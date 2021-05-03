Logo
NETSOL Technologies Sets Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Conference Call for Thursday, May 13, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. ET

Marketwired
May 03, 2021
CALABASAS, Calif., May 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NETSOL Technologies, Inc. ( NTWK), a global business services and enterprise application solutions provider, will hold a conference call on Thursday, May 13 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time (6:00 a.m. Pacific time) to discuss results for the fiscal third quarter ended March 31, 2021. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

NETSOL management will host the presentation, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Thursday, May 13, 2021
Time: 9:00 a.m. Eastern time (6:00 a.m. Pacific time)
U.S. dial-in: 1-877-407-0789
International dial-in: 1-201-689-8562

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at 1-949-574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcasted live and available for replay here and via the Investor Relations section of NETSOLs website.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 12:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through May 27, 2021.

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921
International replay number: 1-412-317-6671
Replay ID: 13719508

About NETSOL Technologies
NETSOL Technologies, Inc. ( NTWK) is a worldwide provider of IT and enterprise software solutions primarily serving the global leasing and finance industry. The Companys suite of applications is backed by 40 years of domain expertise and supported by a committed team of more than 1300 professionals placed in eight strategically located support and delivery centers throughout the world. NFS, LeasePak, LeaseSoft or NFS Ascent help companies transform their Finance and Leasing operations, providing a fully automated asset-based finance solution covering the complete finance and leasing lifecycle.

Investor Relations Contact:

Matt Glover and Tom Colton
Gateway Investor Relations
1-949-574-3860
[email protected]

