Harmonic Recognized as Market Share Leader in vCMTS and DAA by Dell'Oro Group

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) today announced that Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, networks, and data center IT industries, has recognized Harmonic as the market share leader in virtual CMTS and distributed access architecture (DAA), reinforcing the company's leadership position in cable broadband. Harmonic's industry-leading CableOS Cloud-Native Core Platform powers more than 3 million cable modems and over 28,000 Remote-PHY devices connected through DAA for a growing number of innovative cable operators worldwide.

"Harmonic jumped into the vCMTS and DAA product categories early and scored significant contracts with major MSOs around the world," said Jeff Heynen, vice president at Dell'Oro Group. "As both categories expand, Harmonic is well-positioned for continued growth."

The CableOS Platform has been implemented by the largest operators in the U.S. and Europe, and by leading service providers in Latin America. The platform has also been embraced by more than 25 rural broadband providers in North America. Continuing the momentum in the DAA market, Harmonic's CableOS platform is powering next-generation broadband services for a rapidly expanding lineup of customers across every region of the globe.

"Being acknowledged with the Dell'Oro Group Market Share Leader Award is a significant milestone and validates Harmonic's leadership in the solutions that will drive the next generation of broadband," said Nimrod Ben-Natan, senior vice president and general manager, Cable Access Business at Harmonic. "As the pioneer in virtualized cable access and DAA solutions, Harmonic is revolutionizing broadband to meet the unprecedented demand for high-speed, reliable connectivity, and our groundbreaking efforts do not stop there. We have made exciting progress on the convergence of access networks and will continue to drive forward with advanced multi-access edge cloud capabilities that are currently participating in numerous 10G deployments and PON trials."

Further information about Harmonic and the company's solutions is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

About Harmonic

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in virtualized cable access and video delivery solutions, enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality video streaming and broadcast services to consumers globally. The company revolutionized cable access networking via the industry's first virtualized cable access solution, enabling cable operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet service to consumers' homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software platforms, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet cable services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and on-demand content on every screen. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

