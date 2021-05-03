TSG, Vislink Partner to Support Statewide ATSC 3.0 Network Upgrade for Alabama Public Television

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

TSG, Vislink Partner to Support Statewide ATSC 3.0 Network Upgrade for Alabama Public Television

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 03, 2021
Article's Main Image

Baton Rouge, La., May 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Technical Services Group (TSG), a leading broadcast engineering and commercial AV solutions provider, today announced it has been awarded the bid to upgrade the statewide microwave distribution system for Alabama Public Television (APT) to support ATSC 3.0 transmission. Valued at approximately $2.8 million, the project will require an upgrade of 30 locations with bi-directional, high-speed IP components from Vislink, Inc. ( VISL), the global technology leader in collection, delivery, and management of high-quality live video and associated data.

Before we could upgrade to an ATSC 3.0 on our transmitters, we had to have an IP network over the microwave system designed to handle an ATSC 3.0 signal, explained Windell Wood, director of engineering and COO for APT. The current system has been in place since 2010, and is only capable of supporting ATSC 1.0.

The APT network utilizes nine transmitters and 21 repeaters to maintain statewide coverage. The master signal originates from the network operations center at APTs flagship station, WBIQ, in Birmingham, Ala. To achieve bi-directional connectivity and full redundancy across the entire network, TSG will install 120 of Vislinks most popular transceivers, the IPLink 3.0 four at each site.

Vislinks all-indoor digital video microwave system, which features a touchscreen display and clean front panel design in a 2RU chassis, will allow APT to transition from traditional ASI transport to an IP-centric system architecture. The new system will also utilize Simple Network Management Protocols (SNMP), which will monitor and manage the overall health of the APT network.

Both TSG and Vislink have worked with APT in the past. During the recent FCC Repack, for example, TSG replaced three IOT transmitters with GatesAir solid-state transmitters for APT, so Wood is confident in the companys ability to upgrade the microwave distribution system. Were very pleased with their work, he added.

Alabama has one of the best public television organizations in the country, with one of the most robust microwave infrastructures, said Mickey Miller, CEO of Vislink. We have worked with APT for more than 20 years, and were proud to continue our relationship as they prepare for an ATSC 3.0 migration and move toward a total IP-centric network. TSG is an incredible company that provides great technical solutions, and we value our collaboration.

Work on the project is expected to begin in early summer and be completed by the end of the year. With the built-in redundancy (and hot standby feed) of the system, APT should be able to minimize or avoid signal disruption during the upgrade, according to Wood.

Once ATSC 3.0 is implemented across the state, a portion of the bandwidth will be allocated to emergency services, including police and fire departments, while part will maintain distribution of the ATSC 1.0 signal. The remaining bandwidth will be allocated to the ATSC 3.0 feed.

Another key technical layer to the APT plan for ATSC 3.0 adoption is a separate fiber network, currently in the planning stage, which will connect all 30 transmission sites throughout the state. Fiber connectivity will provide additional redundancy and seamless failover for APT.

ATSC 3.0 is the next step in the evolution of broadcast television. With their emphasis on infrastructure, Alabama Public Television is in front of the curve, said Bo Hoover, CEO of TSG. APTs transition to ATSC 3.0 is going to serve as a model for other statewide networks, and we are excited to work with Vislink to deliver this solution.

About Vislink, Inc.

Vislink is a global technology business specializing in the collection, delivery, and management of high quality, live video and associated data from the scene of the action to the viewing screen. For the broadcast markets, Vislink provides solutions for the collection of live news, sports, and entertainment events. Vislink also furnishes the surveillance and defense markets with real-time video intelligence solutions using a variety of tailored transmission products. The Vislink team also provides professional and technical services utilizing a staff of technology experts with decades of applied knowledge and real-world experience to the areas of terrestrial microwave, satellite, fiber optic, surveillance, and wireless communications systems, to deliver a broad spectrum of customer solutions. Vislinks shares of Common Stock are publicly traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol VISL. For more information, visit www.vislink.com.

About TSG

With more than 30 years of industry experience, Technical Services Group provides engineering teams and expert solutions that are integrated by design. From transmitters to control rooms, TSG offers design, installation, repair, and managed services for radio and television broadcasters. Our commercial AV solutions deliver innovative presentation and control technologies for sports venues, government offices, schools, houses of worship, healthcare facilities, and hospitality sites. Before you go live, visit tsgcom.com.

Press Contact
Brian Galante
Dimension PR
207-494-8428
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODIyNzU1OCM0MTQ5NDk1IzUwMDA1Mjc1MA==
75e6d974-a61d-4d3c-b857-e3bd6e5d1fd5
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)