Meritor Announces Appointment of Joe Mejaly as Vice President of North America Aftermarket

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 03, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

TROY, Mich., May 3, 2021

TROY, Mich., May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Meritor, Inc. (NYSE: MTOR) today announced that Joe Mejaly has been appointed vice president of North America Aftermarket, effective May 3, 2021.

Mejaly will have oversight and leadership responsibility for all aspects of the company's Aftermarket business in North America. He will report directly to Tim Bowes, senior vice president and president of Industrial and North America Aftermarket, and Electrification. Mejaly will relocate to Troy, Michigan, from his current residence in California.

"Joe has enjoyed a successful 36-year career in the commercial vehicle industry, and we are fortunate that he has agreed to return to Meritor and lead our Aftermarket team," Bowes said.
"We look forward to his leadership as we focus on successfully executing the company's strategic objectives for this business."

Most recently, Mejaly was senior vice president of Aftermarket Operations, Sales, Strategic Planning, Marketing and Remanufacturing at DENSO Products and Services Americas where he spent more than five years. Prior to Denso, Joe spent time at AxleTech International as vice president and general manager after leaving Meritor where he spent 27 years with the company in various roles within the Aftermarket and Commercial Truck businesses.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc. is a leading global supplier of drivetrain, mobility, braking, aftermarket and electric powertrain solutions for commercial vehicle and industrial markets. With more than a 110-year legacy of providing innovative products that offer superior performance, efficiency and reliability, the company serves commercial truck, trailer, off-highway, defense, specialty and aftermarket customers around the world. Meritor is based in Troy, Michigan, United States, and is made up of more than 8,600 diverse employees who apply their knowledge and skills in manufacturing facilities, engineering centers, joint ventures, distribution centers and global offices in 19 countries. Meritor common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MTOR. For important information, visit the company's website at www.meritor.com.

Meritor, Inc. logo. (PRNewsFoto/Meritor, Inc.) (PRNewsfoto/Meritor, Inc.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/meritor-announces-appointment-of-joe-mejaly-as-vice-president-of-north-america-aftermarket-301281649.html

SOURCE Meritor, Inc.

