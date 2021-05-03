Logo
Ebix Announces Appointment of Priyanka Kaul to Its Board of Directors

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 03, 2021
Article's Main Image

JOHNS CREEK, Ga., May 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ebix, Inc. ( EBIX), a leading international supplier of On-Demand software and E-commerce services to the insurance, financial, e-governance and healthcare industries, today announced the appointment of Ms. Priyanka Kaul as a new independent director to the Ebix Board.

In a career spanning 22 years, Priyanka has held various leadership positions including being the CEO of Forbes India and Division President of Network 18 Group (CNBC TV 19 and CNN TV18). She has also been the Chief Marketing and Revenue Officer at one of Indias leading media groups - NDTV.

An environmentalist to the core, she has pioneered and conceptualized Indias best known and award-winning environment campaigns for brands like: Toyota (Greenathon), Aircel (Save Our Tigers), Coca-Cola (Support my School), Reckitt Benckiser (Banega Swachh India), and the Gates Foundation amongst others. She has been widely recognized for her work in India and at various international platforms. Priyanka has won several awards including prestigious international awards like the CBA (Common Wealth Broadcasting Association), One World Media Award for the best Brand Campaign with a Social Message for Toyota.

Her campaign with Gates Foundation, on maternal and child health won Gold at the New York Film Festival. Priyanka also represented India at the First BRICS Media Summit in Beijing in 2015. She was invited to speak at the World Economic Forum at Davos for her campaign on Water.

Priyankas leadership experience across respected names like Forbes India, CNN TV18, CNBC TV18 and NDTV provides her a deep grasp of the Indian corporate sector and the overall Indian economy. India is emerging as a big market for Ebix and thus this is a valuable addition to our Board. Neil Eckert, Chairman of Ebixs nominating committee said. She brings in increased balance and diversity to the Ebix Board. We value her passion for the environment, as also her understanding of branding, as all these attributes can help guide the Company not only in the impending India IPO, but also from the perspective of being a socially responsible company.

Priyanka is an alumni of one of Indias leading boarding schools, the Welham Girls School. She later graduated in Economics from the University of Mumbai, besides studying Advanced Management from the Harvard Business School, Boston.

About Ebix, Inc.

With 50+ offices across 6 continents, Ebix, Inc., ( EBIX) endeavors to provide On-Demand software and E-commerce services to the insurance, financial, healthcare and e-learning industries. In the Insurance sector, Ebixs main focus is to develop and deploy a wide variety of insurance and reinsurance exchanges on an on-demand basis, while also, providing Software-as-a-Service ("SaaS") enterprise solutions in the area of CRM, front-end & back-end systems, outsourced administration and risk compliance services, around the world.

With a "Phygital strategy that combines over 320,000 physical distribution outlets in many Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) countries, to an Omni-channel online digital platform, the Companys EbixCash Financial exchange portfolio encompasses leadership in areas of domestic & international money remittance, foreign exchange (Forex), travel, pre-paid & gift cards, utility payments, lending, wealth management etc. in India and other markets. EbixCashs Forex operations have emerged as a leader in Indias airport Foreign Exchange business with operations in 20 international airports, including Delhi, Mumbai, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai and Kolkata, combined conducting over $4.8 billion in gross transaction value per year (pre-COVID-19). EbixCashs inward remittance business in India processes approximately $5 billion in gross annual remittance volume (pre-COVID-19) and is the clear market leader. EbixCash, through its travel portfolio of Via and Mercury, is also one of Southeast Asias leading travel exchanges with over 200,000 agents, 25 branches and over 9,800 corporate clients, combined processing an estimated $2.5 billion in gross merchandise value per year (pre-COVID-19).

Through its various SaaS-based software platforms, Ebix employs thousands of domain-specific technology professionals to provide products, support and consultancy to thousands of customers on six continents. For more information, visit the Companys website at www.ebix.com

CONTACT:
Darren Joseph
678 -281-2027 or [email protected]

David Collins, Chris Eddy
Catalyst Global - 212-924-9800 or [email protected]

