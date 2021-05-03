The Smead Value Fund Cuts Target, Discovery

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

The Smead Value Fund Cuts Target, Discovery

Firm's largest sales of the 1st quarter

Author's Avatar
Tiziano Frateschi
May 03, 2021
Article's Main Image

The

Smead Value Fund (Trades, Portfolio) sold shares of the following stocks during the first quarter of 2021, which ended on March 31.

Target

The guru's Target Corp. (TGT) position was reduced by 13.07%, impacting the portfolio by -1.02%.

999fdb9a08b3076aa2668116b7398c55.png

The U.S. general merchandise retailer has a market cap of $103.19 billion and an enterprise value of $109.78 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 8 out of 10. The return on equity of 34.48% and return on assets of 9.2% are outperforming 87% of companies in the retail, defensive industry. Its financial strength is rated 6 out of 10 with the cash to debt of 0.56.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is

Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies with 1.07% of outstanding shares, followed by Spiros Segalas (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.38% and Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.23%.

Discovery

The guru curbed the position in Discovery Inc. (DISCA) by 14.67%, impacting the portfolio by -0.90%.

7b84e27de28e02c20038e2ea296b656b.png

The media provider has a market cap of $17.61 billion and an enterprise value of $31.85 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 8 out of 10. The return on equity of 13.15% and return on assets of 3.63% are outperforming 70% of companies in the media, diversified industry. Its financial strength is rated 4 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.14 is below the industry median of 1.14.

The largest guru shareholders of the company include the

Smead Value Fund (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.47% of outstanding shares, Mario Gabelli (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.23%, Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.22% and Jeff Auxier (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.04%.

Walt Disney

The firm trimmed its position in The Walt Disney Co. (DIS) by 24.38%. The trade had an impact of -0.66% on the portfolio.

70df75878691489ba442c76b762d60cb.png

The company has a market cap of $336.42 billion and an enterprise value of $382.29 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 7 out of 10. The return on equity of -5.71% and return on assets of -2.43% are underperforming 65% of companies in the industry. Its financial strength is rated 4 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 0.29.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is

Philippe Laffont (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.61% of outstanding shares, followed by Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.57% and Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.31%.

Accenture

The guru curbed the position in Accenture PLC (ACN) by 33.09%, impacting the portfolio by -0.61%.

47db51c29c141b777e21e0f873f402d8.png

The IT services firm has a market cap of $185.95 billion and an enterprise value of $180.79 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 9 out of 10. The return on equity of 32.21% and return on assets of 14.84% are outperforming 92% of companies in the software industry. Its financial strength is rated 7 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 2.64.

The largest guru shareholders of the company include

Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.53% of outstanding shares, Jeremy Grantham (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.26% and the MS Global Franchise Fund (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.09%.

The Home Depot

The firm reduced its position in The Home Depot Inc. (HD) by 10.15%, impacting the portfolio by -0.43%.

fc559d22d02bf4159c768a79d3789ddc.png

The home improvement specialty retailer has a market cap of $349.81 billion and an enterprise value of $385.34 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 9 out of 10. The return on assets of 20.7% is outperforming 97% of companies in the retail, cyclical industry. Its financial strength is rated 5 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 0.18.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Fisher with 0.65% of outstanding shares, followed by

Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.45%, Spiros Segalas (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.15% and Tom Gayner (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.09%.

Qualcomm

The guru curbed the position in Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM) by 10.83%, impacting the portfolio by -0.41%.

d39c194771c3231fb5bd7170b72e9ba8.png

The company, which develops and licenses wireless technology, has a market cap of $160.94 billion and an enterprise value of $165.52 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 7 out of 10. The return on equity of 138.32% and return on assets of 19.74% are outperforming 94% of companies in the semiconductors industry. Its financial strength is rated 5 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 0.78.

The largest guru shareholders of the company include

PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.02% of outstanding shares, Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.68% and the T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.29%.

Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned.

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
You can read about me on www.theextraincome.info, which gives suggestions on position trading.