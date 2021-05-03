CORRECTION: Caduceus Corp: McLovin's Pet Food Receives Promotional Purchase Order from Kehe Distributors

CHEYENNE, Wyo., May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CADUCEUS CORP, INC. (USOTC: CSOC) ("Caduceus" or the "Company"), a publicly traded holding company focused on strategic consumer goods acquisitions is pleased to announce that the Company's acquisition target McLovin's has received the 1st purchase order from Kehe Distributors LLC.

Kehe Food Distributors is a leading U.S. distributor of natural and specialty food products that fit the lifestyle of today's consumer. The company was founded in 1952 and distributes more than 40,000 better-for-you products to more than 30,000 retail and online stores within the United States, as well as Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates nearly 500 delivery trucks and 16 distribution centers are strategically located across the United States and Canada.

KeHE has agreed to promote McLovin's to their customers. As first step, they will launch a campaign to reach up stores on the west coast. If the result is positive, they will expand the reach to include mid-west which they have even a stronger presence and bigger coverage.

"This is a big first step to having access to a distribution network of this size. We expect to receive positive feedback and a large order in the coming weeks from this promotional campaign. The Promotional model is designed to help showcase the latest and most innovative products to retailers and stores. Kehe customers' count on the sampling to stock their shelves with the hottest deals from new and established brands and to learn the compelling stories behind the brand. Kehe's distribution network will allow us to grow our business to the next level and develop meaningful connections with new retail partners from around the country," said Alex Chen, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Caduceus.

About CADUCEUS CORP, Inc.

CADUCEUS CORP, Inc. is a Wyoming-based holding company focusing on the acquisition & merger of commercialized businesses. We are dedicated to supplying quality, healthy and innovative products and solutions. The Company is traded on the Over-the-Counter Bulletin Board of NASDAQ under the trading symbol "CSOC."

About McLovin's Pet Food, Inc

McLovin's, Inc. is a California registered company focusing on the manufacturing and distribution of quality pet foods. We believe in real food. What you'll find in McLovin's is similar to what you'll find in your own grocery cart. In the case of our premium treats, it starts (and ends) with real beef, chicken and salmon. Our products are developed using responsible sourcing and quality is a key part of every single part of our manufacturing process.

Corporate Website: https://mclovinspetfood.com

