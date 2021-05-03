H2O Innovation Increases its Presence in Latin America and its North American Focus on Water Reuse

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

H2O Innovation Increases its Presence in Latin America and its North American Focus on Water Reuse

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 03, 2021
Article's Main Image

QUEBEC CITY, May 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSXV: HEO) H2O Innovation Inc. (H2O Innovation or the Corporation) is pleased to announce its continued expansion in (LATAM), and increased efforts in the North American water reuse market, executing on several key objectives from the Corporations 3-Year Strategic Plan.

In line with the recently announced acquisition of Genesys Membrane Products S. L. (GMP), which added an office for the Corporation in Santiago, Chile, H2O Innovation will strengthen existing and generate new relationships with original equipment manufacturers (OEM) in LATAM, a high growth potential market. With Piedmont having recently signed Pavax as a new distributor in Brazil, the Corporations Specialty Products pillar has now over 20 distributors in LATAM. A Key Account strategy is being implemented across all business lines and will improve market access for the Corporations OEM partners in LATAM.

In the United States, the Biden Administration has plans for a $110 B water infrastructure plan, a significant portion of which will likely go towards water reuse equipment improvements and upgrades. According to the Presidents plan, $50 B will go for investments in programs to help communities build resilient land and water resources to tackle extreme weather events, including programs to provide funding for the western drought crisis by investing in water efficiency and recycling programs (Source: WateReuse Association). H2O Innovation is capitalizing on the momentum from this to develop a new digital marketing strategy that focuses on its globally recognized expertise in water reuse.

Tying these two initiatives together, H2O Innovation recently hired Alejandro Sturniolo to fulfill the role of Global Head of Water Reuse and Strategic Partnerships. He will lead the Corporations intention to become a global leader in these important markets. We have known Alejandro for many years both professionally and as a friend, and we are excited to have the opportunity to bring him into the H2O Innovation family. With his technical and commercial knowledge of the global water reuse market, and his experience with equipment and consumables in Latin America, he is perfectly positioned to help us grow in these strategic areas. Moreover, his vision and passion fit well with our strong company culture, stated Frdric Dugr, President and CEO of H2O Innovation.

Alejandro has been involved in the water industry for the past 22 years and he currently serves as Vice-President and board member for the International Desalination Association (IDA) and Latin American Association of Desalination and Water Reuse (ALADYR), two important Water Industry associations. He successfully grew his own company, based in Argentina and Brazil, into one of the most recognized Water System Integrator in Latin America. Now based in Spain, he will help all H2O Innovation business lines active internationally (mostly PWT, Genesys & Piedmont) to increase their sales with existing and new customers and distributors. In parallel, he will also spearhead H2O Innovation global positioning as a leader in water reuse.

Prospective disclosures
Certain statements set forth in this press release regarding the activities of H2O Innovation as well as other communications by the Corporation to the public that describe more generally management objectives, projections, estimates, expectations or forecasts may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of securities legislation. Forward-looking statements concern analysis and other information based on forecast future results, performance and achievements and the estimate of amounts that cannot yet be determined. Those forward-looking statements, based on the current expectations of management, involve a number of risks and uncertainties, known and unknown, which may result in actual and future results, performance, and achievements of the Company to be materially different than the said forward-looking statements. Information about the risk factors to which the Corporation is exposed is provided in the Annual Information Form dated September 23, 2020 available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

About H2O Innovation
Innovation is in our name, and it is what drives the organization. H2O Innovation is a complete water solutions company focused on providing best-in-class technologies and services to its customers. The Corporations activities rely on three pillars: i) Water Technologies & Services (WTS) applies membrane technologies and engineering expertise to deliver equipment and services to municipal and industrial water, wastewater, and water reuse customers, ii) Specialty Products (SP) is a set of businesses that manufacture and supply a complete line of specialty chemicals, consumables and engineered products for the global water treatment industry, and iii) Operation & Maintenance (O&M) provides contract operations and associated services for water and wastewater treatment systems. Through innovation, we strive to simplify water. For more information, visit www.h2oinnovation.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) nor the Euronext Growth Paris accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Source:
H2O Innovation Inc.
www.h2oinnovation.com

Contact:
Marc Blanchet
+1 418-688-0170
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODIyNzMwNyM0MTQ4NjE2IzIwODE5MDg=
42810fe9-6946-4658-a5e7-5dbb39cd1d37
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)