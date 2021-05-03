Forescout Enhances Cyber Resilience for the Maritime Industry

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Forescout Enhances Cyber Resilience for the Maritime Industry

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 03, 2021
Article's Main Image

Forescout is first to support International Maritime Organizations (IMO) requirements by securing ship automation and control systems

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forescout Technologies, Inc., the leader in Enterprise of Things security, today announced that the companys platform is the first commercial device visibility and control technology available to help maritime organizations meet specific Operational Technology (OT) security requirements prescribed by the United Nations International Maritime Organization (IMO) for Maritime Cybersecurity.

As of January 1, 2021, maritime operators must comply with IMOs cyber risk guidelines. These measures address a wide range of strategic preparedness and technical controls, from evaluating the impact of cyber-attack scenarios, to implementing safeguards for bridge, cargo handling, propulsion, passenger-facing public Internet and other IT and OT systems. Ship owners and operators must ensure that cyber risks are appropriately addressed within IMO regulations and failure to comply with IMO 2021 may result in the denial of port access or even ship detentions.

Modern ships are floating cities with navigation, propulsion, electric power generation, fuel dissemination and water treatment as well as other networked systems such as HVAC, video surveillance and automated safety controls, said Kevin OLeary, chief product officer at Forescout. With these expansive technologies, the damage a cyber incident can cause to critical systems can be far-reaching and difficult to contain due to poor visibility and control of all connected assets. Forescout has an established track record in maritime operations and now offers the power of complete operational technology (OT) network visibility and system integration with legacy and new bridge control systems.

Over the last three years, cyber-attacks on the maritime industrys OT systems have increased and the U.S. Coast Guard warned that Legacy OT systems that were not designed to defend against current threats and activities, along with a failure to take necessary actions to protect newer systems and equipment, create opportunities for vulnerabilities and exploitation.

Maritime operators need to quickly collect and aggregate security and operational data from the entire control and automation systems of the port facilities and ships. This is essential to maintain safety, operational reliability and keep up with an evolving threat landscape.

Forescout provides maritime operators with complete device visibility and advanced threat detection for all marine control networks and monitoring applications. This expansive view of a ships entire digital network increases the speed of detecting anomalies and threats while enhancing response and remediation across critical alarms to I/O and IP device networks. With Forescout eyeInspect, operators in port or at sea can mitigate or prevent operational issues before they lead to potentially dangerous incidents.

About Forescout
Forescout Technologies, Inc. actively defends the Enterprise of Things by identifying, segmenting and enforcing compliance of every connected thing. Fortune 1000 companies trust Forescout as it provides the most widely deployed, enterprise-class platform at scale across IT, IoT and OT managed and unmanaged devices. Forescout arms customers with more device intelligence than any other company in the world, allowing organizations across every industry to accurately classify risk, detect anomalies and quickly remediate cyberthreats without disruption of critical business assets. Dont just see it. Secure it.

The Enterprise of Things Secured. Learn more at www.forescout.com.

2021 Forescout Technologies, Inc. All rights reserved. Forescout Technologies, Inc. is a Delaware corporation. A list of our trademarks and patents can be found at https://www.forescout.com/company/legal/intellectual-property-patents-trademarks. Other brands, products, or service names may be trademarks or service marks of their respective owners.

Media Relations Contact
Katie Beck
Forescout Technologies, Inc.
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODIyNzUwOSM0MTQ5NDkyIzIwMTk4ODE=
15218ad5-2f46-4176-ac1d-5921945c5ddf
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)