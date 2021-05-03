Logo
Aramark Announces $500 Million Debt Repayment

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 03, 2021
Article's Main Image



Aramark (

NYSE:ARMK, Financial), a global leader in food, facilities management and uniforms, announced today that the Company is issuing notice to optionally redeem in full the $500 million outstanding principal amount of its 4.75% Senior Notes due 2026 effective on June 2, 2021. The Company plans to fund the repayment, together with related premium and accrued interest, with available cash on hand. The debt repayment will result in annual interest expense savings of nearly $25 million.



We remain extremely encouraged by our strong cash flow and liquidity position that provides a platform to execute our capital allocation priorities, including this debt repayment as well as our refinancing in early April and acquisition announced just last week, stated Tom Ondrof, Aramarks Chief Financial Officer. These actions collectively reduce interest expense and further enhance our flexibility to drive our ongoing pursuit of growth opportunities.



As previously announced, Aramark is scheduled to host its fiscal second quarter earnings call on May 11, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. ET.



About Aramark



Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) proudly serves the worlds leading educational institutions, Fortune 500 companies, world champion sports teams, prominent healthcare providers, iconic destinations and cultural attractions, and numerous municipalities in 19 countries around the world with food, facilities, and uniform services. Because our culture is rooted in service, our employees strive to do great things for each other, our partners, our communities, and our planet. Aramark has been named to DiversityIncs Top 50 Companies for Diversity list, the Forbes list of Americas Best Employers for Diversity, the Human Rights Campaign Foundations Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality and scored 100% on the Disability Equality Index. Learn more at www.aramark.com and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.



Forward-Looking Statements



Certain statements made in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are based on managements expectations, estimates, projections, and assumptions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks and uncertainties, which are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual future results and trends may differ materially from what is forecast in forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors. Additional information regarding these factors is contained in the Risk Factors, Legal Proceedings and Managements Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations sections and other sections of Aramarks Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the SEC on November 24, 2020, as such factors may be updated from time to time in its other periodic filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SECs website at www.sec.gov and which may be obtained by contacting Aramarks investor relations department via its website at www.aramark.com.

