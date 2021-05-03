The Smead Value Fund Cuts Target, Discovery

The Smead Value Fund (Trades, Portfolio) sold shares of the following stocks during the first quarter of 2021, which ended on March 31.

Target

The guru's Target Corp. (TGT) position was reduced by 13.07%, impacting the portfolio by -1.02%.

The U.S. general merchandise retailer has a market cap of $103.19 billion and an enterprise value of $109.78 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 8 out of 10. The return on equity of 34.48% and return on assets of 9.2% are outperforming 87% of companies in the retail, defensive industry. Its financial strength is rated 6 out of 10 with the cash to debt of 0.56.



The largest guru shareholder of the company is Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies with 1.07% of outstanding shares, followed by Spiros Segalas (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.38% and Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.23%.

Discovery

The guru curbed the position in Discovery Inc. (DISCA) by 14.67%, impacting the portfolio by -0.90%.

The media provider has a market cap of $17.61 billion and an enterprise value of $31.85 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 8 out of 10. The return on equity of 13.15% and return on assets of 3.63% are outperforming 70% of companies in the media, diversified industry. Its financial strength is rated 4 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.14 is below the industry median of 1.14.

The largest guru shareholders of the company include the Smead Value Fund (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.47% of outstanding shares, Mario Gabelli (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.23%, Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.22% and Jeff Auxier (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.04%.

Walt Disney

The firm trimmed its position in The Walt Disney Co. (DIS) by 24.38%. The trade had an impact of -0.66% on the portfolio.

The company has a market cap of $336.42 billion and an enterprise value of $382.29 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 7 out of 10. The return on equity of -5.71% and return on assets of -2.43% are underperforming 65% of companies in the industry. Its financial strength is rated 4 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 0.29.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Philippe Laffont (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.61% of outstanding shares, followed by Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.57% and Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.31%.

Accenture

The guru curbed the position in Accenture PLC (ACN) by 33.09%, impacting the portfolio by -0.61%.

The IT services firm has a market cap of $185.95 billion and an enterprise value of $180.79 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 9 out of 10. The return on equity of 32.21% and return on assets of 14.84% are outperforming 92% of companies in the software industry. Its financial strength is rated 7 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 2.64.

The largest guru shareholders of the company include Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.53% of outstanding shares, Jeremy Grantham (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.26% and the MS Global Franchise Fund (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.09%.

The Home Depot

The firm reduced its position in The Home Depot Inc. (HD) by 10.15%, impacting the portfolio by -0.43%.

The home improvement specialty retailer has a market cap of $349.81 billion and an enterprise value of $385.34 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 9 out of 10. The return on assets of 20.7% is outperforming 97% of companies in the retail, cyclical industry. Its financial strength is rated 5 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 0.18.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Fisher with 0.65% of outstanding shares, followed by Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.45%, Spiros Segalas (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.15% and Tom Gayner (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.09%.

Qualcomm

The guru curbed the position in Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM) by 10.83%, impacting the portfolio by -0.41%.

The company, which develops and licenses wireless technology, has a market cap of $160.94 billion and an enterprise value of $165.52 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 7 out of 10. The return on equity of 138.32% and return on assets of 19.74% are outperforming 94% of companies in the semiconductors industry. Its financial strength is rated 5 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 0.78.

The largest guru shareholders of the company include PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.02% of outstanding shares, Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.68% and the T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.29%.

Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned.

