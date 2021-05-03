Logo
XOMA Earns Milestone for First Patient Dosed in Phase 3 Development Program

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 03, 2021
Article's Main Image

EMERYVILLE, Calif., May 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XOMA Corporation ( XOMA) (XOMA or the Company) today announced it has earned a $0.5 million milestone from Janssen Biotech, Inc. (Janssen), as a result of the first patient dosed in a Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating one of Janssens biologic assets.

Since 2017, our milestone and royalty portfolio has seen 27 advancements from one phase of development to the next. Each advance increases the potential value of the asset, as it moves closer to a possible regulatory approval and market launch. Cetrelimab is the second molecule to advance to Phase 3 development since we pivoted to become a biotech royalty aggregator in 2017, stated Jim Neal, Chief Executive Officer at XOMA. We congratulate Janssen on reaching this important step and wish them continued success in their clinical development endeavors.

Under the terms of the agreement with Janssen, XOMA has the potential to receive additional regulatory milestone payments should Janssen achieve marketing approval, and upon commercialization, the Company will receive a royalty on future commercial sales. Should Janssen expand its late-stage development activities beyond the targeted indication, XOMA could receive additional milestone economics.

About XOMA Corporation
XOMA has built a significant portfolio of products that are licensed to and being developed by other biotech and pharmaceutical companies. The Companys portfolio of partner-funded programs spans multiple stages of the drug development process and across various therapeutic areas. Many of these licenses are the result of XOMAs pioneering efforts in the discovery and development of antibody therapeutics. The Companys royalty-aggregator business model includes acquiring additional milestone and royalty rights associated with drug development programs with third-party funding. For more information, visit www.xoma.com.

Safe Harbor Statement
Certain statements contained in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements regarding the potential of XOMAs portfolio of partnered programs and licensed technologies generating substantial milestone and royalty proceeds over time, creating additional value for the stockholders, cash sufficiency forecast, economic outlook, and potential impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. These statements are based on assumptions that may not prove accurate, and actual results could differ materially from those anticipated due to certain risks inherent in the biotechnology industry, including those related to the fact that our product candidates subject to out-license agreements are still being developed, and our licensees may require substantial funds to continue development which may not be available; we do not know whether there will be, or will continue to be, a viable market for the products in which we have an ownership or royalty interest; if the therapeutic product candidates to which we have a royalty interest do not receive regulatory approval, our third-party licensees will not be able to market them, and the impact to the global economy as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Other potential risks to XOMA meeting these expectations are described in more detail in XOMA's most recent filing on Form 10-K and in other SEC filings. Consider such risks carefully when considering XOMA's prospects. Any forward-looking statement in this press release represents XOMA's views only as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. XOMA disclaims any obligation to update any forward- looking statement, except as required by applicable law.

EXPLANATORY NOTE: Any references to portfolio in this press release refer strictly to milestone and/or royalty rights associated with a basket of drug products in development. Any references to assets in this press release refer strictly to milestone and/or royalty rights associated with individual drug products in development. References to royalties or royalty rates strictly refer to future potential payment streams regardless of whether or not they are technically defined as royalties in the underlying contractual agreement; further, any rates referenced herein are subject to potential future contractual adjustments.

As of the date of this press release, all assets in XOMAs milestone and royalty portfolio are investigational compounds. Efficacy and safety have not been established. There is no guarantee that any of these assets will become commercially available.

Investor contacts:
Gitanjali JainJuliane Snowden
Solebury TroutXOMA
+1-646-378-2949+1 646-438-9754
[email protected][email protected]
Media contact:
Kathy Vincent
KV Consulting & Management
310-403-8951
[email protected]
