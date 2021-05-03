3 Stock Picks for Growth-Focused Tech Investors

The quarterly revenue and net income of the following three technology stocks have improved substantially on a year-over-year basis, drawing the interest of growth-oriented tech investors.

Furthermore, sell-side analysts on Wall Street have issued positive recommendation ratings for these companies.

Qualtrics International Inc

The first stock that has the above criteria is Qualtrics International Inc ( XM, Financial), a Provo, Utah-based provider of an experience management platform where businesses can use various features to improve customers' experience. The system is also meant for employees to build a positive culture and for organizations to improve customers' experience of products and brands they offer.

Qualtrics saw its quarterly revenue rise 36% year over year to $238.6 million as of the March 2021 quarter, up from $176.1 million in the same quarter of 2020.

Qualtrics recorded an adjusted net profit of $5.3 million for the quarter, which was a positive switch from a net loss of $31.9 million for the prior-year quarter.

The stock price traded at $37.35 per share at close on April 30 after a nearly 18% decrease over the past year, which determined a market capitalization of $19.14 billion and a 52-week range of $30.49 to $57.28.

Qualtrics does not pay dividends.

GuruFocus assigned a score of 4 out of 10 to the financial strength rating of the company. Profitability was driven by a three-year revenue growth rate of 38.3% versus the industry median of 6.7%.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of overweight and an average target price of $47.53 per share.

Affirm Holdings Inc

The second stock that matches the criteria is Affirm Holdings Inc ( AFRM, Financial), a San Francisco, California-based operator of a platform providing various digital payment and commerce solutions for consumers and merchants in North America.

Affirm saw its quarterly revenue increase by 57% year over year to $204.04 million as of the December 2020 quarter, up from nearly $130 million in the prior-year quarter.

Affirm has also recorded a significant improvement in the bottom line of the income statement for the December 2020 quarter. The company attributed a net loss of $31.6 million to common stockholders in the December 2020 quarter, marking a 28.5% improvement compared to the net loss of $44.2 million in the prior-year quarter.

The stock price traded at $70.50 per share at close on April 30 after a 27.48% decrease that happened over the past year, which determined a market capitalization of $18.15 billion and a 52-week range of $63.02 to $146.90.

Affirm Holdings Inc does not pay dividends.

GuruFocus assigned a score of 4 out of 10 to the company's financial strength rating. In terms of profitability, the return on capital (ROC) of -49.59% is underperforming the industry median of 17.39%.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of overweight with an average target price of about $110.11 per share.

Wix.com Ltd

The third company that holds the criteria is Wix.com Ltd ( WIX, Financial), a Tel Aviv, Israel-based developer and marketer of a cloud platform that enables users to build a website or web application.

Wix.com Ltd saw the quarterly revenue rise by 38% year over year to $282.5 million as of the December 2020 quarter, up from nearly $205 million for the 2019 December quarter.

The bottom line has also improved dramatically on a year over year basis, as the net loss of $11.423 million for the December 2020 quarter was an improvement from the net loss of $21.573 million for the same period of 2019.

The stock price traded at around $317.88 per share at close on April 30 after a 153% increase that occurred over the past year, determining a market capitalization of $17.93 billion and a 52-week range of $122.24 to $362.07.

Wix.com Ltd does not pay dividends.

GuruFocus assigned a score of 4 out of 10 for the company's financial strength rating and of 1 out of 10 for its profitability rating.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of buy with an average target price of $348.50 per share.

Disclosure: I have no positions in any securities mentioned.

