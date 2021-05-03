Logo
Genesys Appoints Arthur P. Johnson, Jr. to its Operating Committee

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 03, 2021
Article's Main Image

Johnson joins the committee at pivotal point for the company after a fiscal year of strong cloud business growth

PR Newswire

SAN FRANCISCO, May 3, 2021

SAN FRANCISCO, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesys, a global leader in cloud customer experience and contact center solutions, today announced the appointment of Arthur P. Johnson, Jr. to its operating committee the company's governance and oversight body with responsibilities much like a board of directors. Johnson joins the company's operating committee as its newest independent member, bringing nearly 30 years of executive leadership in corporate strategy, operations and finance. Johnson will also be a member of the Genesys audit committee.

Arthur P. Johnson, Jr. Joins Genesys Operating Committee

"We're coming off a strong fiscal year driven by accelerated cloud growth," said Tony Bates, chief executive officer and chair, Genesys. "Our Experience as a Service(TM) vision has resonated with the market as it represents the future of what's possible in customer engagement. Arthur's diverse expertise leading high growth companies will help guide us in the areas that are most strategic to our next phase of success."

Johnson currently serves as chief strategy officer at Pure Storage (NSYE: PSTG) and on the board of directors for Quick Base. Prior to joining Pure Storage in 2018 to drive the company's overall corporate strategy, M&A and strategic planning activities, Johnson served as the vice president of strategy, Corporate Development and Global Partnerships at Twilio, operating partner at Andreesen Horowitz and chief operating officer for Cisco WebEx.

"Companies increasingly recognize the potential of their customer experience function to serve as a strategic business lever, but few have the ability to realize it," said Johnson. "To help companies through this transformation, Genesys and its leadership team have a bold vision to reinvent how customer experiences are orchestrated. It's an exciting time to help steer the company at a critical point in its growth trajectory."

About Genesys

Every year, Genesys delivers more than 70 billion remarkable customer experiences for organizations in over 100 countries. Through the power of the cloud and AI, our technology connects every customer moment across marketing, sales and service on any channel, while also improving employee experiences. Genesys pioneered Experience as a ServiceSM so organizations of any size can provide true personalization at scale, interact with empathy, and foster customer trust and loyalty. Visit www.genesys.com.

2021 Genesys. All rights reserved. Genesys, the Genesys logo, Genesys Cloud, Genesys Engage and Experience as a Service are trademarks, service marks and/or registered trademarks of Genesys. All other company names and logos may be registered trademarks or trademarks of their respective companies.

Contacts:

Rachel Faulkner
Director of Public Relations
Genesys
[email protected]
+1 317-403-1781

Erin Olsson
Nectar Communications
[email protected]
+1 415-244-5959

Genesys logo (PRNewsFoto/Genesys)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/genesys-appoints-arthur-p-johnson-jr-to-its-operating-committee-301281677.html

SOURCE Genesys

