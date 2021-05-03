Logo
Consolidated Investment Group LLC Buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF, Sells iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF, Alibaba Group Holding, VanEck Vectors Russia ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 03, 2021
Article's Main Image
Englewood, CO, based Investment company Consolidated Investment Group LLC (Current Portfolio) buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF, Sotera Health Co, Boeing Co, sells iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF, Alibaba Group Holding, VanEck Vectors Russia ETF, UBS Group AG during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Consolidated Investment Group LLC. As of 2021Q1, Consolidated Investment Group LLC owns 71 stocks with a total value of $455 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Consolidated Investment Group LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/consolidated+investment+group+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Consolidated Investment Group LLC
  1. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 239,595 shares, 16.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 113.36%
  2. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 213,000 shares, 6.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 965.00%
  3. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 70,050 shares, 6.10% of the total portfolio.
  4. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 70,411 shares, 3.42% of the total portfolio.
  5. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR) - 193,160 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.93%
New Purchase: Sotera Health Co (SHC)

Consolidated Investment Group LLC initiated holding in Sotera Health Co. The purchase prices were between $24.03 and $28.98, with an estimated average price of $26.47. The stock is now traded at around $25.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 131,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Boeing Co (BA)

Consolidated Investment Group LLC initiated holding in Boeing Co. The purchase prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08. The stock is now traded at around $234.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 6,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: TripAdvisor Inc (TRIP)

Consolidated Investment Group LLC initiated holding in TripAdvisor Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.31 and $61.03, with an estimated average price of $42.81. The stock is now traded at around $47.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 9,780 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Consolidated Investment Group LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 113.36%. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $337.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.93%. The holding were 239,595 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)

Consolidated Investment Group LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 965.00%. The purchase prices were between $125.12 and $142.17, with an estimated average price of $134.4. The stock is now traded at around $148.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.01%. The holding were 213,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR)

Consolidated Investment Group LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 34.93%. The purchase prices were between $67.27 and $75.48, with an estimated average price of $72.11. The stock is now traded at around $77.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 193,160 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Visa Inc (V)

Consolidated Investment Group LLC added to a holding in Visa Inc by 46.25%. The purchase prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49. The stock is now traded at around $233.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 23,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Netflix Inc (NFLX)

Consolidated Investment Group LLC added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 249.17%. The purchase prices were between $493.33 and $586.34, with an estimated average price of $530.86. The stock is now traded at around $513.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 4,204 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (PLYA)

Consolidated Investment Group LLC added to a holding in Playa Hotels & Resorts NV by 101.50%. The purchase prices were between $5.25 and $8.19, with an estimated average price of $6.59. The stock is now traded at around $7.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 402,990 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR)

Consolidated Investment Group LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF. The sale prices were between $50.79 and $54.42, with an estimated average price of $53.03.

Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Consolidated Investment Group LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98.

Sold Out: VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (RSX)

Consolidated Investment Group LLC sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF. The sale prices were between $23.65 and $27.12, with an estimated average price of $25.31.

Sold Out: UBS Group AG (UBS)

Consolidated Investment Group LLC sold out a holding in UBS Group AG. The sale prices were between $14.29 and $16.1, with an estimated average price of $15.37.



