TLC Earns Highest Ranking in Corporate Governance Evaluation Seven Years Running

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

TLC Earns Highest Ranking in Corporate Governance Evaluation Seven Years Running

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 03, 2021
Article's Main Image

Praised as benchmark for small and medium-sized enterprises

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. and TAIPEI, Taiwan, May 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TLC ( TLC, TWO: 4152), a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company developing novel nanomedicines to target areas of unmet medical need, today announced that it once again ranks in the Top 5% in Corporate Governance Evaluation amongst all Taiwan Stock Exchange Corporation (TWSE) and Taipei Exchange (TPEx) listed companies. This marks the seventh consecutive year TLC has won the prestigious status since the establishment of the evaluation system in 2015, and TLC remains the only biotech company to have gained such an honor. In addition, TLC also ranks in the Top 5% in the newly added, non-industry-specific, Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) category (TWD 5-10 billion market value) with 5 other TPEx-listed companies.

The 7th Corporate Governance Evaluation indicators and evaluation results can be found on the website of Corporate Governance Center at https://cgc.twse.com.tw/evaluationCorp/listEn and the Securities and Futures Institute website (https://www.sfi.org.tw/cga/cga1), with links to the Market Observation Post System (https://mops.twse.com.tw/mops/web/index) for convenient access by investors.

As customary, TWSE and TPEx will hold an award ceremony in early June to honor the Top 5% companies. This year, in accordance with the Corporate Governance 3.0 - Sustainable Development Roadmap and to encourage corporate governance among SMEs, the exchanges will also publicly praise the Top 5% companies with market value of TWD 5 to 10 billion, of which there are 7 from TWSE and 6 from TPEx, including TLC. According TWSE and TPEx, these 13 companies serve as a benchmark for all SMEs, and they strongly recommend that all companies strive for the same level of achievement in corporate governance.

The 7th Corporate Governance Evaluation included 905 TWSE- and 712 TPEx-listed companies. According to the evaluation scores, the companies are divided into seven groups of the top 5%, 6% to 20%, 21% to 35%, 36% to 50%, 51% to 65%, 66% to 80%, and 81% to 100%, respectively. The evaluation results for the TWSE- and TPEx-listed companies are announced separately. Among the 1,617 companies, TLC is the only biotech company to have remained in the Top 5% since the establishment of the evaluation system, once again solidifying its status as a benchmark in its sector.

About TLC

TLC ( TLC, TWO: 4152) is a clinical-stage, specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to the research and development of novel nanomedicines that maximize the potential of its proprietary lipid-assembled drug delivery platform (LipAD), including BioSeizer sustained release technology and NanoX active drug loading technology, which are versatile in the choice of active pharmaceutical ingredients and scalable in manufacturing. TLC has a diverse, wholly owned portfolio of therapeutics targeting areas of unmet medical need in pain management, ophthalmology, oncology and infectious diseases. TLC is consistently ranked in the top 5% among all listed companies in Taiwans Corporate Governance Evaluations.

ti?nf=ODIyODAyNSM0MTYwOTQ5IzIwOTUxMDA=
822cfbbd-e957-4972-856f-f260ebb8c6b2
TLC Contact:Dawn ChiCorporate [email protected]
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)