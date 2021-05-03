Simply, Inc. Announces the Opening of its New Simply Mac Store in Tallahassee, Florida

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Simply, Inc. Announces the Opening of its New Simply Mac Store in Tallahassee, Florida

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 03, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

MIAMI, May 3, 2021

MIAMI, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Simply, Inc. (OTCQX: SIMP) (the "Company") announced the grand opening of its new Simply Mac retail store in Tallahassee, Florida. This 1,536 square foot official Apple Premier Partner Store is located at 699 W. Gaines Street, Suite 102, Tallahassee, FL, and will offer the entire suite of Apple products, as well as third party accessories and Simply Mac's signature service and warranty repairs on all product categories by our trained team of Apple-certified technicians. Simply Mac also offers customer financing and extended warranty coverage on all Apple products.

Commenting on the new Simply Mac store opening, Reinier Voigt, Chief Executive Officer of Simply, Inc., stated: "Tallahassee is the capital city of Florida and the 9th largest city in the state. We are excited to open our new store in Tallahassee, home to 3 colleges and universities with a combined student population exceeding 70,000. Our store is located within one-quarter mile of Florida State University, which has more than 41,000 students, 1.5 miles from Florida A&M University, and 3.5 miles from Tallahassee Community College. With the closest Apple store over 2 hours east in Jacksonville, our team of sales professionals and Apple-certified technicians look forward to serving the product and service needs of this large educational customer base and the entire community of Tallahassee and Leon County."

About Simply, Inc.

Simply, Inc. is a Miami-based company that is the parent of Simply Mac, the largest Apple Premiere Partner in the U.S. with 46 retail stores in 16 states, an authorized reseller of the entire line of Apple products and provider of expert warranty repair service by Apple-certified technicians. Additional information can be found on its websites at www.simplyinc.com and www.simplymac.com.

Forward-looking and cautionary statements
Forward-looking statements in this press release and all other statements that are not historical facts are made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements, including those related to store expansion plans, the offering of the entire suite of Apple products, third party accessories and service and warranty repairs on all product categories in the Tallahassee Simply Mac store, our ability to open new store locations consistent with our site selection model, our ability to attract and retain new customers, our ability to meet projected operating income, our expectations for store profitability, our expectations for future lease rates, our ability to capitalize on operational efficiencies, our supply chain and our customer traffic, involve factors, risks, and uncertainties that may cause actual results in future periods to differ materially from such statements. There are a number of factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements, including actions by third parties, including Apple. A list and description of various risk factors related to Simply, Inc. can be found and reviewed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, which can be accessed under the Company's profile at www.sec.gov. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release and we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events or circumstances after the date of this release, except as required by law.

All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners. All company, product and service names used in this website are for identification purposes only. Use of these names, logos, and brands does not imply endorsement.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/simply-inc-announces-the-opening-of-its-new-simply-mac-store-in-tallahassee-florida-301281657.html

SOURCE Simply, Inc.

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)