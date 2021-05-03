Logo
Capital Senior Living Corporation Announces First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

Marketwired
May 03, 2021
DALLAS, May 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Senior Living Corporation (: CSU) will issue its first quarter 2021 earnings release before the market opens for trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday, May 13, 2021. A conference call to discuss those earnings will be held on Thursday, May 13, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

The call-in number is 877-407-0989 (no passcode required). A link to a simultaneous webcast of the teleconference will be available here through Windows Media Player or RealPlayer.

The conference call will be recorded and available for replay starting May 13, 2021 through May 27, 2021. To access the conference call replay, call 877-660-6853, passcode 137193129312. The webcast replay will be posted in the Investor Relations section of the Companys website.

About the Company
About Capital Senior Living
Dallas-based Capital Senior Living Corporation is one of the nations leading operators of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities for senior adults. The Company operates80communities that are home to nearly7,000 residents across 19states providing compassionate, resident-centric services and care and engaging programming. The Company offers seniors the freedom and opportunity to successfully,comfortablyand happily age in place. For more information, visit www.capitalsenior.com or connect with the Company on Facebook.

For more information, contact: Kimberly Lody (972) 308-8323, [email protected]

