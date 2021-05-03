Logo
3 Stock Picks for Growth-Focused Tech Investors

These businesses have improved quarterly sales and net income recently

Author's Avatar
Alberto Abaterusso
May 03, 2021
Article's Main Image

The quarterly revenue and net income of the following three technology stocks have improved substantially on a year-over-year basis, drawing the interest of growth-oriented tech investors.

Furthermore, sell-side analysts on Wall Street have issued positive recommendation ratings for these companies.

Qualtrics International Inc

The first stock that has the above criteria is Qualtrics International Inc (

XM, Financial), a Provo, Utah-based provider of an experience management platform where businesses can use various features to improve customers' experience. The system is also meant for employees to build a positive culture and for organizations to improve customers' experience of products and brands they offer.

Qualtrics saw its quarterly revenue rise 36% year over year to $238.6 million as of the March 2021 quarter, up from $176.1 million in the same quarter of 2020.

Qualtrics recorded an adjusted net profit of $5.3 million for the quarter, which was a positive switch from a net loss of $31.9 million for the prior-year quarter.

The stock price traded at $37.35 per share at close on April 30 after a nearly 18% decrease over the past year, which determined a market capitalization of $19.14 billion and a 52-week range of $30.49 to $57.28.

Qualtrics does not pay dividends.

GuruFocus assigned a score of 4 out of 10 to the financial strength rating of the company. Profitability was driven by a three-year revenue growth rate of 38.3% versus the industry median of 6.7%.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of overweight and an average target price of $47.53 per share.

Affirm Holdings Inc

The second stock that matches the criteria is Affirm Holdings Inc (

AFRM, Financial), a San Francisco, California-based operator of a platform providing various digital payment and commerce solutions for consumers and merchants in North America.

Affirm saw its quarterly revenue increase by 57% year over year to $204.04 million as of the December 2020 quarter, up from nearly $130 million in the prior-year quarter.

Affirm has also recorded a significant improvement in the bottom line of the income statement for the December 2020 quarter. The company attributed a net loss of $31.6 million to common stockholders in the December 2020 quarter, marking a 28.5% improvement compared to the net loss of $44.2 million in the prior-year quarter.

The stock price traded at $70.50 per share at close on April 30 after a 27.48% decrease that happened over the past year, which determined a market capitalization of $18.15 billion and a 52-week range of $63.02 to $146.90.

Affirm Holdings Inc does not pay dividends.

GuruFocus assigned a score of 4 out of 10 to the company's financial strength rating. In terms of profitability, the return on capital (ROC) of -49.59% is underperforming the industry median of 17.39%.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of overweight with an average target price of about $110.11 per share.

Wix.com Ltd

The third company that holds the criteria is Wix.com Ltd (

WIX, Financial), a Tel Aviv, Israel-based developer and marketer of a cloud platform that enables users to build a website or web application.

Wix.com Ltd saw the quarterly revenue rise by 38% year over year to $282.5 million as of the December 2020 quarter, up from nearly $205 million for the 2019 December quarter.

The bottom line has also improved dramatically on a year over year basis, as the net loss of $11.423 million for the December 2020 quarter was an improvement from the net loss of $21.573 million for the same period of 2019.

The stock price traded at around $317.88 per share at close on April 30 after a 153% increase that occurred over the past year, determining a market capitalization of $17.93 billion and a 52-week range of $122.24 to $362.07.

Wix.com Ltd does not pay dividends.

GuruFocus assigned a score of 4 out of 10 for the company's financial strength rating and of 1 out of 10 for its profitability rating.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of buy with an average target price of $348.50 per share.

Disclosure: I have no positions in any securities mentioned.

Author's Avatar
I am a contributor at GuruFocus. I primarily write about how to pick potential value stocks. Gold, silver and precious metals mining industries is also my cup of tea. My articles have also been widely linked by popular sites, including MarketWatch, Financial Times, 24hGold, Investopedia, Financial.org, CNBS, MSN Money, Zachs, Reuters and others. I hold a Master\\\'s Degree in Business Administration from Università degli Studi di Bari (Italy), Aldo Moro. I am based in The Netherlands. You can follow me on Twitter at https://twitter.com/AAbaterusso