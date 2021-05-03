Lowe's Launches Home Décor Curation Series That Uncovers Bold, Attainable Style

MOORESVILLE, N.C., May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As home continues to increase in importance during the pandemic and becomes the epicenter of how consumers express their personal style, Lowe's is introducing "Lowe's House of Curators," a series of bespoke dcor curations that invites trusted tastemakers to uncover covetable style at uncompromising valueall available every day at Lowe's. With special-edition curations launched throughout the year and inspired by each tastemaker's own unique perspective, Lowe's will inspire the interior designer in everyone and showcase that style doesn't have to come at a high price.

Lowe's House of Curators launches with interior designer and fashion icon Iris Apfel, known for her instantly recognizable, eclectic and colorful style. Through head-turning curations and a penchant for expressive style, Apfel will help consumers discover bold dcor items that mirror her unique aesthetic. With Lowe's and Apfel both celebrating their 100th birthdays this year, her curations will also highlight the shared centennial with a look back at the most iconic color trends of the past century.

"We know that stylish home dcor doesn't always feel attainable for consumers, so we are inviting a range of tastemakers to curate from our millions of products to inspire different possibilities and demonstrate that spaces can be both accessible and affordable," said Marisa Thalberg, Lowe's executive vice president, chief brand and marketing officer. "Just as Lowe's has been at the forefront of home for the much of the past 100 years, Iris has been at the center of style for much of the past 100 years and through her impeccable design eye, we hope to enable consumers to see how their dream spaces can be created with the products we sell every day."

Featured in Apfel's curations will be Lowe's first-ever Centennial Color Palette, which looks back at quintessential shades from each decade to inspire consumers to use the colors in new and modern ways. Whether your taste leans towards the vibrant blues and reds of the 1920s or the relaxed earth tones of the 1970s, this palette will highlight fresh ways to incorporate legendary color into home design. Beyond making the colors of the past feel new again, Apfel also curated her own personal palette for additional inspiration.

The four curations selected by Apfel mix texture, color, and pattern across paint, textiles and furnishings to create bold looks for every space of the home:

Palm Beach in Your Backyard : Transport yourself to an outdoor oasis filled with lush tropical plants, sun-warmed patio vibes and opulent pops of color, inspired by Iris's time in Palm Beach.

: Transport yourself to an outdoor oasis filled with lush tropical plants, sun-warmed patio vibes and opulent pops of color, inspired by Iris's time in Palm Beach. Modern Maximalism : Embrace Apfel's mindset that "more is more and less is a bore" by incorporating small details with big personality into each space.

: Embrace Apfel's mindset that "more is more and less is a bore" by incorporating small details with big personality into each space. Statement Making Style : Express yourself confidently by mixing colors, textures and patterns with statement pieces fit for every space, from eclectic furniture to Iris's signature paint palette.

: Express yourself confidently by mixing colors, textures and patterns with statement pieces fit for every space, from eclectic furniture to Iris's signature paint palette. Centennial Color Palette: Celebrate color trends that have come back over time in new and unexpected ways. This limited-edition paint palette will celebrate key colors that have shown up in iconic ways over the decades, from the 1920s to the 2010s, highlighting their modern, fresh expressions, as well as a custom color exclusively inspired by Apfel.

"I've always believed that one of the most important elements of home design is letting yourself shine. For me, that means experimenting with unapologetic colors, eye-catching patterns and being totally original," said Apfel. "As Lowe's and I both celebrate our centennial birthdays, I hope we keep inspiring people to be bold and take chances on style for the next one hundred years."

Lowe's will reveal additional names joining House of Curators, bringing their own game-changing style to consumers. Consumers can shop Apfel's curations and learn more about House of Curators at Lowes.com/HouseofCurators and experience colors by Valspar and HGTV Home by Sherwin-Williams that have stood the test of the last 100 years via the Centennial Color Palette at Lowe's stores nationwide and Lowes.com/CentennialPaint.

