BancorpSouth Completes Merger with National United Bancshares, Inc. and FNS Bancshares, Inc.

TUPELO, Miss., May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE: BXS) ("BancorpSouth") has completed its previously announced mergers with National United Bancshares, Inc., the parent company of National United (collectively referred to as "National United"), and with FNS Bancshares, Inc. (OTCQX: FNSB), the parent company of FNB Bank (collectively referred to as "FNS"), effective May 1, 2021.

"We're pleased to announce the completion of these two mergers, which represent positive steps forward in our growth strategy," said BancorpSouth Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Dan Rollins. "Both National United and FNB Bank are excellent complements to our existing company. By combining with them, we're able to expand our presence in key markets and align with respected bankers who share our commitment to service."

At this time, customers should continue using their current branches, checks, debit/ATM cards, online banking and other banking services. All National United and FNB Bank customers will soon receive detailed communications.

"We're pleased to join BancorpSouth's team and have the ability to provide expanded banking services to our customers in Central Texas and additional growth opportunities for our employees," said BancorpSouth Area Chairman Eugene Worthington, former president and chief executive officer of National United. "This has been a positive experience for everyone involved and will provide significant long-term value for our stakeholders."

Steve Rownd, BancorpSouth president - Tennessee Valley division and former chief executive officer of FNS, added, "The completion of this merger is a great accomplishment for our organization. We're pleased to be partnering with a strong, growing company like BancorpSouth and feel confident that this combination will be beneficial to our employees, customers and communities across Alabama, Georgia and Tennessee."

About BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE: BXS) is headquartered in Tupelo, Mississippi, with approximately $27 billion in assets. BancorpSouth operates approximately 325 full-service branch locations as well as additional mortgage, insurance, and loan production offices in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee and Texas, including an insurance location in Illinois. BancorpSouth is committed to a culture of respect, diversity, and inclusion in both its workplace and communities. To learn more, visit our Community Commitment page at www.bancorpsouth.com; "Like" us on Facebook; follow us on Twitter and Instagram: @MyBXS; or connect with us through LinkedIn.

