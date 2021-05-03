Logo
ASI certifies Rio Tinto's ISAL smelter for responsible production

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 03, 2021
Article's Main Image



Rio Tinto's ISAL smelter in Iceland has been certified by the Aluminium Stewardship Initiative (ASI) for meeting the highest internationally recognised standards for responsible aluminium production.



The certification continues Rio Tintos leadership of the industry on responsible aluminium production from mine to metal, and means customers can be assured aluminium produced at ISAL meets independent environmental, social and governance standards.



ISAL has achieved ASI Performance Standard certification with provisional status, following an independent, third party desk top audit by ERM CVS. An onsite audit will be completed when possible after the easing of COVID-19 travel restrictions.



Rio Tinto was the first company to offer ASI Aluminium in 2018. It has led the establishment of responsible production certification for the aluminium industry as a founding member of ASI, working alongside customers and a broad range of stakeholders.



Rio Tinto chief commercial officer Alf Barrios said: Expanding our global offering of independently certified, responsibly produced aluminium to include ISAL aligns with our aim to have consistently high ESG credentials across Rio Tinto. This certification can enhance the value ISALs high quality billet delivers for customers in European markets, where there is a growing demand for sustainable products across sectors like construction and automotive. We look forward to continuing our partnership with ASI, as we work with customers to offer sustainable products that help them meet consumer expectations.



ASI Chief Executive Officer Fiona Solomon said: We warmly congratulate Rio Tinto on achieving ASI Performance Standard Certification with Provisional Status for their ISAL smelting facility. We welcome Rio Tintos ongoing commitment to ASIs mission and their leadership as a founding member. They have played a valuable role in the widespread adoption of our standards across the industry and into downstream aluminium use sectors such as automotive, construction and packaging.



Notes to editors



Rio Tinto offers ASI Aluminium through eight smelters across its global supply chain, with Performance Standard and Chain of Custody certifications spanning its alumina refinery, aluminium smelters and casthouses in Canada, and the Gove, Amrun and Weipa bauxite mines, Yarwun alumina refinery, and the Bell Bay and NZAS aluminium smelters in Australia and New Zealand.



ASI is a global, multi-stakeholder, non-profit standards setting and certification organisation. It works toward responsible production, sourcing and stewardship of aluminium following an entire value chain approach. ASI launched its Performance Standard and Chain of Custody Standard in December 2017.



ASIs 160+ members include leading civil society organisations, companies with activities in bauxite mining, alumina refining, aluminium smelting, semi-fabrication, product and component manufacturing, as well as consumer and commercial goods, including the automotive industry, construction and packaging, as well as industry associations and other supporters.



For more information on ASI visit aluminium-stewardship.org.



riotinto.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210503005198/en/

