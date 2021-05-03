IT Tech Packaging, Inc. Anticipates to Announce Financial Results for First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 on May 11, 2021

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

IT Tech Packaging, Inc. Anticipates to Announce Financial Results for First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 on May 11, 2021

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 03, 2021
Article's Main Image

Company to Host Earnings Conference Call on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at 8:00 am ET

PR Newswire

BAODING, China, May 3, 2021

BAODING, China, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (NYSE MKT: ITP) ("IT Tech Packaging" or the "Company"), a leading manufacturer and distributor of diversified paper products in North China, today announced that the Company anticipates to file its quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 with the Securities and Exchange Commission and to release its first quarter earnings after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11, 2021. The Company will host a conference call to discuss its first quarter fiscal year 2021 financial results at 8:00 am US Eastern Time (8:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong Time) on Wednesday, May 12, 2021.

First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Selected Financial Highlights (Unaudited and Preliminary)



For the Three Months Ended March 31,



2021


2020


% Change

Total Revenue ($M)


$24.2


$8.7


176.9%








Paper Products:














Sales volume (tonnes)







Regular Corrugating Medium Paper ("CMP")*


33,626


13,788


143.9%

Light-Weight CMP**


7,670


4,889


56.9%

Tissue Paper Products***


1,120


1,185


-5.5%

Offset Printing Paper


3,142


0


N/A








Average selling price ($/tonne)







Regular Corrugating Medium Paper ("CMP")*


$504


$415


21.6%

Light-Weight CMP**


$489


$412


18.6%

Tissue Paper Products***


$1,117


$849


31.6%

Offset Printing Paper


$673


$0


N/A








Face Masks:














Sales volume (pieces)


3,836,000


N/A


N/A

Average selling price ($/piece)


$0.03


N/A


N/A








Gross profit ($M)


$1.8


($0.2)


1178.8%

Income (loss) from operations ($M)


($0.7)


($2.9)


74.7%

Net income (loss) ($M)


($4.3)


($2.4)


-78.1%

Diluted earnings (loss) per share ($)


($0.12)


($0.11)


-8.6%








* Products from PM6







** Products from PM1







*** Products from PM8 and PM9







"Our revenues and profitability continued improving for the first quarter fiscal year 2021. Total revenue were $24.2 million with a 176.9% year-over-year increase, resulted from 129.4% growth of overall sales volume and a 20.7% increase in average selling prices over all categories of products," said Mr. Zhengyong Liu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of IT Tech Packaging Inc. "With 1178.8% growth in overall gross profit, our margins and profitability substantially improved in the first quarter fiscal year 2021 thanks to continued increase in sales volume and average selling prices for all products as well as decreases in operating expenses. The stabilization of order trend in recent months gives us reasons to be optimistic to a stable growth of our earnings in the year 2021."

Earnings Conference Call

The Company's management will host a conference call to discuss its first quarter fiscal year 2021 financial results at 8:00 am US Eastern Time (8:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong Time) on Wednesday, May 12, 2021. To attend the conference call, please use the information below.

Conference Topic: IT Tech Packaging Inc. First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

Date of call: May 12, 2021

Time of call: 8:00 AM US Eastern Time (8:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong Time)

Conference ID: 8863957

To attend the conference call, please register in advance of the conference using the link: http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/8863957 to complete the online registration at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call. Upon registering, the conference access information including participant dial-in numbers, a Direct Event passcode and a registrant ID will be provided to you via an email.

This conference call will be broadcast live on the Internet and can be accessed by all interested parties at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/4vc6vupv. Please access the link at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to register, download, and install any necessary audio software.

A playback will be available through 11:00 am ET on May 12, 2021 to 9:59 am ET on May 20, 2021. To listen, please dial+1-855-452-5696 if calling from the United States, or +61-281-990-299 if calling internationally. Use the conference ID 8863957 to access the replay.

About IT Tech Packaging, Inc.

Founded in 1996, IT Tech Packaging, Inc. is a leading manufacturer and distributor of diversified paper products in North China. Using recycled paper as its primary raw material (with the exception of its tissue paper products), ITP produces and distributes three categories of paper products: corrugating medium paper, offset printing paper and tissue paper products. With production based in Baoding and Xingtai in North China's Hebei Province, ITP is located strategically close to the Beijing and Tianjin region, home to a growing base of industrial and manufacturing activities and one of the largest markets for paper products consumption in the country. ITP has been listed on the NYSE AMERICAN since December 2009.

Safe Harbor Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated, including risks outlined in the Company's public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's latest annual report on Form 10-K. All information provided in this press release speaks as of the date hereof. Except as otherwise required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements.

For more information, please contact:

At the Company Email: [email protected]
Tel: +86 0312 8698215

Investor Relations:
Janice Wang
EverGreen Consulting Inc.
Email: [email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/it-tech-packaging-inc-anticipates-to-announce-financial-results-for-first-quarter-fiscal-year-2021-on-may-11-2021-301281902.html

SOURCE IT Tech Packaging, Inc.

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)