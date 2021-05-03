Logo
Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc Buys Cincinnati Financial Corp, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 03, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Cincinnati Financial Corp, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc. As of 2021Q1, Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc owns 92 stocks with a total value of $448 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/advanced+asset+management+advisors+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc
  1. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 88,254 shares, 7.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.05%
  2. Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 113,717 shares, 6.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.18%
  3. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 69,200 shares, 6.14% of the total portfolio.
  4. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 281,700 shares, 6.03% of the total portfolio.
  5. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH) - 363,624 shares, 4.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.3%
New Purchase: Cincinnati Financial Corp (CINF)

Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc initiated holding in Cincinnati Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $83.7 and $108.93, with an estimated average price of $95.79. The stock is now traded at around $112.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,018 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 517.86%. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $224.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 346 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL)

Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $112.41 and $122.16, with an estimated average price of $117.64.

Sold Out: Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (PJP)

Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF. The sale prices were between $71.49 and $81.53, with an estimated average price of $77.88.

Sold Out: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)

Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $128.19 and $136.61, with an estimated average price of $132.53.



Here is the complete portfolio of Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc. Also check out:

