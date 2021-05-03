Logo
Geisinger becomes first in U.S. to treat cancer patients with Accuray Synchrony® technology on the Radixact® and CyberKnife® S7™ Systems to better target radiation treatments

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 03, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. and SUNNYVALE, Calif., May 3, 2021

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. and SUNNYVALE, Calif., May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Geisinger continues to bring advanced cancer care closer to home as it is the first hospital system in the U.S. to offer Accuray Incorporated's (NASDAQ: ARAY) newest Synchrony technology on both the CyberKnife S7 and Radixact Systems to better aim radiation beams and minimize damage to non-cancerous tissue during treatment.

Accuray Incorporated (PRNewsFoto/Accuray Incorporated) (PRNewsFoto/Accuray Incorporated)

As part of Geisinger's expansion project at its Frank M. and Dorothea Henry Cancer Center, the health system recently began providing care using the one-of-a-kind Synchrony Motion Synchronization and Real-Time Adaptive Radiotherapy Technology on its CyberKnife S7 and Radixact Systems.

Synchrony uses artificial intelligence to adapt radiation treatment delivery in real-time to tumor movement during the treatment session, with the goal of delivering a more targeted radiation dose to the tumor, in less time, to improve outcomes. Synchrony is designed to correct the radiation beam if a tumor moves because of bodily processes such as breathing or digestion, as well as patient movement that may occur during treatment.

"We continue to invest in state-of-the-art technology, like Synchrony and CyberKnife, to provide the most advanced treatment options for our neighbors fighting cancer," said Dr. Anand Mahadevan, chairman of radiation oncology at Geisinger. "Along with our continued investment in the Henry Cancer Center, this is yet another way we're making better health easier for our patients and bringing these life-saving tools to the communities where they live right here in northeastern Pennsylvania."

Geisinger's team at the Henry Cancer Center at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center began treating patients using the CyberKnife S7 System in March 2020, the only such system in northeastern Pennsylvania. This latest advancement and upgrade with the Synchrony technology allows Geisinger to offer hypofractionated radiotherapy a shorter course of radiotherapy with higher radiation doses per fraction without sacrificing the precision and accuracy required for high dose treatments.

"We congratulate the Geisinger team on their treatment milestone and look forward to continuing to partner with them to enhance cancer patient care," said Suzanne Winter, chief commercial officer and senior vice president, R&D at Accuray. "Accuray has been a pioneer in the development of high precision radiation therapy technology that supports the growing use of ultra-hypofractionated treatments. Synchrony technology was developed on the CyberKnife System more than 15 years ago, and based on overwhelming customer feedback and clinical evidence we applied this unique capability to the Radixact System. While the two systems deliver radiation in different ways, they both are able to leverage the Synchrony real-time delivery adaptation to provide more precise, accurate treatments while maximizing patient comfort. We're inspired by how Geisinger is leading with this technology and positively changing the lives of patients and their families."

About Geisinger

Geisinger is committed to making better health easier for the more than 1 million people it serves. Founded more than 100 years ago by Abigail Geisinger, the system now includes nine hospital campuses, a 550,000-member health plan, two research centers and the Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine. With nearly 24,000 employees and more than 1,600 employed physicians, Geisinger boosts its hometown economies in Pennsylvania by billions of dollars annually. Learn more at geisinger.org or connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Accuray

Accuray is committed to expanding the powerful potential of radiation therapy to improve as many lives as possible. We invent unique, market-changing solutions that are designed to deliver radiation treatments for even the most complex caseswhile making commonly treatable cases even easierto meet the full spectrum of patient needs. We are dedicated to continuous innovation in radiation therapy for oncology, neuro-radiosurgery, and beyond, as we partner with clinicians and administrators, empowering them to help patients get back to their lives, faster. Accuray is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, with facilities worldwide. To learn more, visit www.accuray.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

CONTACT:

Accuray:
Beth Kaplan
408-789-4426
[email protected]

Geisinger:
Joseph Stender
570-271-6968
[email protected]

Geisinger Logo

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/geisinger-becomes-first-in-us-to-treat-cancer-patients-with-accuray-synchrony-technology-on-the-radixact-and-cyberknife-s7-systems-to-better-target-radiation-treatments-301281635.html

SOURCE Accuray Incorporated

