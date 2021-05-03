Miravo Healthcare™ Announces First Quarter 2021 Results Release Date and Virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders

MISSISSAUGA, ON, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSX: MRV) (OTCQX: MRVFF) d/b/a Miravo Healthcare (Miravo or the Company), a Canadian focused, healthcare company with global reach and a diversified portfolio of commercial products, today announced it expects to release its first quarter 2021 financial results before markets open on Monday, May 17, 2021. The Company will review the results of the first quarter 2021 in conjunction with the Annual Meeting of Shareholders (Meeting). The Meeting will be held in a virtual-only format due to the continuing public health impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and to prioritize the health and safety of Meeting participants.

Details of the Meeting

The Meeting will take place online via live audio webcast on Monday, May 17, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. ET at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/mrv2021. Online access to the meeting will begin at 8:45 a.m. ET. Shareholders will not be able to attend the Meeting in person.

Miravo's Notice of Meeting, Management Information Circular (Circular) and the accompanying form of proxy (collectively the Meeting Materials) were mailed on or about April 23, 2021. If you have not received your Meeting Materials, you should contact your broker if you are a non-registered shareholder or contact Broadridge at [email protected], if you are a registered shareholder. The Meeting Materials outline in detail how to participate in the Company's virtual Meeting. For people who would like to attend the meeting as a guest, details of the Meeting can be found under the Company's profile on SEDAR - www.sedar.com.

Registered Shareholders

A registered shareholder is a shareholder who holds common shares of the Company (Common Shares) in their own name (that is, not in the name of, or through an Intermediary). A registered shareholder who owns Common Shares on the Record Date (March 29, 2021) may attend the Meeting online, vote shares electronically and submit questions during the Meeting by visiting: www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/mrv2021. You will need to have your 16-digit Control Number (Control Number) that is found on the proxy accompanying the Circular to participate in the Meeting. If you do not have a Control Number, then you can attend the Meeting as a guest. You can also vote your shares in advance of the Meeting using the internet, by mail and by telephone by following the instructions on the form of proxy.

Voting by Proxy

A registered shareholder who is unable to attend the virtual Meeting, or does not wish to personally cast their vote(s), may authorize another person at the Meeting to vote on their behalf. This is known as voting by proxy. Registered shareholders should follow the instructions on the form of proxy enclosed with the Circular to authorize another person (Appointee) to vote on their behalf at the Meeting. You must provide your Appointee the exact name and eight character appointee identification number to access the Meeting. Valid Appointees may attend the Meeting online, vote shares electronically and submit questions during the Meeting by visiting www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/mrv2021.

Attending the Meeting as a Non-Registered Holder

Only registered holders of Common Shares, or the persons they appoint as their proxies, are permitted to vote shares and submit questions at the Meeting. In many cases, Common Shares beneficially owned by a holder (Non-Registered Holder) are registered either in the name of an Intermediary or in the name of a Depository. In order for a Non-Registered Holder to vote their Common Shares at the Meeting, they must carefully follow the procedures and instructions received from the Intermediary.

Attending the Meeting as a Guest

Guests, including Non-Registered Holders, can attend the Meeting, but will not have the ability to ask questions or vote during the Meeting. Guests can join the meeting by visiting: www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/mrv2021.

About Miravo Healthcare

Miravo is a Canadian focused, healthcare company with global reach and a diversified portfolio of commercial products. The Company targets several therapeutic areas, including pain, allergy, neurology and dermatology. The Company's strategy is to in-license and acquire growth-oriented, complementary products for Canadian and international markets. Miravo's head office is located in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, the international operations are located in Dublin, Ireland and the Company's manufacturing facility is located in Varennes, Qubec, Canada. The Varennes facility operates in a Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) environment respecting the U.S, Canada and E.U. GMP regulations and is regularly inspected by Health Canada and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. For additional information, please visit www.miravohealthcare.com.

Technical Assistance during the Meeting

If you encounter any difficulties accessing the virtual meeting during the check-in or meeting time, please call the technical support number that will be posted on the Virtual Shareholder Meeting log in page.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/miravo-healthcare-announces-first-quarter-2021-results-release-date-and-virtual-annual-meeting-of-shareholders-301282046.html

SOURCE Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc.