Ifrah Financial Services, Inc. Buys Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF, Sells iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ET

Author's Avatar
insider
May 03, 2021
Article's Main Image
Little Rock, AR, based Investment company Ifrah Financial Services, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, sells iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ifrah Financial Services, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Ifrah Financial Services, Inc. owns 195 stocks with a total value of $312 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Ifrah Financial Services, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ifrah+financial+services%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Ifrah Financial Services, Inc.
  1. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 238,560 shares, 4.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.07%
  2. ISHARES TRUST (SHY) - 154,012 shares, 4.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.44%
  3. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IJK) - 166,578 shares, 4.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.62%
  4. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 181,344 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.07%
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 76,710 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.61%
New Purchase: Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR)

Ifrah Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $139.33 and $172.03, with an estimated average price of $156.93. The stock is now traded at around $172.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.66%. The holding were 50,125 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ)

Ifrah Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.49 and $104.95, with an estimated average price of $95.13. The stock is now traded at around $106.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 46,419 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Ifrah Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72. The stock is now traded at around $217.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 5,604 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Ifrah Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $16.02 and $18.59, with an estimated average price of $17.09. The stock is now traded at around $16.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 61,045 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)

Ifrah Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The purchase prices were between $125.56 and $138.3, with an estimated average price of $131.77. The stock is now traded at around $139.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 6,657 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Ifrah Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $418.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 1,670 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR)

Ifrah Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 128.68%. The purchase prices were between $50 and $50.16, with an estimated average price of $50.1. The stock is now traded at around $50.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 162,425 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV)

Ifrah Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 137.23%. The purchase prices were between $46.93 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $51.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 53,960 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Ifrah Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 44.62%. The purchase prices were between $153.07 and $170.48, with an estimated average price of $161.89. The stock is now traded at around $162.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,126 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR Metals & Mining ETF (XME)

Ifrah Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Metals & Mining ETF by 37.17%. The purchase prices were between $32.29 and $41.48, with an estimated average price of $36.75. The stock is now traded at around $40.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 18,684 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)

Ifrah Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 35.96%. The purchase prices were between $59.34 and $66.74, with an estimated average price of $62.18. The stock is now traded at around $62.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 11,323 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU)

Ifrah Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 31.15%. The purchase prices were between $84.63 and $90.98, with an estimated average price of $88.64. The stock is now traded at around $95.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,326 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH)

Ifrah Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $138.74 and $158.63, with an estimated average price of $148.13.

Sold Out: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)

Ifrah Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $133.74 and $156.95, with an estimated average price of $144.6.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (EWL)

Ifrah Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF. The sale prices were between $43.03 and $45.79, with an estimated average price of $44.65.

Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM)

Ifrah Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $149.91 and $177.94, with an estimated average price of $165.25.

Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV)

Ifrah Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $70.92 and $74.68, with an estimated average price of $73.38.

Sold Out: iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund (IBB)

Ifrah Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund. The sale prices were between $146.68 and $172.45, with an estimated average price of $158.7.



Here is the complete portfolio of Ifrah Financial Services, Inc..

1. Ifrah Financial Services, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Ifrah Financial Services, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Ifrah Financial Services, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Ifrah Financial Services, Inc. keeps buying

