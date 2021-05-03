Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc Buys Cincinnati Financial Corp, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF

- New Purchases: CINF,
- Added Positions: SPY, QQQ, IWM, IYZ, XLV,
- Reduced Positions: SHY, ABT, LLY, XLP, XLU,
- Sold Out: QUAL, LQD, PJP,
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 88,254 shares, 7.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.05%
- Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 113,717 shares, 6.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.18%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 69,200 shares, 6.14% of the total portfolio.
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 281,700 shares, 6.03% of the total portfolio.
- Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH) - 363,624 shares, 4.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.3%
Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc initiated holding in Cincinnati Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $83.7 and $108.93, with an estimated average price of $95.79. The stock is now traded at around $112.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,018 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 517.86%. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $224.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 346 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL)
Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $112.41 and $122.16, with an estimated average price of $117.64.Sold Out: Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (PJP)
Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF. The sale prices were between $71.49 and $81.53, with an estimated average price of $77.88.Sold Out: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)
Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $128.19 and $136.61, with an estimated average price of $132.53.
