX, CCI, PFF, TLH, PGX, AR,
- iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 623,439 shares, 6.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 861.03%
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 1,404,870 shares, 5.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 911.13%
- iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 245,438 shares, 4.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.99%
- BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) - 2,012,714 shares, 4.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 850.83%
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 230,056 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.79%
McKinley Carter Wealth Services, Inc. initiated holding in Schwab International Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $35.74 and $38.15, with an estimated average price of $37.29. The stock is now traded at around $38.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 255,004 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)
McKinley Carter Wealth Services, Inc. initiated holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $123.99 and $127.81, with an estimated average price of $126.27. The stock is now traded at around $126.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 50,906 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM)
McKinley Carter Wealth Services, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.41 and $47.37, with an estimated average price of $44.7. The stock is now traded at around $44.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 122,144 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (SUB)
McKinley Carter Wealth Services, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $107.44 and $107.97, with an estimated average price of $107.75. The stock is now traded at around $107.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 40,026 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares International Select Dividend ETF (IDV)
McKinley Carter Wealth Services, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares International Select Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.1 and $31.66, with an estimated average price of $30.65. The stock is now traded at around $32.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 122,487 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW)
McKinley Carter Wealth Services, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.6 and $35.9, with an estimated average price of $35.06. The stock is now traded at around $36.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 84,367 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)
McKinley Carter Wealth Services, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 861.03%. The purchase prices were between $113.25 and $117.47, with an estimated average price of $115.44. The stock is now traded at around $114.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.47%. The holding were 623,439 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)
McKinley Carter Wealth Services, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 911.13%. The purchase prices were between $46.65 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $48.66. The stock is now traded at around $50.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.34%. The holding were 1,404,870 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT)
McKinley Carter Wealth Services, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 850.83%. The purchase prices were between $26.1 and $27.3, with an estimated average price of $26.67. The stock is now traded at around $26.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.05%. The holding were 2,012,714 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)
McKinley Carter Wealth Services, Inc. added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 712.74%. The purchase prices were between $54.42 and $54.93, with an estimated average price of $54.75. The stock is now traded at around $54.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.6%. The holding were 632,860 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)
McKinley Carter Wealth Services, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9388.84%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79. The stock is now traded at around $65.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.41%. The holding were 440,567 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)
McKinley Carter Wealth Services, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 747.41%. The purchase prices were between $68.58 and $73.12, with an estimated average price of $71.46. The stock is now traded at around $74.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.28%. The holding were 416,723 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA)
McKinley Carter Wealth Services, Inc. sold out a holding in MSCI USA ESG Select ETF. The sale prices were between $81.1 and $87.82, with an estimated average price of $85.08.Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (SPTL)
McKinley Carter Wealth Services, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $38.44 and $44.88, with an estimated average price of $41.46.Sold Out: iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH)
McKinley Carter Wealth Services, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $138.74 and $158.63, with an estimated average price of $148.13.Sold Out: Crown Castle International Corp (CCI)
McKinley Carter Wealth Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Crown Castle International Corp. The sale prices were between $146.77 and $175.03, with an estimated average price of $160.26.Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (PFF)
McKinley Carter Wealth Services, Inc. sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $36.86 and $38.25, with an estimated average price of $37.64.Sold Out: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)
McKinley Carter Wealth Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The sale prices were between $237.89 and $263.3, with an estimated average price of $250.52.
