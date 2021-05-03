TechX Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Fiat-to-Crypto Merchant Services Gateway XPort Digital

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

TechX Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Fiat-to-Crypto Merchant Services Gateway XPort Digital

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 03, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

VANCOUVER, BC, May 3, 2021

VANCOUVER, BC, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - TechX Technologies Inc. ("TechX'' or the "Company'') (CSE: TECX) (OTC: TECXF) (FRA: C0B1), a company focused in emerging technologies across growth sectors including: crypto, blockchain, AI and cloud technologies, is pleased to announce that, further to its press release dated March 2, 2021, it has acquired a 100% interest in XPort Digital Limited ("XPort").

TechX Technologies Inc. Logo (CNW Group/TechX Technologies Inc.)

XPort is a merchant services fiat-to-crypto gateway solution offering credit card processing for cryptocurrency exchanges, wallets and other cryptocurrency businesses. XPort's credit card processing solution provides real-time competitive cryptocurrency pricing and low transaction fees. XPort's fiat-to-crypto on ramping service offers a plug-and-play customizable widget that can be set up quickly for merchants to process credit card transactions instantly and securely. In addition to the widget, merchants may also use Xport's API to integrate directly with their own platform.

Aaron Carter, will remain the CEO of XPort Digital. Mr. Carter has an extensive background in the financial industry and has worked with various fortune 500 companies in investment banking, online brokerage, market data and a prominent US equity exchange. At AlphaPoint, Mr. Carter played a pivotal role in building their whitelist exchange platform and developed a cohesive customer onboarding process that allowed sales to optimize their deal flow and exceed their target goals. At BATS Global Markets (formerly known as Direct Edge), Mr. Carter developed the exchange's surveillance and optimization programs which decreased latency and increased their daily trading volume market share while ensuring SEC regulations were adhered to. Mr. Carter has also worked closely with CEZA, the Philippines Cagayan Economic Zone Authority and helped establish their framework for trade data collection and analytics.

"My goal for XPort Digital Limited is to create a company that is, not only a key player in the crypto space, but one of the cutting edge industry leaders that other companies see as a benchmark for performance. I'm excited to join the TechX team and look forward to building a solid and profitable business. Merchants, exchanges and other cryptocurrency businesses can connect their cryptocurrencies to the platform and embed our white-label widget in their platform and be up and running within a few days" said Aaron Carter, CEO of Xport. "Consumers will also be able to purchase cryptocurrencies without signing up for an account on our upcoming website, buybitfast.com in the very near future.

"We are beyond excited to announce the acquisition of XPort Digital. With the explosion of exchanges and new tokens popping up daily and the lack of fiat to crypto on-ramping services, it's a great opportunity for Xport and TechX," said TechX CEO, Peter Green. "XPort's fiat to crypto on ramping offers the quickest and easiest solution for consumers to buy Bitcoin, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies without setting up an account."

The Transaction

TechX entered into a share purchase agreement pursuant to which the shareholder of XPort agreed to sell all of the shares issued and outstanding in XPort in consideration of the issuance of 5,252,100 common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Shares") at a deemed value of $0.952 per share for a total aggregate consideration of C$5,000,000.

Investor Relations Engagement of NAI Interactive Ltd.

TechX is also pleased to announce that it has engaged NAI Interactive Ltd. ("NAI") to provide investor relations services to tap into key markets and attract investors from the Chinese community. The agreement is effective for a six-month term after which TechX can decide to continue on a month-to-month basis. TechX will pay NAI Interactive a monthly fee of C$2,500.

NAI Interactive is a leading market intelligence and investor relations service provider that serves as a bridge between public companies in North America and Chinese investors, nurturing investor loyalty and forming functional networks. Since its inception in 1998, NAI has been well trusted by Chinese investors in the US, Canada, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore and China.

About TechX Technologies Inc.

TechX Technologies Inc. (CSE:TECX) (OTC:TECXF) (

FRA:C0B1, Financial) is a company focused on emerging technologies across growth sectors including: crypto, blockchain, AI and cloud technologies. Led by senior leaders and industry experts, TechX invests in and provides subject matter experts within portfolio companies to accelerate success and maximize value for shareholders. TechX's portfolio of companies includes Catalyx Exchange, Altsignals, Shiftinsights and XPort Digital.

About XPort Digital Limited

XPort is a merchant services fiat-to-crypto gateway solution offering credit card processing for cryptocurrency exchanges, wallets and other cryptocurrency businesses. XPort's credit card processing solution provides real-time competitive cryptocurrency pricing and low transaction fees. XPort's fiat-to-crypto on ramping service offers a plug-and-play customizable widget that can be set up quickly for merchants to process credit card transactions instantly and securely. In addition to the widget, merchants may also use Xport's API to integrate directly with their own platform.

On behalf of the board,
Peter Green, CEO

This news release may contain certain "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. When or if used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target, "plan", "forecast", "may", "schedule" and similar words or expressions identify forward-looking statements or information. Such statements represent the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affecting such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules and regulations.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/techx-signs-definitive-agreement-to-acquire-fiat-to-crypto-merchant-services-gateway-xport-digital-301282003.html

SOURCE TechX Technologies Inc.

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)