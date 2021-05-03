uniQure to Participate in Multiple Upcoming Industry Conferences in May

LEXINGTON, Mass. and AMSTERDAM, The Netherlands, May 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- uniQure N.V. ( QURE), a leading gene therapy company advancing transformative therapies for patients with severe medical needs, today announced its participation in the following upcoming virtual investor and scientific conferences:



7 th Annual Truist Securities Life Sciences Summit, May 4 - 5, 2021



Members of uniQures management team will participate in virtual one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day on Tuesday, May 4.





American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT) Virtual 2021, May 11 - 14, 2021



uniQure will have a significant presence at ASGCT with five data presentations, of which two are oral presentations including:



Clinical Outcomes in Patients With and Without Pre-existing Neutralizing Antibodies to the Vector: 6-Month Data from the Phase 3 HOPE-B Gene Therapy Trial of Etranacogene Dezaparvovec on Wednesday, May 12, 6:15 6:30 p.m. ET.



First Proof-of-Concept of miQURETM Based Gene Targeting in the Liver: Lipid Lowering and Atherosclerosis Suppression by AAV-miQURETM-Mediated ANGPTL3 Targeting on Thursday, May 13, 6:30 6:45 p.m. ET.





2021 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference, May 18 - 19, 2021



Members of uniQures management team will participate in virtual one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day on Tuesday, May 18.



A fireside chat with Matt Kapusta, chief executive officer, will take place the same day from 9:10 to 9:35 a.m. ET. The live webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed through the link displayed in the Investors & Newsroom section of the uniQure website.





About uniQure

uniQure is delivering on the promise of gene therapy single treatments with potentially curative results. We are leveraging our modular and validated technology platform to rapidly advance a pipeline of proprietary gene therapies to treat patients with hemophilia B, Huntington's disease, Fabry disease, spinocerebellar ataxia Type 3 and other diseases. www.uniQure.com

uniQure Contacts: