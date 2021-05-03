U.S. Silica Announces Release of 2020 Corporate Responsibility Report

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

U.S. Silica Announces Release of 2020 Corporate Responsibility Report

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 03, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

KATY, Texas, May 3, 2021

KATY, Texas, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SLCA) today released its Corporate Responsibility Report, summarizing the company's global sustainability activities, performance and results from calendar year 2020. The report provides a look at how U.S. Silica is operating to make positive impacts both in its internal community and on the communities in which it operates, and contributing to sustainable products used around the world.

U.S. Silica (PRNewsFoto/U.S. Silica)

U.S. Silica views its sustainability efforts through the lens of its core values, respect, safety, integrity and community, and developed 10 'Bold Goals' consistent with those values that the company has set out to achieve by 2025. For 2020, U.S. Silica created 29 goals that were aligned with the 2025 Bold Goals.

2020 key highlights

  • Integration of company products into environmentally friendly supply chains related to solar and wind power, lower auto emissions and green diesel, food safety and lower energy consumption.
  • Major water use reduction at several of our facilities.
  • Women represented 36% of total salaried employees, and 20% of senior management positions.
  • The Company's safest year on record, with a Total Recordable Incident Rate (TRIR) of 0.77, a 10% improvement year-over-year, and a Lost Time Incident Rate (LTIR) of 0.11, a 38% improvement year-over-year.
  • A successful COVID-19 mitigation strategy, that resulted in 0 confirmed cases of transmission at U.S. Silica facilities.
  • Nine national Stone, Sand and Gravel Association Safety Awards.

"I am extremely proud of my colleagues for the way they rose to numerous unexpected challenges during the 2020 pandemic. They consistently demonstrated the drive, ingenuity and creativity to adapt and overcome while delivering many successes during the year. As we continue to work toward our 2025 Bold goals, I am happy to summarize our numerous 2020 achievements in this report," said Bryan Shinn, Chief Executive Officer, of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. "Looking forward, we have established our 2021 targets and are focused on building a more diverse workforce, protecting air and water quality, and growing our portfolio of products that support environmentally important value chains."

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. is a performance materials company and is a member of the Russell 2000. The Company is a leading producer of commercial silica used in the oil and gas industry, and in a wide range of industrial applications. Over its 121-year history, U.S. Silica has developed core competencies in mining, processing, logistics and materials science that enable it to produce and cost-effectively deliver over 500 diversified products to customers across our end markets. U.S. Silica's wholly-owned subsidiaries include EP Minerals and SandBox Logistics. EP Minerals is an industry leader in the production of products derived from diatomaceous earth, perlite, engineered clays, and non-activated clays. SandBox Logistics is a state-of-the-art leader in proppant storage, handling and well-site delivery, dedicated to making proppant logistics cleaner, safer and more efficient. The Company currently operates 24 mines and production facilities. The Company is headquartered in Katy, Texas.

Investor Contact:
Donald A. Merril
EVP and Chief Financial Officer
(301) 682-0302
[email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/us-silica-announces-release-of-2020-corporate-responsibility-report-301281416.html

SOURCE U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc.

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)