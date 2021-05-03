BrainsWay to Ring NASDAQ Closing Bell to Highlight May as Mental Health Awareness Month

CRESSKILL, N.J. and JERUSALEM, May 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ & TASE: BWAY) (BrainsWay or the Company), a global leader in advanced noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders, today announced that the Company will ring the NASDAQ closing bell on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, to highlight May as Mental Health Awareness Month.



We are thrilled to have the opportunity to raise awareness of May as Mental Health Awareness Month by ringing the NASDAQ closing bell, stated Christopher von Jako, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of BrainsWay. The ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic has led to a significant rise in a multitude of mental health conditions, and it is critical that we highlight the various resources available to those in need. BrainsWay is dedicated to developing and providing advanced solutions for brain disorders using our revolutionary technology, Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation, or Deep TMS, which has been utilized to treat over 100,000 patients for depression and obsessive-compulsive disorder. I would like to thank NASDAQ for their support in helping us drive recognition of the mental health crisis and the commitment of healthcare providers by allowing us to ring the closing bell on behalf of our dedicated team who strive each day to boldly advance neuroscience to improve health and transform lives.

The ceremony will begin at approximately 3:45 p.m. ET on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, and can be viewed live at https://www.nasdaq.com/marketsite/bell-ringing-ceremony.

About BrainsWay

BrainsWay is a global leader in advanced noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders. The Company is boldly advancing neuroscience with its proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) platform technology to improve health and transform lives. BrainsWay is the first and only TMS company to obtain three FDA-cleared indications backed by pivotal studies demonstrating clinically proven efficacy. Current indications include major depressive disorder, obsessive-compulsive disorder, and smoking addiction. The Company is dedicated to leading through superior science and building on its unparalleled body of clinical evidence. Additional clinical trials of Deep TMS in various psychiatric, neurological, and addiction disorders are underway. Founded in 2003, with offices in Cresskill, NJ and Jerusalem, Israel, BrainsWay is committed to increasing global awareness and broad access to Deep TMS. For the latest news and information about BrainsWay, please visit www.brainsway.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be preceded by the words intends, may, will, plans, expects, anticipates, projects, predicts, estimates, aims, believes, hopes, potential or similar words. These forward-looking statements and their implications are based on the current expectations of the management of the Company only and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements: inadequacy of financial resources to meet future capital requirements; changes in technology and market requirements; delays or obstacles in launching and/or successfully completing planned studies and clinical trials; failure to obtain approvals by regulatory agencies on the Companys anticipated timeframe, or at all; inability to retain or attract key employees whose knowledge is essential to the development of Deep TMS products; unforeseen difficulties with Deep TMS products and processes, and/or inability to develop necessary enhancements; unexpected costs related to Deep TMS products; failure to obtain and maintain adequate protection of the Companys intellectual property, including intellectual property licensed to the Company; the potential for product liability; changes in legislation and applicable rules and regulations; unfavorable market perception and acceptance of Deep TMS technology; inadequate or delays in reimbursement from third-party payers, including insurance companies and Medicare; inability to commercialize Deep TMS, including internationally, by the Company or through third-party distributors; product development by competitors; inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications, and the effect of the global COVID-19 health pandemic on our business and continued uncertainty and market impact relating thereto.

Any forward-looking statement in this press release speaks only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward- looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by any applicable securities laws. More detailed information about the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company is contained under the heading Risk Factors in the Companys filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SECs web site at http://www.sec.gov.

