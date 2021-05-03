Ifrah Financial Services, Inc. Buys Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF, Sells iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ET

- New Purchases: VBR, IJJ, VTI, IAU, XLK, IVV, ARKK, XLE, QCOM, XOM, SFNC, KFY, CAT, PRI, SKYW, SIGI, MLHR,
- Added Positions: NEAR, EFV, FLOT, HEFA, TIP, IJS, XME, JNJ, SHY, BMY, EWT, ESGU, ICF, SCHR, SHYG, BNDX, SCHB, NWE, HRC,
- Reduced Positions: IJK, AGG, EFG, IEF, IEI, VBK, VEU, LQD, IVW, DNL, EEMV, IYC, VOT, XLY, IJT, MGK, VV, WM, IGV, IYH, VZ, JXI, KRE, VOE, INTC, VWO, CDNS, SNPS, TJX, UNH, MBB, MGV, SCHA, SCHM, VNQ, FISV, KLAC, LIN, SYK, TXN, ABBV, IGSB, GBF, SCHE, ADBE, AEIS, AMED, AEO, AFG, AME, AMGN, EAT, BLDR, CBRE, CSCO, C, ETN, LLY, EMR, FLIR, FCN, FLEX, GD, EHC, HPQ, HD, HON, HUM, KLIC, LRCX, MED, MU, ORCL, PAYX, PFE, RBC, TGT, TER, TSCO, VMW, HI, LEA, BAH, EPAM, ZTS, PCTY, ACWI, EIS, EWC, EWN, IHF, IJR, INDA, IOO, SCHX, SHV, VGK, VLUE, T, AMZN, DOX, AEP, AIT, AJG, ADP, OZK, CI, CMCSA, FIX, DRI, DXCM, HUBB, INTU, LECO, SPGI, NVDA, PKG, SWM, SHYF, NLOK, SYY, TKR, RTX, WMT, WU, PRIM, FB, CDW, BURL, KEYS, IUSG, SCHC, VPL,
- Sold Out: TLH, TLT, EWL, MTUM, EFAV, IBB, BND, MASI, LSCC,
- iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 238,560 shares, 4.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.07%
- ISHARES TRUST (SHY) - 154,012 shares, 4.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.44%
- iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IJK) - 166,578 shares, 4.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.62%
- Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 181,344 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.07%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 76,710 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.61%
Ifrah Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $139.33 and $172.03, with an estimated average price of $156.93. The stock is now traded at around $172.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.66%. The holding were 50,125 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ)
Ifrah Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.49 and $104.95, with an estimated average price of $95.13. The stock is now traded at around $106.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 46,419 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)
Ifrah Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72. The stock is now traded at around $217.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 5,604 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)
Ifrah Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $16.02 and $18.59, with an estimated average price of $17.09. The stock is now traded at around $16.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 61,045 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)
Ifrah Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The purchase prices were between $125.56 and $138.3, with an estimated average price of $131.77. The stock is now traded at around $139.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 6,657 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
Ifrah Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $418.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 1,670 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR)
Ifrah Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 128.68%. The purchase prices were between $50 and $50.16, with an estimated average price of $50.1. The stock is now traded at around $50.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 162,425 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV)
Ifrah Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 137.23%. The purchase prices were between $46.93 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $51.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 53,960 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
Ifrah Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 44.62%. The purchase prices were between $153.07 and $170.48, with an estimated average price of $161.89. The stock is now traded at around $162.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,126 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SPDR Metals & Mining ETF (XME)
Ifrah Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Metals & Mining ETF by 37.17%. The purchase prices were between $32.29 and $41.48, with an estimated average price of $36.75. The stock is now traded at around $40.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 18,684 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)
Ifrah Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 35.96%. The purchase prices were between $59.34 and $66.74, with an estimated average price of $62.18. The stock is now traded at around $62.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 11,323 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU)
Ifrah Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 31.15%. The purchase prices were between $84.63 and $90.98, with an estimated average price of $88.64. The stock is now traded at around $95.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,326 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH)
Ifrah Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $138.74 and $158.63, with an estimated average price of $148.13.Sold Out: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)
Ifrah Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $133.74 and $156.95, with an estimated average price of $144.6.Sold Out: iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (EWL)
Ifrah Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF. The sale prices were between $43.03 and $45.79, with an estimated average price of $44.65.Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM)
Ifrah Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $149.91 and $177.94, with an estimated average price of $165.25.Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV)
Ifrah Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $70.92 and $74.68, with an estimated average price of $73.38.Sold Out: iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund (IBB)
Ifrah Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund. The sale prices were between $146.68 and $172.45, with an estimated average price of $158.7.
