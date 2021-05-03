Consolidated Investment Group LLC Buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF, Sells iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF, Alibaba Group Holding, VanEck Vectors Russia ETF

- New Purchases: SHC, BA, TRIP,
- Added Positions: QQQ, RSP, IWR, NFLX, V, PLYA, VRTX, FB, HD, NCLH, UNH, UHS, COF, HON, MDT, LMT, EOG,
- Sold Out: IEUR, BABA, RSX, UBS,
For the details of Consolidated Investment Group LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/consolidated+investment+group+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Consolidated Investment Group LLC
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 239,595 shares, 16.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 113.36%
- Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 213,000 shares, 6.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 965.00%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 70,050 shares, 6.10% of the total portfolio.
- iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 70,411 shares, 3.42% of the total portfolio.
- iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR) - 193,160 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.93%
Consolidated Investment Group LLC initiated holding in Sotera Health Co. The purchase prices were between $24.03 and $28.98, with an estimated average price of $26.47. The stock is now traded at around $25.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 131,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Boeing Co (BA)
Consolidated Investment Group LLC initiated holding in Boeing Co. The purchase prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08. The stock is now traded at around $234.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 6,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: TripAdvisor Inc (TRIP)
Consolidated Investment Group LLC initiated holding in TripAdvisor Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.31 and $61.03, with an estimated average price of $42.81. The stock is now traded at around $47.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 9,780 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Consolidated Investment Group LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 113.36%. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $337.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.93%. The holding were 239,595 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)
Consolidated Investment Group LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 965.00%. The purchase prices were between $125.12 and $142.17, with an estimated average price of $134.4. The stock is now traded at around $148.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.01%. The holding were 213,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR)
Consolidated Investment Group LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 34.93%. The purchase prices were between $67.27 and $75.48, with an estimated average price of $72.11. The stock is now traded at around $77.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 193,160 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Visa Inc (V)
Consolidated Investment Group LLC added to a holding in Visa Inc by 46.25%. The purchase prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49. The stock is now traded at around $233.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 23,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Netflix Inc (NFLX)
Consolidated Investment Group LLC added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 249.17%. The purchase prices were between $493.33 and $586.34, with an estimated average price of $530.86. The stock is now traded at around $513.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 4,204 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (PLYA)
Consolidated Investment Group LLC added to a holding in Playa Hotels & Resorts NV by 101.50%. The purchase prices were between $5.25 and $8.19, with an estimated average price of $6.59. The stock is now traded at around $7.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 402,990 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR)
Consolidated Investment Group LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF. The sale prices were between $50.79 and $54.42, with an estimated average price of $53.03.Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Consolidated Investment Group LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98.Sold Out: VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (RSX)
Consolidated Investment Group LLC sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF. The sale prices were between $23.65 and $27.12, with an estimated average price of $25.31.Sold Out: UBS Group AG (UBS)
Consolidated Investment Group LLC sold out a holding in UBS Group AG. The sale prices were between $14.29 and $16.1, with an estimated average price of $15.37.
