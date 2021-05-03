FluroTest Diagnostics Systems and Total Testing Solutions Sign Pilot Program MOU to Bring First High-Volume SARS-CoV-2 Testing System to California

CALGARY, AB and LOS ANGELES, CA, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - FluroTech Ltd. (TSXV: TEST ) (OTCQB: FLURF ) and subsidiary FluroTest Diagnostics Systems ("FluroTest" or The Company), a first-mover in surge-scale rapid antigen testing for the detection of SARS-CoV-2 and other pathogens, today announces it has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") with Total Testing Solutions, LLC ("TTS"), one of North America's premier providers of health testing to the professional sports, entertainment, venue ticketing and travel industries.

Under the terms of the non-binding MOU, FluroTest and TTS will launch and pilot a first-of-its-kind, high-volume Covid-19 testing system from one of the LA-based screening facilities, with the intent to transition from research-use only to full commercial use subject to FDA-approval. FluroTest will supply the pre-production testing platform and appropriate training, with TTS leading operations and deployment. Both parties will work together on software systems integration, and jointly source and pursue marketing and business development opportunities.

Total Testing Solutions, the preferred testing partner of the San Jose Sharks, is a fully integrated healthcare company, providing both medical care and testing services to the communities of Los Angeles, CA, San Francisco, CA and Austin, TX. TTS already conducts thousands of Covid-19 tests each week to companies, studios, sports franchises, schools, and other organizations, but has been actively seeking opportunities to expand test offerings into areas that will help the country safely open back up. The company believes it could be delivering tens of thousands of tests each day with multiple FluroTest system platforms in place.

FluroTest's high-volume antigen system is designed to facilitate fast and accurate on location and point of access testing of individuals by leveraging the disciplines of robotics automation, biochemistry, fluorescence detection and cloud computing. High-risk pandemic environments supported will include athletic stadiums and performance venues, airline and cruise ship terminals, corporate campuses, manufacturing facilities, schools and colleges, hospitals and large healthcare facilities, transportation and distribution hubs and other large businesses. The data collected from this pilot program will be used to support FluroTest's submission for Emergency Use Authorization ("EUA") from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") and Health Canada for an Interim Order Authorization.

"Total Testing Solutions is focused on providing point of access testing that is critical to safely opening large venues,'' said Lauren Trenkle, CEO of Total Testing Solutions. "Our solutions integrate advanced logistics and cloud computing through our proprietary software LINK with testing to achieve high throughput, high accuracy, and low cost. The FluroTest testing platform enables us to accelerate our efforts to safely open more venues rapidly."

"Partnering with TTS will give us invaluable insight into the real world operational requirements for the FluroTest platform, enabling us to tailor the final production version to be as seamless and intuitive as possible for both proctors and test takers alike," added Bill Phelan, CEO of FluroTest. "We are at an important growth period for the Company, and having our market assumptions validated and championed by industry pioneers like Total Testing Solutions and others is extremely rewarding."

Readers are cautioned that, although FluroTest has achieved proof of concept prototype, the testing method and device is still in the pre-approval stage and accordingly FluroTest is not currently making any express or implied claims that the technology can, or will be able to, accurately detect the COVID-19 virus.

About FluroTech(TSXV: TEST) (OTCQB: FLURF)

The goal of FluroTech's research and technology is to develop detection methods which are sensitive, specific and easy-to-use. By combining FluroTech's proprietary spectroscopy-based technology with laboratory robotics automation and cloud computing, FluroTech, through the application of its technology and investment in FluroTest Diagnostics Systems Ltd. ("FluroTest"), the interests in which have been disclosed in previous press releases, has created a unique solution addressing the current and future pandemics. Using technology that was first developed at the University of Calgary, the FluroTest SARS-CoV-2 test is designed to identify patients with active virus infection; this is not necessarily the case for most of the currently approved tests that are meant to identify patients with SARS-CoV-2 nucleic acid.

About FluroTest Diagnostic Systems Ltd.

FluroTest, a first-mover in surge-scale rapid antigen testing for the detection of SARS-CoV2 and other pathogens, is developing a pandemic defense and economic recovery system purpose-built for businesses and special-needs populations requiring fast and highly accurate testing for significant numbers of people. Unlike individual or low-throughput tests, FluroTest's system is designed to be well-suited for high-traffic, high-risk pandemic environments including schools and colleges, hospitals and large healthcare facilities, athletic stadiums and performance venues, airline and cruise ship terminals, corporate campuses, shopping centers, manufacturing facilities, transportation and distribution hubs and other large business and retail locations. Created to support executive business continuity efforts and public well-being, the system combines and leverages the disciplines of robotics automation, biochemistry, fluorescence detection and cloud computing -- processing thousands of tests per hour while delivering accurate, digitally verifiable results to a test taker's mobile device within 5 minutes. To learn more, visit FluroTest.com

About Total Testing Solutions

Total Testing Solutions (TTS) is a medical testing company that combines custom testing solutions, telehealth services and concierge options and platforms to provide unparalleled organization and operations to business testing needs. Since the start of the pandemic, TTS has mobilized to provide testing to essential workers, first responders and healthcare personnel. Now with the increased need for business testing, TTS has created custom testing platforms to bring organization and efficiency to testing, while still providing medical consultation and telehealth services when needed. TTS is a one-stop shop for all business testing needs.

