Ifrah Financial Services, Inc. Buys Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF, Sells iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ET

Little Rock, AR, based Investment company Ifrah Financial Services, Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, sells iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ifrah Financial Services, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Ifrah Financial Services, Inc. owns 195 stocks with a total value of $312 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 238,560 shares, 4.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.07% ISHARES TRUST (SHY) - 154,012 shares, 4.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.44% iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IJK) - 166,578 shares, 4.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.62% Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 181,344 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.07% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 76,710 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.61%

Ifrah Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $139.33 and $172.03, with an estimated average price of $156.93. The stock is now traded at around $172.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.66%. The holding were 50,125 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ifrah Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.49 and $104.95, with an estimated average price of $95.13. The stock is now traded at around $106.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 46,419 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ifrah Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72. The stock is now traded at around $217.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 5,604 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ifrah Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $16.02 and $18.59, with an estimated average price of $17.09. The stock is now traded at around $16.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 61,045 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ifrah Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The purchase prices were between $125.56 and $138.3, with an estimated average price of $131.77. The stock is now traded at around $139.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 6,657 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ifrah Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $418.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 1,670 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ifrah Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 128.68%. The purchase prices were between $50 and $50.16, with an estimated average price of $50.1. The stock is now traded at around $50.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 162,425 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ifrah Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 137.23%. The purchase prices were between $46.93 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $51.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 53,960 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ifrah Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 44.62%. The purchase prices were between $153.07 and $170.48, with an estimated average price of $161.89. The stock is now traded at around $162.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,126 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ifrah Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Metals & Mining ETF by 37.17%. The purchase prices were between $32.29 and $41.48, with an estimated average price of $36.75. The stock is now traded at around $40.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 18,684 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ifrah Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 35.96%. The purchase prices were between $59.34 and $66.74, with an estimated average price of $62.18. The stock is now traded at around $62.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 11,323 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ifrah Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 31.15%. The purchase prices were between $84.63 and $90.98, with an estimated average price of $88.64. The stock is now traded at around $95.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,326 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ifrah Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $138.74 and $158.63, with an estimated average price of $148.13.

Ifrah Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $133.74 and $156.95, with an estimated average price of $144.6.

Ifrah Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF. The sale prices were between $43.03 and $45.79, with an estimated average price of $44.65.

Ifrah Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $149.91 and $177.94, with an estimated average price of $165.25.

Ifrah Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $70.92 and $74.68, with an estimated average price of $73.38.

Ifrah Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund. The sale prices were between $146.68 and $172.45, with an estimated average price of $158.7.